Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about

I’ve been reading up on the Apple Watch SE 3, Galaxy Watch FE, and Fitbit Inspire 3. Each one promises something different.

Apple Watch SE 3

Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket. Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3 is here, the choices feel even more tempting.

Out of curiosity, my brother got a cheap smartwatch from TEMU for just a few dollars. I warned him not to expect much—that it might just tell time. I was wrong! You can make and receive calls, set alarms, track workouts, monitor heart rate and blood pressure, keep a calendar, count steps, track sleep, and even use a calculator. The list seems endless. Now, if you’re weighing the Apple Watch SE 3, Samsung Galaxy FE, and Fitbit Inspire 3, expectations go up. Each has its perks, and we’re about to see which one gives the most bang for your buck.

Display

The Galaxy Watch FE sports a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396 by 396 pixels and sapphire crystal glass. It’s a bit smaller than the 1.3-inch display on the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 7 and keeps those large bezels from the Galaxy Watch 5, which some might find distracting.

Fitbit’s Inspire 3 comes with a color display, and the screen works without draining the battery. Its bright AMOLED touch screen also has an always-on mode, so you can check the time or see your steps without touching the watch.

Apple Watch SE 3 puts the display front and center. Every glance matters, whether you’re reading a notification or checking workout stats. The S10 chip powers an Always-On Retina screen, letting you see the time and notifications without lifting your wrist or tapping the display.

Compared to the FE, the Inspire 3 feels simpler but cheerful with its color pop. The Apple Watch SE 3 delivers the smoothest, most interactive display of the bunch.

Design

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch 7, which sells for $209.99. Both share the same clean, rounded shape, and I’ve to admit, at first glance, I sometimes mistake one for the other. The FE stands out with sapphire crystal glass that feels tough, and it comes in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver—choices that suit most styles.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 isn’t much different from the Inspire 2. Its main unit stretches a bit wider and longer, and the silicone band keeps the same sleek shape with minor tweaks. The tracker has a lightweight plastic body, and the removable silicone band comes in Midnight Zen/Black, Morning Glow/Black, and Lilac Bliss/Black. I like that it leans more toward simple fitness than flashy tech, which makes it easy to wear all day.

Apple Watch SE 3 boosts durability with a custom Ion-X glass cover that resists cracks 4 times better than the previous model, says the Cupertino company. The band options are Dark Blue, Neon Yellow, and Purple fabric loop. In my view, the SE 3 feels sportier and tougher for everyday wear.

Size and weight

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE comes in one size—40 mm (1.57″)—with color options in black, pink gold, and silver. Fitbit Inspire 3 includes 2 silicone bands in the box. The small band fits wrists from 130–190 mm (5.1–7.5″), while the large band fits 160–220 mm (6.3–8.7″). Apple’s Watch SE 3 offers more variety with 40mm (1.57″) and 44 mm (1.73″) cases in aluminum finishes of midnight or starlight.

The Watch FE is 0.38 inches thick and weighs 0.9 ounces. That makes it heavier than the Fitbit Inspire 3, which weighs just 0.32 ounces—about the same as a flash drive. Fitbit also keeps the design comfortable with a slim half-inch band suited for workouts and all-day wear.

Apple hasn’t revealed the weight of the Watch SE 3 yet, but since it’s pitched as a connectivity option for kids, I expect it to be closer to Fitbit’s feather-light design than Samsung’s sturdier build.

Fitness and health

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE packs most of the same software tricks as the Watch 7. You get activity tracking, notifications, and health tools like EKGs and body composition checks. Basically, anything you can do on the Watch 7, the FE can handle, too.

But don’t get it twisted—the Watch FE is just a Galaxy Watch 4 in disguise. It runs on Samsung’s older processor from 2021 and skips the skin temperature sensor. So while it looks fresh, some tech inside feels a bit dated.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 gives you a solid set of health-tracking features. It tracks SpO2 to measure oxygen in your blood and comes with Fitbit’s full lineup of sleep and stress tools. You’ll need Fitbit Premium to get the most out of resources like Sleep Profile data and Daily Readiness scores, but the basics are strong enough on their own.

The Apple Watch SE 3 steps up the game with richer health tracking than its last version. You get sleep scores, ovulation estimates, sleep apnea alerts, and wrist temperature data that feed into the Vitals app.

Fast charging helps you wear the Apple Watch overnight without worrying about running out of battery, which means you get full sleep insights like duration, stages, and detailed Vitals data. The Activity app pushes you to close your Move, Exercise, and Stand rings. On my iPhone, I love checking my history to see if I’m keeping up. Sometimes I miss a goal, but it’s fun to track progress and aim for a healthier routine.

It’s a bummer that Apple still leaves EKG out of the SE 3, limiting it to higher-end models. Aside from that, everything else on the SE 3 runs with ease thanks to the faster S10 chip.

Battery life

With the always-on display on, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE runs for about 27 hours if you use it moderately and skip GPS, says PCMag’s Andrew Gebhart. Turn off the always-on display, and it stretches past 40 hours even with GPS active.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 keeps the same battery life as its predecessor, even with the always-on display added, writes TechRadar’s Andrea Gaini. It still lasts around 10 days whether you use the always-on display or auto-wake mode. That’s impressive considering always-on mode should eat more power.

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple says the Watch SE 3 can last up to 18 hours under regular use. Switch to Low Power Mode, and it can go as long as 32 hours. So far, we don’t have independent tests to confirm Apple’s numbers.

Price

Samsung’s Galaxy FE 3 costs $199.99 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version. It comes with GPS and NFC for contactless payments, and the LTE model runs $249.99.

Fitbit introduced the Inspire 3 in September 2022 at $99.95. The Black/Lilac Bliss model now drops to $84 with a 16% discount.

Apple’s Watch SE 3 opens for preorder on September 19. The 40 mm model starts at $249, while the 44 mm costs $279.

Verdict: Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3

Looking at all three, it seems like the choice comes down to priorities. The Fitbit Inspire 3 stands out for its lightweight design, simple fitness tracking, and long battery life at a low price. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE looks sturdy and packs solid features, though its older processor shows it’s not cutting-edge. The Apple Watch SE 3 delivers the smoothest display, faster performance, and richer health tracking, but it costs more and still skips EKG.

Overall, the SE 3 seems best for feature-packed performance, while the Inspire 3 offers the most bang for your buck.