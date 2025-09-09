Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 9, 2025, 5:29 pm EDT under Buyer's Guide,

I’ve been reading up on the Apple Watch SE 3, Galaxy Watch FE, and Fitbit Inspire 3. Each one promises something different.

Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Apple Watch SE 3

Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket.  Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3 is here, the choices feel even more tempting.

Out of curiosity, my brother got a cheap smartwatch from TEMU for just a few dollars. I warned him not to expect much—that it might just tell time. I was wrong! You can make and receive calls, set alarms, track workouts, monitor heart rate and blood pressure, keep a calendar, count steps, track sleep, and even use a calculator. The list seems endless. Now, if you’re weighing the Apple Watch SE 3, Samsung Galaxy FE, and Fitbit Inspire 3, expectations go up. Each has its perks, and we’re about to see which one gives the most bang for your buck.

Display

The Galaxy Watch FE sports a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396 by 396 pixels and sapphire crystal glass. It’s a bit smaller than the 1.3-inch display on the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 7 and keeps those large bezels from the Galaxy Watch 5, which some might find distracting.

Fitbit’s Inspire 3 comes with a color display, and the screen works without draining the battery. Its bright AMOLED touch screen also has an always-on mode, so you can check the time or see your steps without touching the watch.

Apple Watch SE 3 puts the display front and center. Every glance matters, whether you’re reading a notification or checking workout stats. The S10 chip powers an Always-On Retina screen, letting you see the time and notifications without lifting your wrist or tapping the display.

Compared to the FE, the Inspire 3 feels simpler but cheerful with its color pop. The Apple Watch SE 3 delivers the smoothest, most interactive display of the bunch.

Design

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch 7, which sells for $209.99. Both share the same clean, rounded shape, and I’ve to admit, at first glance, I sometimes mistake one for the other. The FE stands out with sapphire crystal glass that feels tough, and it comes in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver—choices that suit most styles.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 isn’t much different from the Inspire 2. Its main unit stretches a bit wider and longer, and the silicone band keeps the same sleek shape with minor tweaks. The tracker has a lightweight plastic body, and the removable silicone band comes in Midnight Zen/Black, Morning Glow/Black, and Lilac Bliss/Black. I like that it leans more toward simple fitness than flashy tech, which makes it easy to wear all day.

Apple Watch SE 3 boosts durability with a custom Ion-X glass cover that resists cracks 4 times better than the previous model, says the Cupertino company. The band options are Dark Blue, Neon Yellow, and Purple fabric loop. In my view, the SE 3 feels sportier and tougher for everyday wear.

Size and weight

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE comes in one size—40 mm (1.57″)—with color options in black, pink gold, and silver. Fitbit Inspire 3 includes 2 silicone bands in the box. The small band fits wrists from 130–190 mm (5.1–7.5″), while the large band fits 160–220 mm (6.3–8.7″). Apple’s Watch SE 3 offers more variety with 40mm (1.57″) and 44 mm (1.73″) cases in aluminum finishes of midnight or starlight.

The Watch FE is 0.38 inches thick and weighs 0.9 ounces. That makes it heavier than the Fitbit Inspire 3, which weighs just 0.32 ounces—about the same as a flash drive. Fitbit also keeps the design comfortable with a slim half-inch band suited for workouts and all-day wear.

Apple hasn’t revealed the weight of the Watch SE 3 yet, but since it’s pitched as a connectivity option for kids, I expect it to be closer to Fitbit’s feather-light design than Samsung’s sturdier build.

Fitness and health

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE packs most of the same software tricks as the Watch 7. You get activity tracking, notifications, and health tools like EKGs and body composition checks. Basically, anything you can do on the Watch 7, the FE can handle, too.

But don’t get it twisted—the Watch FE is just a Galaxy Watch 4 in disguise. It runs on Samsung’s older processor from 2021 and skips the skin temperature sensor. So while it looks fresh, some tech inside feels a bit dated.

Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 gives you a solid set of health-tracking features. It tracks SpO2 to measure oxygen in your blood and comes with Fitbit’s full lineup of sleep and stress tools. You’ll need Fitbit Premium to get the most out of resources like Sleep Profile data and Daily Readiness scores, but the basics are strong enough on their own.

The Apple Watch SE 3 steps up the game with richer health tracking than its last version. You get sleep scores, ovulation estimates, sleep apnea alerts, and wrist temperature data that feed into the Vitals app.

Fast charging helps you wear the Apple Watch overnight without worrying about running out of battery, which means you get full sleep insights like duration, stages, and detailed Vitals data. The Activity app pushes you to close your Move, Exercise, and Stand rings. On my iPhone, I love checking my history to see if I’m keeping up. Sometimes I miss a goal, but it’s fun to track progress and aim for a healthier routine.

It’s a bummer that Apple still leaves EKG out of the SE 3, limiting it to higher-end models. Aside from that, everything else on the SE 3 runs with ease thanks to the faster S10 chip.

Battery life

With the always-on display on, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE runs for about 27 hours if you use it moderately and skip GPS, says PCMag’s Andrew Gebhart. Turn off the always-on display, and it stretches past 40 hours even with GPS active.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 keeps the same battery life as its predecessor, even with the always-on display added, writes TechRadar’s Andrea Gaini. It still lasts around 10 days whether you use the always-on display or auto-wake mode. That’s impressive considering always-on mode should eat more power.

Apple Watch SE 3
Apple Watch SE 3

Apple says the Watch SE 3 can last up to 18 hours under regular use. Switch to Low Power Mode, and it can go as long as 32 hours. So far, we don’t have independent tests to confirm Apple’s numbers.

Price

Samsung’s Galaxy FE 3 costs $199.99 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version. It comes with GPS and NFC for contactless payments, and the LTE model runs $249.99.

Fitbit introduced the Inspire 3 in September 2022 at $99.95. The Black/Lilac Bliss model now drops to $84 with a 16% discount.

Apple’s Watch SE 3 opens for preorder on September 19. The 40 mm model starts at $249, while the 44 mm costs $279. 

Verdict: Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3

Looking at all three, it seems like the choice comes down to priorities. The Fitbit Inspire 3 stands out for its lightweight design, simple fitness tracking, and long battery life at a low price. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE looks sturdy and packs solid features, though its older processor shows it’s not cutting-edge.  The Apple Watch SE 3 delivers the smoothest display, faster performance, and richer health tracking, but it costs more and still skips EKG.

Overall, the SE 3 seems best for feature-packed performance, while the Inspire 3 offers the most bang for your buck.

Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Apple September 2025 Keynote: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and More
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Apple September 2025 Keynote: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and More
Every year, Apple’s September Keynote is one of the most anticipated events in the tech world. The rumors swirl, the leaks hit Twitter like clockwork, and millions tune in to see what the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods will..
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: my brutally honest first take
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: my brutally honest first take
I just watched Apple unveil the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the first thing I wanted to do was line it up against Samsung’s powerhouse, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These two phones are the most “extra” flagships you can buy..
5 best thin smartphones: iPhone Air and friends that prove slim doesn’t mean weak
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 best thin smartphones: iPhone Air and friends that prove slim doesn’t mean weak
Apart from foldables, the designs of today’s phones haven’t changed much over the last decade. Phones keep getting bigger with larger batteries and sharper cameras, which seems to match what people want. Some people rave about thin phones, but for..
Athlics Velox Review: The AI-Powered Sports Glasses That Actually Make Sense
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Athlics Velox Review: The AI-Powered Sports Glasses That Actually Make Sense
Let’s be real. The last thing you want when you’re out cycling at dawn, running through trails, or even just cruising through the city is juggling a clunky camera, switching sunglasses every time the light changes, or struggling to capture..
Best of IFA 2025: The Gadgets That Stole the Show
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Best of IFA 2025: The Gadgets That Stole the Show
IFA 2025 is where tech stops pretending and starts delivering. Originally launched in 1924 as the Internationale Funkausstellung—a.k.a. the International Radio Exhibition—the event was all about radios and broadcasting back in the day. Fast forward 101 years, and it’s morphed..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Like Glastonbury and Coachella for music fans, video game events have always been a beloved gathering spot for gamers. You see headlines full of stats about the industry’s size and revenue, but being at gamescom makes it feel different. It’s..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..

You Might Also Like

The Hidden Role of Data Center Decommissioning in the Future of Technology
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The Hidden Role of Data Center Decommissioning in the Future of Technology
The Infrastructure Behind Every Innovation Every new device, from smart home hubs to portable energy systems, is supported by vast networks of infrastructure that are rarely seen. At the core of this digital ecosystem are data centers—facilities that store, process,..
The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The wearables at IFA 2025 that made me want to upgrade yesterday
As a working mom, wearable tech is on my radar right now. If there’s anyone who wants more voice-activated, AI-driven tech that they can wear like clothing, it’s a parent on a deadline. Smart rings can track our health in..
Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity A1 drone for 360-degree aerial shots
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity A1 drone for 360-degree aerial shots
Most of the drones flying today in the US—and around the world—come from China, with DJI as the most common brand. But if you’re looking to get one, you might notice the shelves are almost bare. By July 2025, DJI drones..
6 IFA 2025 headphones & speakers that live rent-free in my mind
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
6 IFA 2025 headphones & speakers that live rent-free in my mind
As IFA 2025 winds down, audio fans have been deep in YouTube rabbit holes, questioning their current setup, and convincing themselves they need something new. I get it. You shouldn’t swap your gear just because your favorite brand dropped a..
TENET’s AI Laundry Solutions at IFA 2025: The Future of Effortless Washing
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
TENET’s AI Laundry Solutions at IFA 2025: The Future of Effortless Washing
Let’s face it—doing laundry has always been one of those unavoidable adult chores. Sorting fabrics, guessing wash settings, battling stubborn stains, and dealing with soggy clothes left in the dryer for too long. It’s not glamorous, and most of us..
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The One Charger to Rule Them All: TESSAN Voyager 205 Review
Let me set the scene: You’re in a cramped hotel room somewhere in Europe, surrounded by a tangled nightmare of chargers, random adapters, and half-broken cables. Your phone is gasping for power, your laptop teeters at 6%, and your tablet…..