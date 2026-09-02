IFA Anker merch 2026: Forget the gadgets. I want the Anker sweatshirt

IFA

I’m a sweatshirt nerd. And while I was scrolling past yet another power bank announcement, I accidentally landed on photos of the 2026 IFA Anker merch collection. Of course, I had to hover there for a while. Because, unlike a lot of showroom merch, this collection actually looks good.

Yep, whereas most tech merch is forgettable corporate swag you wear for the show and then hide in the dark recesses of your closet, this collection is different. It has its own style; one I’d definitely wear even outside of the office. So wait, is IFA x Anker treating tech branding like fashion?

Tech merch can be pretty bland

Conference T-shirts have one job: to say that you attended the event. Any potential styling is an accident or an afterthought. Which is a shame, because far too much clothing is made simply to exist. Then, it ends up in landfills, which is a whole other can of worms. The point is, there’s something different about merch handed out to promote an event and something a person would actually choose to wear on their own.

And that’s why this collection caught my attention and why I think it’s worth writing about.

IFA Anker merch 2026 looks like streetwear

IFA x Anker is leaning into that intentionality this year. The collection’s centerpiece is Funk Otto, the mascot Helmut Lortz designed in the 1970s. But now, it’s redone in a chrome finish, making the sweatshirts embellished with it look like punk-inspired streetwear.

It’s a minimalist, urban look that’s actually inspired by Berlin itself—utilitarian, direct, and forward-facing. Even smarter, I love that the people in the campaign photos aren’t models, but real IFA employees. It’s a small choice, but it signals a truly creative project, with multiple hands involved.

But I’m really here for Anker

Anker is already part of our daily lives. Its power banks, smart home gear, speakers, and more are top products worldwide. The brand is synonymous with quality, and its new flagship store on Kurfüstendamm makes that obvious. It stocks everything from Soundcore audio gear to eufy smart home devices under one roof.

A comfy, fashion-forward zip-up hoodie is the natural merch step for a brand built around lifestyle. And it’s a real test of good branding. Would someone buy it themselves or does it only exist because it’s free? Anker looks to be betting on the former.

The bigger trend

Ok, it was never all about the sweatshirt. It is about tech companies wanting to appeal to people’s sense of identity, i.e., what they wear. That’s why collaborations and design keep getting more attention from hardware brands.

I don’t need another sweatshirt. But if that Anker one goes on sale, I can’t promise I won’t buy it.