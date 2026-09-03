Best Pokémon 30th anniversary gifts that aren’t trading cards, from a Poké Ball G-SHOCK to a Snorlax-powered sleep tracker

Image Credit: Google

Pokémon is 30, and the anniversary drop arrives September 16. Every card in a booster pack is foil, and every pack hides one of 30 Pikachu illustrations. Fair warning before you scroll, though. Nothing below is a card or a graded slab, because I’d rather point you toward gear that a Pokémon enthusiast will wear, type on, sleep in, or shoot photos with for the next five years.

Pokémon may all be about evolution, but the games haven’t always kept pace. The battles, progression, and basic game formula have changed far less than the world around them, and the companies behind the franchise haven’t been in a hurry to shake things up. The collaborations tell a different story. A watch, a camera, a sleep tracker, and a chair now carry the 30th anniversary badge, and each brings Pokémon into places the cards never could.

What makes a Pokémon gift worth keeping

I’d skip anything that looks great on a shelf but never gets used. A 30th anniversary gift should fit into something the person already does, whether that means checking a watch, sitting at a desk, getting ready for bed, or grabbing a camera.

The Pokémon detailing has to be built into the product, not printed on top of it. A Poké Ball rendered as a working subdial beats a Pikachu sticker on a plain case, every time.

And, I’ll be blunt about my bias, the gift should be worthless as a speculative asset. Card collecting has drifted somewhere strange. A Card Ladder index of Pokémon cards climbed about 29.4% over three months while Bitcoin fell 20%, and July set an all-time high for secondary trading of tokenized cards through onchain gacha platforms, where buyers spin for a randomized pull the way they’d open a blind box.

Speculation has a gravitational pull, and it drags the hobby away from what made it fun. None of it has anything to do with why anyone loved Pokémon.

My own entry point wasn’t a card at all. As a kid, I found Pokémon game pieces, little plastic caps, scattered around the children’s park a short walk from my house. The fun was flipping them and trading them with whoever showed up that afternoon. Nobody sleeved them. Nobody checked a price index. Keep that spirit in mind, and the shortlist gets easy.

My picks

Best for the fan who already tracks their sleep: Google Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep

Image Credit: Google Google Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Get it for $ 129.99

Anyone with the Pokémon Sleep app on their phone is already going to bed and waking up inside a game loop, and the Sleepy Blue Fitbit Air feeds that loop directly. Your overnight sleep and daytime naps sync into the app through Health Connect on Android or Apple Health on iOS, your Sleep Score multiplies Snorlax’s Strength to produce Drowsy Power, and a higher Drowsy Power number brings rarer sleep styles to the campsite the following day. The band carries a custom silk print label of a sleeping Pikachu.

If Pokémon Sleep is already part of your routine, the Fitbit Air Special Edition keeps the game and your health data on your wrist without adding another screen to check. It’s built for 24/7 wear, with micro-adjustments that help keep the band from digging in overnight. Each special-edition band also includes a three-month Google Health Premium trial.

Best for the person who still prints photos: Polaroid Now Generation 3 Pokémon Edition

Image Credit: Polaroid

Polaroid’s biggest collaboration to date runs to nine pieces, and the cameras are shaped after Pikachu, Sylveon, and the Poké Ball rather than wearing a decal. Each film pack carries an exclusive Pokémon frame design plus a custom darkslide with a Pokémon silhouette, and Polaroid members can track the darkslides they’ve pulled from September 29. Accessories cover a camera strap that fits both bodies, a Go camera case, and a Go photo album.

There’s a genuine fork here. Someone who wants the classic square format and i-Type film should get the Now Generation 3 Pokémon Edition, since it’s the full-size camera in the range and the Poké Ball styling has the most surface to work with. For a partner or kid who’ll carry the camera in a jacket pocket every day, the Go Generation 3 in either the Pikachu or Sylveon design is the better buy, and it remains the smallest analog instant camera made.

Order early. Pre-orders close September 28 with shipping from September 29 on polaroid.com and Pokémon Center, and purchase limits cap you at three units of each camera, three of each accessory, and 15 of each film pack.

Best for a wrist that takes a beating: Casio G-SHOCK GA-110PKM

Image Credit: Casio

Of everything on the list, the GA-110PKM is the piece I’d want on my own arm. Casio dressed the hands, buttons, dial, and bezel in the red, green, and blue of the 1996 releases, turned the inset dial at 9 o’clock into a Poké Ball, and shaped its indicator hand like Pikachu viewed from behind. The band runs 29 Pokémon along its length, taking three first partners from each region between Kanto and Paldea and adding Pikachu and Eevee, then puts Mew on the band loop for a round 30. A special 30-year logo is engraved into the case back.

None of the detailing costs you the watch underneath. Shock resistance, 20 bar water resistance, and an LED light are all standard GA-110 fare, so the anniversary styling survives a gym session or a gardening afternoon. For a Pokémon fan who wants one anniversary object that goes everywhere and takes hard use, the G-SHOCK GA-110PKM is the strongest pick in this guide.

The packaging deserves a mention too, since it ships in a Poké Ball-shaped box inside an outer sleeve printed with all 30 Pokémon. Gift-wrapping solves itself.

Best for a desk that’s occupied eight hours a day: Razer | Espeon & Umbreon Collection

Image Credit: Razer

Razer has produced four Pokémon lines now, and the Espeon & Umbreon set is the one I’d hand to an adult who works from the same desk they game at. The misty, star-lit design skips the primary-color loudness of the earlier collections, and the four pieces cover the whole surface. You get the Kraken V4 X headset with velvety earcup cushions, the low-profile Ornata V3 Tenkeyless with a magnetic wrist rest, the Cobra wired mouse on optical switches, and the Gigantus V2 medium mat.

Anyone who wants brighter styling should take the Pikachu & Eevee Collection instead, which covers the same four products in a lighter palette and reached the US, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in July. Razer designs all its Pokémon peripherals to work together, so mixing an Espeon keyboard with a Pikachu mouse is supported. The one caveat worth flagging is the switch type, since the Ornata V3 uses mecha-membrane rather than full mechanical. A keyboard obsessive should go for the BlackWidow V4 X from the original Pokémon Edition line, which brings Razer Green mechanical switches and six macro keys.

Best for marathon gaming sessions: Secretlab TITAN Evo Pokémon Eevee Edition

Image Credit: Secretlab Secretlab TITAN Evo Pokémon Eevee Edition Get it for $ 789.00 $ 684.00 -13.3%

Eevee gets my vote of the three. The backrest has Eevee and a Normal-type symbol worked into the plush velour, with cream and brown across the upholstery. Look around the side wings, and you’ll find all eight Eevee evolutions, including Flareon and Glaceon. The cold-cure foam and sculpted pebble seat base matter more once you’ve been sitting there for a few hours, spreading pressure across the seat instead of leaving you shifting around.

Pikachu and Gengar cover the other two moods. The Pikachu edition puts an Electric-type symbol on black microsuede, and the Gengar edition fades a spectral gradient down the backrest with Gastly and Haunter tucked into the wings. For someone who plays in four-hour blocks and wants the anniversary in their peripheral vision the entire time, a TITAN Evo Pokémon edition is the one gift here they’ll use more than any other, and Regular and XL sizing means you can match their frame.

For a recipient who already owns a TITAN Evo, the Secretlab SKINS Pokémon Pixel Art Collection re-skins the chair they have in Kanto pixel art, with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Oddish, Flareon, and Lapras among the sprites. Cheaper than a second chair, and the Fire-type edition keeps the anniversary theme going.

How to get more out of each Pokémon pick

Connect Google Health to Health Connect on Android or Apple Health on iOS—Pokémon Sleep needs that link to pull in tracker data. You can then pair the Fitbit Air from the game’s settings. Wear it for naps as well as overnight, because the app counts both toward Drowsy Power

Polaroid’s darkslide tracking runs through a member account, so create one before September 29 and log each silhouette as you shoot. Order the camera strap with your chosen body, since it works with both the Now and the Go

Razer gear works better when the keyboard, mouse, and headset share a single Chroma profile

Secretlab buyers should check the recipient’s measurements before choosing between Regular and XL

With the GA-110PKM, turn on the LED when you hand it over. The dial looks quite different once it lights up

What you give up by skipping the cards

None of my picks will appreciate the way a graded card might, so keep that in mind before you buy. Polaroid’s run is limited to Pokémon Center in the US, UK, and Canada, while the Fitbit Air doesn’t ship until September 15. If you want something you can buy and use right away, look further. You also don’t need the Fitbit to play Pokémon Sleep. And if you spend all day typing on a mechanical keyboard, I don’t think mecha-membrane switches will feel right.