Are standing desks good for you? A new study says no

We all jumped on the standing desk trend, thinking it was a hack for staying healthy at work. But a new study says too much standing might actually be bad for you—so what now?

Standing all day has health risks—here’s how to stay active at work

Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I went all in on the home office setup—monitors, ergonomic chair, and, of course, a fancy sit-stand desk. The logic was simple: if I was stuck at home all day, I might as well stand for a bit and trick myself into feeling healthier. But turns out, standing more might not be the life hack I thought it was. A new study suggests that standing for prolonged periods can actually increase your risk of circulatory issues. So, are standing desks good for you?

As a tech journalist who has written about standing desks and fitness gadgets for over 5 years, I felt I had to dive into this one. What’s the deal with standing desks these days? And what can we do to stay healthy at work?

See what I found below.

Wait, now standing desks are bad for you?

Standing desks have been lauded as a way to combat a sedentary life and be active at work for decades. And now we’re learning that standing itself can be harmful? I think now is a good time to look at the actual study.

Conducted at the University of Sydney, researchers found that over the long term, standing for more than 2 hours a day may increase your risk of developing conditions like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis—ugh!

Well, I can’t say I’m super surprised…how were standing desks really supposed to make people healthier?

And there’s no mistaking the researchers’ data here. Tracking devices similar to smartwatches were given to 83,000 adults—it was a big study—without heart disease in the UK. From the information those devices collected, the scientists calculated that for every 30 minutes spent standing after 2 hours, the risk of circulatory disease increased by 11%.

As someone who stands for at least half of her workday, this is dismal news—and also explains the sharp pain I’ve been getting in the back of my leg…🤔

But sitting for too long still isn’t good

The study also found that sitting for more than 10 hours increased the risk for both cardiovascular disease and orthostatic incidence. So we can’t go back to sitting all day either. What’s a modern professional to do?

If we’re being honest, the study basically confirms what we already knew: a sedentary lifestyle isn’t healthy, and standing won’t offset low activity. The surprise is that, for some individuals, too much standing can be risky for circulatory health.

My grandma always said standing for too long was bad for the veins. Turns out, she was right 🤷‍♀️

Do I have to ditch my standing desk?

I’m not. Since it’s a sit-stand desk, I can lower it or raise it whenever I want—because while standing doesn’t really provide health benefits, I find that I’m more energized when I’m standing—it helps me smash to-do list.

However, now I will set a timer for 2 hours, to remind me to sit. Varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis? No thank you ❗️

So how can we stay healthy at work?

So standing desks aren’t the cure-all we thought they were. So how can we be more active at work? It will, obviously, depend on your job—but there are plenty of ways to sneak in activity—no matter where you work.

If you’re remote or hybrid, you’ve got more flexibility. An under-the-desk walking pad can keep you moving while you work, or you could fit in some quick calisthenics during breaks.

In an office setting? A brisk walk during lunch or a coffee break can make a big difference. You could also try a mini pedal exerciser—it’s like an under-desk elliptical but more compact and discreet. And if you live close to work, why not bike or walk instead of driving? 🚴

Here are even more ways to stay active at work:

Under-Desk Walking Pads

Walking pads are an excellent way to stay active while working. They fit right under your desk and let you stroll or get a brisk walk in as you go about your work day. Sedentary lifestyle? Not with these mini treadmills!

GOYOUTH 2-in-1

GOYOUTH 2-in-1 walking pad in different views

The GOYOUTH 2-in-1 under-desk electric treadmill was highly rated on Runner’s World for its easy setup and lightweight design. It comfortably reaches speeds up to 6 km per hour, so I can get a brisk walk in while I check my emails and get my day started.

And if you want to hear music, the treadmill has Bluetooth speakers. The sound quality isn’t amazing, but it’s a thoughtful feature that doesn’t interfere with the treadmill’s build.

Amazon Price: $289

Egofit Walker Pro

A woman walking on the Egofit Walker Pro

With a smaller footprint than most under-desk walking pads, the Egofit Walker Pro fits easily under most standing desks. I appreciate that it comes fully assembled—you won’t have to take out the toolbox to get it up and running.

Unlike most walking pads, it has a 5° incline. As any fitness expert will tell you, walking without an incline doesn’t do much. The natural resistance helps you get fit and toned more quickly.

Get it for $399

Under-Desk Elliptical Machines

Like walking pads, under-desk elliptical machines are also a practical and effective way to stay active during work. They fit compactly under most desks but really get your legs burning. And they say you can’t work out at the office…

Stamina Inmotion Compact Strider

Stamina Inmotion in green

Build up a slight sweat—while you write reports—with the Stamina Inmotion Compact Strider. This gym-quality elliptical fits under your standing desk and will help you burn calories and sculpt your legs.

My Personal take: I love the müüv app companion app. It gives me access to customized workouts that work for me and my schedule. With them, I really feel like I’m exercising—because I am. Are standing desks good for you? With this strider, yes, they are!

Amazon Price: $119.99

Cubii Move

Cubii Move, angled view

Another popular under-desk elliptical is the Cubii Move. It’s basically a stepper, but more compact than your average scaled-down ellipitical. You could use it while sitting—the people your Zoom meetings willbe none the wiser! It’s also whisper-quiet, and smooth—great for working from home!

My personal take: The company says that the Cubii’s motion helps build strength without putting stress on the joints, knees, and back. I have an old sports injury in my knee that acts up every now and then. A low-impact workout is exactly what I’m after.

Amazon Price: $159.99

Smart and Cordless Jump Ropes

Jumping rope is one of the most intense cardio workouts you can do. And these days, there are smart and even cordless options. So whether you take a 10-minute break to jump on your driveway, or in your office, these gadgets can totally keep you fit at work.

Tangram Smart Rope Pure

Tangram Smart Rope Pure in use

The Tangram Smart Rope Pure has been a popular device for fitness gurus for years. It pairs with iOS, Android, and Apple watch to track jump counts, workout times, and calories burned. You can even compete with your colleagues—for some healthy fun during breaks!

My personal take: This product takes jump rope to the digital age! The design is sleek and sophisticated. I love that it gives me a compact way to burn off energy during a workday. When I come back to my desk, I’m energized and happy.

Amazon Price: $64.95

RENPHO Cordless Jump Rope

RENPHO Cordless Jump Rope, with app

You do need space to jump rope. If you don’t have it, there is a solution: The RENPHO Cordless Jump Rope. Incredibly, it’s adjustable and weighted, helping you get some cardio in, even in a small space.

My personal take: What a great solution for people who work in an office, or in a small apartment! The 3M skipping ropes adjust without tools, and the cordless ball imitates skipping with a real rope. Yep, there’s a companion app, too.

Amazon List Price: $31.99 Deal Price: $29.99, 6% OFF

Other cool workplace fitness gadgets

Work in an open-plan office? Then, an under-desk walking pad and elliptical are probably off the table. But there are still ways you, too, can stay active at work. See these cool ones:

Gaiam Balance Disc

Gaiam Balance Disc in Green

One of my favorite ways of keeping fit—discreetly—is the Gaiam Balance Disc. It’s a stability core trainer that wobbles, forcing my core to work while I stay upright. Pro tip: It’s also great for posture, which tends to droop after longs hours in front of the computer.

My personal take: The Gaiam Balance Disc is also a great cure for kids’ homework-time fidgets. I bought one for my daughter. She loves having a fun way to sit while she’s studying—and I find that her focus has improved. This could be another bonus for adults, too.

Amazon List Price: $21.99 Deal Price: $17.99, 18% OFF

Upright Go 2 Premium

Upright Go 2 Premium on a person’s back

Posture is an area of health we often overlook—I know I do, especially when I’m tired—I tend to hunch over my desk. If you’re like me, the Upright Go 2 Premium is a tiny, wearable posture corrector that can help. According to the company, it’s a natural way to improve posture, and you should notice improvements in 2 weeks.

My personal take: I love that I can create customized posture-training programs with the Upright Go 2. The device gently vibrates whenever I slouch! And I can tweek the sensitivity, training time, and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT app.

Amazon List Price: $79.95 Deal Price: $69.95

Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat

Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat in an office

You can try to make standing more active. The Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat is designed to do just that. The company claims that the anti-fatigue material causes users to move more while standing—without even realizing it. The material is soft and uneven, keeping standers moving.

My Personal Take: Since standing during work makes me feel more energetic, I don’t plan on giving it up entirely. But, when I do stand, this mat can keep my feet and legs more comfortable—and make me move. For anyone who wants to keep standing for some of their work hours, I highly recommend the TOPO Comfort Mat.

Amazon Price: $119

The Last Line:

So, standing desks aren’t the miracle fix we thought—but that doesn’t mean we have to ditch them. The key? Balance. Sit, stand, and move throughout the day, because at the end of the day, your body just wants variety.