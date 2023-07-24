Best standing desks to boost your productivity

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Boost your productivity at work with our favorite standing desks. They boast some of the best specs and user reviews around and are well-worth checking out.

Uhuru Design Frame Rise is a sit-stand desk

Hey there, desk warriors! If you’re tired of sitting all day, and you want to upgrade your workspace, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best standing desks to boost your productivity. From sustainable adjustable desks to ones that save your favorite heights, these desks will help you power through your to-do list. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at 2 standout options.

First up, we have the Uppeal Desk L-Shaped. This adjustable-height desk is a game-changer for those who seek a large work surface. Plus, with a wide range of frame height settings and smooth transitions, it lets you effortlessly find your ergonomic sweet spot.

Then, we also love the Oakywood Standing Desk, a customizable dream come true. Say goodbye to the 1-size-fits-all approach and personalize your workspace to perfection. Using Oakywood’s online 3D customizer, you can tailor every aspect of your desk.

These 2 desks are just the beginning, of course. Keep reading to see our picks for the best standing desks available now.

1. The Uppeal Desk L-Shaped offers plenty of work space whether you stand, sit in a chair, or sit on the floor. Buy it for $1,999 on the official website.

Uppeal Desk L-Shaped in black

Let’s take a closer look at the Uppeal Desk L-Shaped. This adjustable-height desk is perfect for those who prefer versatile sitting positions throughout the day. With frame height settings ranging from 14.7 inches to 46.7 inches, it ensures ergonomic comfort for all.

The desk’s beautiful wood finish adds a touch of classic elegance to any office decor, while its fingerprint- and moisture-resistant surface guarantees easy maintenance. Transitioning seamlessly at a rate of 1.8 inches per second, this desk keeps up with your pace. Equipped with a Memory Position Keypad featuring 4 custom memory settings, the desk’s height adjusts effortlessly at the touch of a button.

2. The Oakywood Standing Desk uses a 3D online customizer to create your ideal standing desk. Get one for $1,200 on the company website.

Oakywood Standing Desk 3D Configurator video

Personalize your workspace with the Oakywood Standing Desk, the perfect addition to your home or office. With the brand’s convenient online 3D customizer, you have the freedom to tailor every aspect of your desk to suit your needs.

Then, you can choose from a variety of striking desk colors, including Black, Oak, Oak Veneer, Walnut, and Walnut Veneer. You can also select your preferred shape, whether it’s Round Steep, Round Straight, Sharp Steep, or Sharp Straight.

This handmade solid wood desk not only adds a touch of natural beauty to your environment but also offers the flexibility and functionality you crave.

4. The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk lets you save 4 preset heights for effortless adjustments. It costs $938 on the brand’s website.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk in an office

Say hello to the Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk, a desk that not only elevates your mood but also reduces your environmental impact. Made from sustainably grown bamboo, this desk is free from pesticides, ensuring a workspace that’s as healthy as it is stylish.

Also, the dual motor system effortlessly adjusts the desk’s height from super low to quite high, catering to your comfort throughout the day. With 4 different desk sizes and the option for a rectangular or slightly curved top, you can truly personalize your workspace.

What’s more, the UV-cured, water-based polyurethane coating adds a sleek finish to the desk’s top, enhancing its durability.

5. The EFFYDESK Business Office Sit-Stand Desk gives you the option of lower sitting and higher standing levels. Purchase it for $692 on the official website.

EFFY Business Office Sit-Stand Desk in a lifestyle scene

Get ready to embrace the benefits of working on the EFFYDESK Business Office Sit-Stand Desk, a height-adjustable marvel that brings flexibility and comfort to your workflow. With reinforced 3-segment squared columns, this desk provides both lower sitting and higher standing positions, accommodating users of all heights.

Its whisper-quiet dual motors operate at volumes of fewer than 45 decibels, ensuring a peaceful and distraction-free atmosphere. Lifting at a swift 35 mm per second, this desk won’t slow you down. Tested in the lab for stability, it can lift over 300 pounds.

6. The UPLIFT V2 Standing Desk can be built using the company’s comprehensive customizer—there are 200 desktops! Buy yours for $599.

Uplift V2 desk with a laptop

Customization is at your fingertips with the UPLIFT V2 desk, an award-winning masterpiece designed to meet your unique needs. Using the desk configurator, you can build your dream desk with over 200 desktop choices and 400 desk accessories.

With a track record of uplifting over a million home and commercial workstations since 2002, UPLIFT Desk has honed its design and engineering expertise to create furniture that embodies the latest innovations in the industry.

7. The IKEA BEKANT sit/stand desk is super sturdy and built to withstand years of hard work. Buy it for $629 on the company website.

IKEA BEKANT sit/stand desk in white

Discover the IKEA BEKANT desk, a height-adjustable marvel that brings ergonomic bliss to your workspace. With an electronic height adjustment feature ranging from 22″ to 48″, it can ensure you have a comfortable working position that suits your needs.

Changing positions between sitting and standing has never been easier, promoting better well-being and productivity. Moreover, the cable management net under the tabletop ensures a tidy and clutter-free workspace.

The melamine surface is not only durable but also stain-resistant and easy to clean. And the deep tabletop shape provides ample space for work. With the BEKANT desk, you can say goodbye to discomfort and embrace a more efficient work routine.

8. The FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus standing desk offers a stable worktop and smooth adjustments. Buy it for $319.99 on the brand’s website.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus in white and black

Say goodbye to concerns about the durability of your work setup with the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk. This desk boasts BIFMA certification, guaranteeing its reliability. With its robust solid carbon steel base and moving leg columns, it can effortlessly support up to 355 pounds.

Whether you’re 4’2″ or 6’4″ tall, this desk has you covered, allowing you to adjust the height from 22.8″ to 48.4″. Not only does the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus prioritize functionality, but it also offers customization options to suit your needs. You can select a frame width ranging from 43.4″ to 74.8″ and a desk board width from 47.2″ to 80″.

There’s a desk out there for you

With so many great standing desks available, finding a great one is no longer a challenge. From the versatile and stable Uppeal Desk L-Shaped to the customizable Oakywood Standing Desk and the environmentally conscious Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk, there’s a desk out there that will transform your workspace and enhance your productivity.

How do I choose the right size for my standing desk?

When choosing the size of your standing desk, consider both your workspace and your height requirements. Measure the available space in your office or home to ensure the desk will fit comfortably. Additionally, consider your height and ergonomic needs. Ideally, the desk should be adjustable to accommodate different sitting and standing positions.

What features should I look for in a standing desk?

Look for things like height adjustability, stability, and ease of use. A desk with smooth and quiet height adjustment mechanisms is essential. Consider additional features like programmable height settings, cable management options, and built-in power outlets or USB ports to enhance your productivity and convenience.

Are there weight capacity considerations for standing desks?

Yes, weight capacity is an important factor to consider, especially if you have multiple monitors, heavy equipment, or a significant workload. Ensure that the desk you choose can comfortably support the weight of your equipment. Most standing desks have weight capacity information specified by the manufacturer.

Are there standing desks designed for home offices?

Yes, there are standing desks designed specifically for home offices. These desks often prioritize space-saving features, aesthetics, and ease of integration into residential settings. Look for compact designs, versatile finishes, and customizable options.

What is the price range for standing desks?

The price of standing desks can vary depending on factors such as size, material, brand, and additional features. Entry-level standing desks can start around $200, while more advanced and premium models can range from $500 to over $1,000. Consider your budget and prioritize the features that are most important to you when making your purchase.

Remember to research customer reviews, warranty coverage, and return policies when buying a standing desk. That way, you’ll be sure to make a well-informed decision.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜