Want a new standing desk for your home office? Don't buy anything until you read this blog; it has some of the best standing desks available in 2022.

Which standing desk should you buy for your home office in the New Year?

When you work from home, it’s helpful to have a standing desk. But what are the best standing desks for home offices in 2022? From automatic options to converter designs, we’ve got answers.

Want to work more healthfully but can’t bear to trade in your traditional desk? Then go for a standing converter desk like the Solutions 4 life UA Modern Standing Desk.

Otherwise, if you’re ready to go all-in on a standing desk that adjusts to your height via a motor, you can’t go wrong with the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk.

Improve your health and stay productive in 2022 with any of these great standing desks.

1. The Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk has 4 heights you can program from 25″ to 51″ for a range of sizes.

Oakywood solid wood standing desk in use

Choose the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk for a beautifully designed standing desk. It boasts four heights as well as its own cable management system. Get it in either oak or walnut.

Get it for $1,200 on the official website.

2. The Solutions 4 life UA Modern Standing Desk works with your current desk and provides 12 positions.

Solutions 4 life UA modern standing desk in use

Who says you have to buy a completely new desk? The Solutions 4 life UA Modern Standing Desk turns your traditional desk into a standing one with its tiered shelves. Lightweight, it’s easy to move around the house.

Get it for $109.50 on the official website.

3. The EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk lets you sit lower and stand higher than most standing desks.

EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk demo

The EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk made our list of the best standing desks for home offices in 2022, thanks to its range of sitting and standing positions. Meanwhile, its quiet motors won’t disturb anyone working near you.

Get it for $715 on the official website.

4. The RLDH Alto sits atop your current workspace for flexible options in a minimal design.

RLDH Alto minimal standing desk in use

Another of the best standing desks for home offices in 2022 is the RLDH Alto minimal standing desk. It also works with your standard desk and supports laptops up to 12 inches wide.

Get it for $123 on the official website.

5. The FlexiSpot Theodore boasts a classic look, storage drawer, and powerful motor.

FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk in dark brown

What if you’re not into modern design? Then the FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk is the standing desk for you in 2022. It looks like traditional furniture, and it has a two-button control panel.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

KOBLE Apollo 2.0 smart height adjustable desk setup

Check out the KOBLE Apollo 2.0 smart height adjustable desk for a traditional yet streamlined standing desk. What’s more, its integrated 10-watt wireless charger powers any Qi-enabled gadget.

Get it for about $571 on the official website.

7. The Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter

Fully Cooper standing desk converter in use

The Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter made our list of the best standing desks for home offices in 2022 because it offers an expansive work area while giving you a standing option. It holds up to 16 kilograms and has a hydraulic lift.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

8. The IKEA SKARSTA modern sit-stand desk has a simple, easy-to-use design and a stable tabletop.

IKEA SKARSTA modern sit-stand desk in use

Stay healthy and productive while working at home when you have the IKEA SKARSTA modern sit-stand desk. The crank lowering mechanism is an easy, straightforward way to adjust the height.

Get it for $239 on the official website.

9. The IKEA IDÅSEN smart sit-stand desk works via your tablet or smartphone as a remote control.

IKEA IDASEN smart sit-stand desk in dark gray

The IKEA IDÅSEN smart sit-stand desk is one of the best standing desks for home offices in 2022 because you can adjust it quickly and remotely from your mobile device. A cable management net keeps cords tidy under the tabletop.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

10. The Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk

Intension Desk tripod standing desk in use

When you work from home, you have the opportunity to work from anywhere—including a beachside cottage. And, in situations like those, the Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk is the ideal desk. It’s lightweight, easy to set up, and great for outdoors.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Enhance your energy and productivity in the new year with any of the best standing desks for home offices in 2022. Which one would you love to see in your home office? Let us know in the comments.

