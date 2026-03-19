Why should you care about 6G networks? Here’s what I discovered about the future of AI and connectivity

Image Credit: NVIDIA

“The networks of today simply aren’t ready for the use cases of tomorrow,” says NVIDIA’s Telecom SVP, Ronnie Vasishta. “In the AI era, everything changes. Networks will deliver intelligence, not just for humans on their phones, but for machines.”

Every decade or so, the telecommunications industry jumps to a new wireless generation, the next “G.” 5G landed in 2019. You might have noticed we don’t have robot surgeons or streets full of self-driving cars yet, even though 5G was supposed to make that normal. So, what can 6G do that 5G couldn’t? Why should you care about 6G networks? Here’s what you need to know about how 6G could change technology, AI, and everyday life.

Who is the leader in 6G research?

In February, NVIDIA announced a major push. Alongside Booz Allen, BT Group, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, MITRE, Nokia, OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, ODC, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., and T-Mobile, they plan to build the next-gen wireless networks on AI-native, open, secure, and trustworthy platforms.

5G was made to connect people through voice and data and give access to information. It can’t handle AI on a large scale, NVIDIA says. NVIDIA already sells chips, computers, and software for networks and wants to expand that business. At the same time, it needs AI to grow in physical spaces—robots, vehicles—to keep demand high and support the data centers that use most of its technology.

Qualcomm wants 6G ready by 2029 and calls it a “revolution, not an evolution.” The company plans pre-commercial deployments as early as 2028. They see 6G as key for AI, connectivity, and high-performance computing to take off, with Europe leading the way.

What will 6G be like?

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Qualcomm’s Wassim Chourbaji described 6G as a platform for physical AI—the next wave of AI interacting with the real world through things like robotics and smart glasses.

Using smart glasses as an example, Chourbaji says the video streams need to go to the network for processing and tokenization. “You need a big upload and that’s something 6G will enable,” he says.

6G also brings sensing abilities so networks can detect and track objects like cars or drones. Chourbaji calls this “super important” for national security.

Andreas Mueller, 6G Project Director at Bosch working with Nokia Bell Labs, says, “6G will be huge for mobility, manufacturing, and digital twinning. Its new abilities open almost endless possibilities.”

He adds, “Integrating sensing capabilities and AI support will turn a mobile network from a connectivity tool into a full application platform. This adds value and speeds up digital transformation across the economy and society.”

Network stations may detect objects using the radio signals that carry wireless internet. This is called Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC), and it sounds wild.

Image Credit: OpenAI’s Sora

The healthcare world might change with 6G. Digital twins let researchers test medicines in a virtual lab before human trials. Drug development can take years, fail often, and deal with tight rules. Virtual trials could make treatments faster and cheaper for patients.

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How fast will 6G be?

Built on 5G and 5G Advanced, 6G will be much faster than today’s 5G. e& UAE and NYU Abu Dhabi ran the first 6G Terahertz pilot in the Middle East in 2025, hitting a record 145 Gbps.

When is 6G coming?

6G is still in the study phase. Commercial rollout is planned for 2030, with pre-commercial trials from 2028 and proof-of-concept tests earlier. Work on the first 6G standards has begun, learning from live 5G networks and user interactions to guide research and development.

Parting thoughts

You might think 6G is just faster internet, but it’s really a complete shift in how networks work. From smart glasses that stream data instantly to digital twins transforming healthcare, the possibilities are huge. I can already imagine the ways my everyday life could change once AI runs across physical spaces. And while we’re still a few years away, staying informed now means you won’t be left behind when 6G arrives.