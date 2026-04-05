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Best portable speakers for summer 2026: Loud, waterproof picks for the beach, backyard, and beyond
Buyer's Guide

Best portable speakers for summer 2026: Loud, waterproof picks for the beach, backyard, and beyond

Apr 5, 2026, 10:01 am EDT
2 min read
0 comments
Best portable speakers for summer 2026: Loud, waterproof picks for the beach, backyard, and beyond
Beats

It might not feel like it just yet, but summer is right around the corner. In fact, I’m willing to bet some of you are already deep in vacation-planning mode—I know I am! That’s why I’ve been hunting for portable speakers that can actually keep up with the beach trips, pool parties, and weekend adventures I’m dreaming up for the warm months ahead.

I wanted speakers that aren’t just waterproof but tough enough to toss in a bag. After researching the latest releases, I found six models that hit every note, whether you’re looking for budget-friendly beach speakers or mini speakers that fit in a suitcase. Because vacation planning can be stressful, but speakers like these let you leave the gear worry behind.

Best Portable Speakers for Summer

Loud Portable Outdoor Speaker

JBL Charge 6
JBL

JBL Charge 6

JBL’s Charge series has always been a solid choice for summer use. The newest Charge 6 feels built for vacation season. It delivers JBL’s punchy sound in a body that’s waterproof and dustproof; it’s the kind of speaker I’d easily throw into a beach bag or set up next to the grill. It also has up to 28 hours of battery life with Playtime Boost and can even charge your phone through its USB-C port. Super handy on long days outdoors! Reviewers say the sound quality is powerful and balanced for its size. So it’s great if you want something portable but still loud enough for outdoor gatherings. Best for: anyone who wants a loud, rugged portable speaker that can handle beach trips, backyard parties, and long days outside.

Get it for $199.95$159.95-20%

Pros

  • ✅ Loud, full-bodied sound
  • ✅ Rugged, travel-ready build
  • ✅ Insane 28-hour battery life

Cons

  • ❌ A bit heavier than similarly-sized speakers

Stylish Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Beats Pill New in red
Beats

Beats Pill — Newest Model

I honestly didn’t expect Beats to bring the Pill back, but this version is surprisingly versatile. Simple and travel-friendly, it still delivers the bold, bass-forward sound Beats is known for. It’s also IP67 waterproof, which lets it stand up to beach days, poolside playlists, or camping trips. What I like most about this speaker is its practicality. It gets around 24 hours of battery life, and it can even charge your phone via USB-C. Reviews say the new version has better sound than the the original Pill, with stronger bass and clearer overall audio. Best for: anyone who wants a loud, stylish speaker with strong bass and long battery life for outdoor hangouts.

Get it for $99.95

Pros

  • ✅ Bold, punchy sound
  • ✅ Quick charging feature
  • ✅ IP67waterproof

Cons

  • ❌ Style over substance, for some audiophiles
  • ❌ Not as loud as some similarly-sized speakers

Top Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4
Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4

If I were packing a speaker for the beach or a pool party, this is the one I’d reach for. The WONDERBOOM 4 is small enough to toss in a backpack, but it still produces rich, full sound. It’s also fully waterproof and even floats. Yup, you don’t have to panic if it falls into the pool! Ultimate Ears speakers are known for their durability, and this one lives up to the reputation. It’s also designed to survive drops and rough handling. Best for: travelers and beachgoers who want a compact speaker that’s durable, waterproof, and easy to carry.

Get it for $99.99$79.99-20%

Pros

  • ✅ Floatable and fully waterproof
  • ✅ Compact and easy to carry
  • ✅ Surprisingly big sound for its size

Cons

  • ❌ Limited low bass depth

Best Indoor/Outdoor Portable Speaker

Sonos Play at a summer picnic
Sonos

Sonos Play

I’ve been really excited about the Sonos Play, which releases on March 31, 2026. For now, we know that the product features stereo sound and deep bass in a portable design. And, of course, it’s waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant (IP67). What really sets it apart is its flexibility. At home, it integrates with your Sonos system over Wi-Fi. So you group other speakers across rooms or pair them for stereo. On the go, you can stream via Bluetooth. It also comes with a Wireless Charging Base and has up to 24 hours of battery life. Best for: anyone who wants a portable speaker with premium sound for the home and outdoors.

Get it for $299.00

Pros

  • ✅ Huge stereo for the size
  • ✅ Long battery life
  • ✅ Built-in power bank

Cons

  • ❌ Expensive
  • ❌ Not the loudest option

Best Portable Speaker for the Outdoors

Sony Ult Field 3
Sony

Sony ULT Field 3

The Sony ULT Field 3 is a portable speaker that’s clearly built for adventures. I love that it’s IP67 waterproof, dustproof, rustproof, and shockproof. Despite its tough design, it still delivers punchy sound thanks to the dedicated ULT button. I appreciate the stowable shoulder strap, which makes it easy to sling over your shoulder on hikes or road trips. The 24-hour battery life keeps music going all day, and a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 2 hours of playback. Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity makes streaming easy and call clarity is surprisingly good for a speaker this size. Best for: anyone who wants a rugged, outdoor-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker that’s easy to carry, delivers deep bass, and keeps the party going on the go.

Get it for $199.99

Pros

  • ✅ ULT button for bass boost
  • ✅ Long battery and quick charging
  • ✅ Rugged and adventure ready

Cons

  • ❌ EQ takes a minute to dial in

Best Budget Waterproof Speaker

Soundcore Select 4 Go
Soundcore

Soundcore Select 4 GO

For an ultra-affordable, ultra-portable speaker, the Soundcore Select 4 Go is super easy to recommend. It’s small, lightweight, and fully waterproof; perfect for a summer hike. Despite its compact size, it still delivers solid audio—Soundcore’s speakers are known for their reliability. It’s also tough enough for outdoor use, with an IP67 rating. I love the built-in loop. You can attaching it to a backpack or belt loop. Best for: anyone who wants an inexpensive, compact Bluetooth speaker for travel, beach days, or weekend adventures.

Get it for $34.99$24.99-28.6%

Pros

  • ✅ Great value for money
  • ✅ Easy to carry
  • ✅ Reliable battery

Cons

  • ❌ Middling volume in bigger spaces
  • ❌ Sound a bit basic at high levels

Final Thoughts on Portable Speakers for Summer

Summer is all about taking your music with you, wherever your life goes. These six portable speakers cover every scenario—from beach days and backyard parties to hiking trips and travel adventures. Whether you want loud, punchy sound (JBL Charge 6), compact waterproof fun (Wonderboom 4), this list has something for everyone. Each speaker ticks boxes in the portability, durability, and sound categories, so you can focus on the music—and relax this summer.

 

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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