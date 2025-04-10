The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 10, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Are there gadgets and tech at Milan Design Week? You betcha. This year Bang & Olufsen, Lexus, Google, and Asus are collaborating with artists or launching their own cutting-edge designs. See what they're showing off in Italy!

The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Our favorite tech-infused designs / Image Credits: Boca Do Lobo

Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7–13) is in full swing. Artsy and design-minded types walk the city’s streets, moving from curiosity to curiosity. And while you might not associate tech with one of the world’s foremost design exhibitions, it’s a presence very much felt. Bang & Olufsen, Asus, and Google are all there, collaborating with artists—or showcasing their own creations—in ways that are surprising, beautiful, and future-forward. And I’m here to tell you about the ones I absolutely cannot stop thinking about!

Related: MWC 2025: the coolest laptops & phones we saw

Bang & Olufsen, in particular, has my attention. This week, the brand unveiled its Beosound Balance Natura speaker, made in collaboration with Italian natural stone purveyor, Antolini. A speaker that looks like a marble sculpture? Welcome to luxury home entertainment circa 2025!

Asus, too, showed off its Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition Series, a laptop line featuring its proprietary material, Ceraluminum. The material is textured and stone-like, something I’ve never felt on a laptop before. Meanwhile, the material can be produced without traditional chemical processes, supporting sustainability.

Want to see how tech brands are working with art in 2025? Check out the products and projects below!

1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Natura Speaker

Bang and Olufsen Antolini Beosound Balance Natura Speaker
BeoSound Balance Natura Speaker, a Bang & Olufsen X Antolini collaboration

When I think of luxury speakers, stone and petrified wood don’t come to mind. But those are exactly the materials the Beosound Balance Natura Speaker uses. The speaker is a unique collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Italian natural stone purveyor Antolini. For years, B&O has been at the forefront of creating speakers that are more than just boxes strewn awkwardly around a space—they’re sculptures. This artistic speaker, with a pedestal available in a palette of finishes from Antolini’s range, allows both brands to sing.

Antoli’s pedestal perfectly supports the Beosound Balance devices, allowing them to blend seamlessly into one another. Beosound Balance Natura Speaker comes in Antolini’s Exclusive Collection of natural quartz and Precioustone Collection of petrified wood. There are also Cristallo Iceberg, Cristallo Rosa and Cristallo Rosa ‘Wow’ natural quartz. The 160-million-year-old fossilized wood delivers colors and patterns formed through natural mineralization. It’s truly a remarkable product!

Products from the collection are made to order. Prices are available on request.

2. Asus Zenbook Ceraluminum Limited Edition Series

ASUS Zenbook Ceralumnum Limited Edition
Zenbook Ceralumnum Limited Edition in 4 beautiful colors

Asus is also making waves at Milan Design Week. Its “Design You Can Feel” exhibition centers on its brand-new Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition Series. The laptops feature Asus’s patented Ceraluminum material. What is Ceraluminum? It’s aluminum merged with ceramic in a method that eliminates chemical processes. The result is a durable surface that is 3 times as break-resistant as anodized aluminum and is 100% recyclable. Interestingly, it feels like stone instead of metal.

Even cooler are the terrestrial colors: Obsidian Black, Pamukkale White, Terra Mocha, and Luminous Blue. In my 5 years as a product editor, I’ve never seen such beautiful laptop colors. I predict these laptops will be the sought-after PCs of 2025. Each limited edition Zenbook S will come with a laptop sleeve bag, Type-C charger, adapter, an Asus pen, a Ceraluminum mouse, and a booklet about the laptop model.

Asus hasn’t mentioned pricing or a release date. For updates, follow Asus on social media.

3. Lexus A-Un Black Butterfly Installation

A-Un Black Butterfly Installation with Lexus

Lexus is taking a conceptual spin at Milan Design Week 2025. In an exhibition aimed at bringing “man, machine, and mobility closer together,” the brand unveiled A-Un, an immersive installation inspired by its futuristic Black Butterfly cockpit interface. Lexus teamed up with Tokyo-based creative agencies SIX Inc. and STUDEO to bring this to life. The result is a dreamlike space that explores what seamless, intuitive communication between humans and machines could feel like.

Right next to it, Lexus also debuted Discover Together, a collection of interactive works from emerging creators reimagining how we relate to technology inside a car. The lineup includes pieces from Bascule Inc. (Japan), Northeastern University (USA), and the Lexus Designer Team (Japan)—each interpreting the Black Butterfly idea in completely different ways.

One of my favorites was Earthspective by Bascule. It turns voices into glowing cosmic artifacts that float through a digital world—a literal visualization of our energy shaping the future.

Both “A-Un” and “Discover Together” are open to the public from April 8 to 13, 2025, at Superstudio Più in Milan.

4. Google X Lachlan Turczan: Making the Invisible Visible

Google Lachlan Turczan
Google X Lachlan Turczan “Making the Invisible, Visible” / Image Credit: Lachlan Turczan

With years of critically acclaimed installations at Milan Design Week already under its belt, Google continues its winning streak in a collab with the renowned light and water artist, Lachlan Turczan. Titled “Making the Invisible, Visible,” the exhibit demonstrates Google’s design philosophy: a partnership between humans and technology.

Visitors view and interact with Lachlan Turczan’s latest artwork, Lucida (I–IV). It’s a series of ethereal spaces constructed entirely from light and mist. Visitors can walk through the “luminous veils” and experience how light can bend, flow, and form solid planes.

It’s all so cool and futuristic. The installation then shifts to explain how design influences the creation of specific Google hardware devices. We then see how invisible ideas become real at Google. Such a thought-provoking project!

5.Lexus A-Un : Panigale V4

Lamborghini Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati x Lamborghini Panigale V4

Following their 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, Ducati and Lamborghini teamed up for a second time at Milan Design Week 2025. The brands debuted their Panigale V4 Lamborghini motorcycle. An ultra-limited edition motorcycle inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, only 630 units will be produced. It’s a nod to Lamborghini’s founding year, 1963.

If you’re already a valued Lamborghini client, you might just have a shot at getting one. The rest of us will have to make do with images from the event. And, by all acounts, she’s a beauty, withg bold styling and high-performance components. The lines are agressive and the chasis is racing-inspired. It’s the coolest motorcycle I’ve seen in years; I’m not a motorcyclist, but this bike makes me want to be one.

Price and availability are available on request from authorized Lamborghini dealers.

6. Atelier Oï X A-POC Able Issey Miyake: Type-XIII Project

Atelier Oi X A POC Able Issey Miyake Type III Project
Atelier Oï X A-POC Able Issey Miyake: Type-XIII PROJECT

Merging fashion and lighting technology, Atelier Oï and A-POC Able Issey Miyake teamed up to create ceiling lamps from ‘a piece of wire,’ and “a piece of cloth.’ The results are the O Series, a line of portable lamps that fold flat for easy transportation, and the A Series, wire pendant lamps of different shapes draped or stretched with knit fabrics.

The lamps in both series call to mind paper lanterns—but they’re made of cloth. Suspended from the ceiling, the A Series lamps float in the air like clouds. Meanwhile, the O Series lamps are made of recycled polyester, and recall flower petals. My favorite is the O Series—artistic and practical. A-Poc Able uses steam and heat to turn the textiles into -D pleated structures. Each component is detachable and can be folded and stored.

No official announcement about a commercial release has been made, yet. For updates, keep an eye on updates from Issey Miyake.

7. Range Rover X NUOVA: Futurespective: Connected Worlds

Range Rover X NUOVA Futurespective
A scene from Range Rover X NUOVA’s Futurespective: Connected Worlds

Range Rover marks its first landmark installation at Milan Design Week with Futurespective: Connected Worlds. Designed in collaboration with NUOVA, a California-based design studio , the project takes an introspective look at Range Rover’s influence on luxury design throughout the decades.

Visitors are transported between 2 time portals while NUOVA visually narrates Range Rover’s design legacy via a cinematic journey from 1970–2025. The experience is multi-sensory; you’ll see bespoke furniture, hear soundscapes, and smell custom fragrances by Aeir. The experience takes visitors back in time and allows them to see the evolution of Range Rover design.

NUOVA’s custom furniture pieces, like an oxblood red sofa and an Enzo table, feature throughout the installation. They make the time travel all the more authentic.

The last line

The collabs at Milan Design Week 2025 are giving me plenty of food for thought. Art informs technology, and vice versa, like never before this year. I’m looking forward to products like the Asus Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition Series, and I can’t wait to see Google’s design philosophy evolve as the year continues!

Daily DigestTech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Lawn mowing: it’s the chore I’ve always dreaded—hot, sweaty, and endlessly time-consuming. But thanks to AI, I can finally say goodbye to pushing a clunky mower under the blazing sun. Robot lawn mowers have come a long way, evolving into..
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right..
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
A bunch of US companies have stuck to a pretty straightforward game plan for ages: “Invent here, manufacture there.” You see, labor costs in the US are sky-high, which jacks up manufacturing expenses too. That’s why so many firms look..
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved..
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
Smart Living
By Sargis A.
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
If you’ve ever downloaded a brain training app hoping to become the next Einstein—or at least remember where you left your keys—you’re not alone. In fact, the idea that an app can sharpen your mind while you sit in your..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk..
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about..
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and..
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I..
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so..
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Seeing Pikachu pop up at Turkey’s street protests got me thinking. Pokémon was huge for me as a kid, and honestly, I’m still hooked on the new games. It’s cool how the Japanese media franchise blends nostalgia with new adventures...