Beelicious FreshTrack review: A smart vacuum sealer that also prints labels and tracks your food

Beelicious

Anyone who buys meat in bulk knows how this goes. Costco has family-pack chicken thighs for a good price, you grab two, and somewhere around week six you’re staring at an unlabeled frozen brick trying to remember what it is, when you bought it, and whether it’s still good. Sealing food well is the easy part. Remembering what you sealed? That’s a little harder, and it’s a problem Beelicious is chasing with the FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer.

On paper, it’s more ambitious product than “vacuum sealer” usually implies, and it’s what caught my interest.

A sealer that stopped being just a sealer

Vacuum sealers have barely changed in thirty years: pull the air out, melt the seam, done. Whatever happens after that—writing a date on the bag, remembering it exists—has always been on you. FreshTrack tries to take that part over too. Beelicious built it around three functions in one machine and named them Seal, Print, Track.

Seal is ordinary vacuum sealing, just with more range than the basic machines most people already own. Print is a thermal label printer — with an on-machine date-label printer that conventional vacuum sealers don’t offer. Beelicious says it’s the first vacuum sealer in the US to include one. Track is the companion app, and it does the heaviest lifting of the three: it turns each sealed bag into a searchable entry in a digital pantry.

None of these three ideas is new on its own. But putting all three in one connected device is.

The hardware, briefly



What caught my attention on the spec sheet wasn’t just the vacuum pressure of up to −98 kPa (higher that most consumer vacuum sealers offer). It’s how the dual-pump system works alongside four sealing modes, Dry, Moist, Extra-Moist and Marinate, to handle everything from dry foods to moist and marinated ingredients.

Marinate is there for anything wet enough to fight the machine. There’s also a cutter, about 20 feet of roll storage (so you’re not stuck buying pre-cut bags), a retractable hose, and support for canisters, wine stoppers, and valve-sealed containers. All of it for $139.99. It’s a fair price for a mid-range sealer before you’ve even opened the app.

None of that is groundbreaking by itself, and plenty of sealers hit similar vacuum numbers. What is worth crediting is that Beelicious didn’t skip the basics to chase the smart features. That’s where a lot of connected-kitchen products fall apart.

Beelicious

Most ordinary sealers skip this part but this one didn’t



The printer is so easy to understand from its spec sheet that it does feel unreal for a while. One touch prints a date label straight onto the bag: no Sharpie, no ink smearing on a bag still wet from sealing, no deciphering whose handwriting that is. Small thing. But it’s the kind of small thing that decides whether a household keeps labeling food at all, or gives up after two weeks the way most of us eventually do with a marker and a roll of tape.

Beelicious



Because the printed label and the app entry come from the same tap, they can’t drift apart the way a handwritten note eventually does.

So why does a sealer need an app?

Because sealing is only half the job. Every sealed item gets logged into a digital pantry, and scanning it again when you use it keeps that inventory honest instead of theoretical. Before high-value food is about to expire, the app sends a reminder. That’s the real mechanism behind less food waste, not the seal itself. Sealing something well doesn’t matter much if you forget it’s in there. The app also pulls recipe suggestions and rough nutrition info from whatever’s already logged, which nudges you toward cooking what you have instead of ordering in.

A sealer that just happens to be online isn’t interesting. One that tells you, unprompted, that the pork shoulder from six weeks ago needs to get used this week, is doing something none of the sealers already sitting in most kitchens can.

Beelicious

Where this gets used, in practice



To be honest, if I had to put it in a few words: this product is mostly going to be used for bulk shopping. Buy a big pack of meat at Costco or Sam’s Club, portion it, seal it, print a label at the counter, log it, and let the app remind you when it needs to get cooked. Buy, portion, seal, label, track, prep — that loop is really the whole pitch, more than any spec on the sheet. It’s aimed at meal preppers, people on high-protein diets who batch-cook proteins, and anyone who buys in bulk to save money and then quietly loses that savings when half of it goes forgotten in the freezer.

Specs at a glance:

Vacuum strength: dual-pump, up to -98kPA

Sealing modes: Dry, Moist, Estra-Moist, Marinate

Built-in one-touch thermal label printer

Companion app: digital pantry, scan in/out, use-be alerts, smart recipes, nutrition data

Built-in cutter, ~20 ft (6 m) roll storage, retractable hose

Accessory Support: bags, canisters, wine stoppers, valve bags

Price: $139.99

The bigger picture



Vacuum sealing was never really the hard part of keeping food. Remembering what you sealed, and using it before it turned into freezer scrap, was. FreshTrack is Beelicious betting that the smart-home wave that already hit coffee makers and refrigerators was overdue for vacuum sealers too, a category that hasn’t changed much since the 1990s. Whether it lands on best-of lists next to the usual names is still an open question I can’t answer from a spec sheet alone. But pairing a built-in printer with an AI-driven tracking app is a real point of difference from a wall of machines that all still do exactly one thing.

