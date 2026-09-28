iPhone Duo vs Surface Duo: Apple is finishing what Microsoft started

Apple

When Apple announced the iPhone Duo, my brain went straight to iPhone Duo vs Microsoft Surface Duo. Not because the two phones look alike—they really don’t—but because Microsoft spent years trying to convince us that putting two screens on a phone was a good idea.

I remember looking at the Surface Duo when Microsoft launched it and thinking: this is either brilliant or completely ridiculous. Microsoft eventually abandoned it. Apple has now taken that same basic promise and put it inside a conventional foldable.

Quick reality check: this isn’t a shopping decision. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, with preorders opening October 16 and shipping on October 23. Microsoft discontinued the Surface Duo line in 2024. I’m just asking whether Apple pulled off something Microsoft couldn’t sell.

Surface Duo multitasking: Microsoft understood the problem

Microsoft, the original Surface Duo

Ever try copying a flight confirmation from an email into your calendar on a regular phone? Microsoft saw that annoyance, and tried to solve it.

The Microsoft Surface Duo had two Separate 5.6-inch displays joined by a 360-degree hinge. The whole idea was one app per screen. You could drag an app from one screen to the other or span it across both. App Groups saved pairs of apps that launched together. Microsoft preinstalled Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, who called it the best multitasking phone you could buy, points out that links opened on the second screen, so your first app never got buried.

The way I see it, the Surface Duo was trying to be a tiny dual-monitor computer, more than anything.

Microsoft Surface Duo made being a phone the hard part

What happened when you wanted to check the time? On the original Surface Duo, you opened it. There was no outer display.

The original Surface Duo launched in September 2020 at $1,399 with two 5.6-inch displays. Together, they formed an 8.1-inch workspace. It weighed 250g and ran Android 10. Folded into phone mode, Tom’s Guide said you could “almost” use it one-handed, but the double-tap to flip screens was unreliable. Updates ended on September 10, 2023.

I don’t think of that as “old phone bad.” Tom’s Guide also called it a beautiful tragedy, and I think that’s fair. Microsoft made productivity the headline feature. But, ultimately, the device still had to be a phone. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn wrote that Microsoft “may have bitten off more than it can chew,” as the software was notoriously glitchy.

Microsoft made productivity the headline feature. But it forgot that the Surface Duo also had to be a phone.

iPhone Duo: Apple took the part that mattered

Apple

How long does it take to learn the iPhone Duo? If Apple did its job, about zero seconds.

Closed, the iPhone Duo is a just a 5.4-inch iPhone. Open it, and you get one continuous 7.6-inch folding display. And you can use it as a large canvas for viewing, gaming, and multitasking. Both screens share the same aspect ratio, so content scales proportionally.

iOS 27 handles the handoff. Apple says content reacts as the phone folds. It switches to the right display when you flip it over. Engadget’s Sam Rutherford called the outside-to-inside transition animation “a work of art” and said the crease is often easier to feel than to see.

So content follows you, and quite effortlessly so. It’s like Apple refined Microsoft’s original idea.

iPhone Duo vs Surface Duo: one screen vs two screens is a philosophical difference

Can the same idea feel completely different on one pane of glass versus two? I think so.

The Surface Duo said “Here are two Things. Do something with both.”

So users got two separate workspaces in one phone. It shined with pairs: Outlook next to your calendar, Teams next to your notes, YouTube playing while you text.

The catch? A single video or photo always had that hinge running through it.

iPhone Duo, on the other hand, says: “Here’s your iPhone. Oh, now you need more space? Open it.”

The iPhone Duo starts as an iPhone and grows. iOS 27 adds Split View, so you can run two apps side by side, or two Safari windows at once. Engadget says you can drag photos and files between apps and save app pairs, which sounds a lot like App Groups to me.

So which approach feels more natural in 2026? Hold that thought.

The Microsoft foldable phone was six years too early

Remember when folding phones felt like science Projects? Microsoft does.

The first Surface Duo launched in 2020; the Surface Duo 2 followed in 2021. Microsoft ended support for it in October 2024. There’s been no Duo 3

Meanwhile, foldables kept going without Microsoft. Samsung is on its eighth-generation Galaxy Z Fold. If you’re shopping, our best folding phones guide and iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Xiaomi 18 Fold breakdown are the places to start.

That’s the context I keep coming back to. Microsoft tried to sell people on the concept before the category was ready. Apple’s just introducing its users to foldables.

Did Apple actually copy Microsoft’s best idea?

Is the iPhone Duo just a Surface Duo 3 with an Apple logo? Not really.

The Surface Duo used two independent displays and a 360-degree hinge. The iPhone Duo uses one continuous folding display in a conventional foldable body. Funny enough, the two weigh almost the same: 250g for the Surface Duo and 254g for the iPhone Duo.

Conceptually though? There is overlap. Bowden goes further, arguing Apple borrowed the Surface Duo’s “entire multitasking design ethos,” down to opening links next to your current app. The iPhone Duo will also support Apple Pencil later this year, which echoes the Surface Pen.

My verdict: Apple didn’t copy the Surface Duo’s hardware, but the iPhone Duo’s multitasking borrows Microsoft’s best idea

And then there’s the name

Apple used “Duo” long before Microsoft did. The PowerBook Duo line ran from 1992 to 1997, and Apple also sold a MagSafe Duo Charger.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo launched in 2020. Six years later, Apple filed the IPHONE DUO trademark in Liechtenstein in March 2026, then in the U.S. on launch day, according to Gerben IP.

So since Microsoft owns the most recent memory of Duo Phone, there’s an unavoidable association there. But it doesn’t own the idea of “Duo.”

Surface Duo failed. Its idea didn’t.

So, which approach feels more natural in 2026? For me, it’s Apple’s

The Surface Duo itself isn’t coming back. But the idea of a phone that becomes a serious multitasking device when you open it hasn’t gone away. Apple is betting $1.999 on it.

The Surface Duo may have been the wrong execution at the wrong time. But six years later, Apple is betting on the same principle: your phone doesn’t have to stay the size of a phone. And in 2026, Apple has all the tech advances it needs to actualize that vision.