5 Best AI glasses of 2026, ranked by someone tired of the LED debate 

Ray-Ban

Watch any Big Tech presentation, and you’d think HUD glasses are taking over the world. Look at actual hardware shipments, though, and the visual overlay revolution vanishes. Out of the 263% surge in AI eyewear last half, 96% of buyers picked models without any screen at all, according to Counterpoint Research.

People want to buy glasses. They’ll put up with a speaker in the arm and an assistant they can mumble at, but they’d like their optician to recognize the frame, and I suspect most display makers (Counterpoint has their segment up 449% from a tiny base, with China carrying much of it) are building for customers who haven’t made up their minds yet.

Strip away Meta’s 94% hold on the screenless market, and you spot a growing public allergy to visible cameras. Audio-only frames are stepping up to fill that trust gap, earning two prime spots in my roundup.

1. Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is still the default, annoyingly

On paper, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is a tidy update. Slimmer frame. One more hour of battery, for nine in total. Meta says a new six-mic array scrubs over 90% of street noise off your calls, and I’d like to hear that on a windy afternoon before I start repeating it to friends.

All I want is the action button. My best ideas come on dog walks, right when one hand is wrapped in a leash, and my phone is blocking me with Face ID. Meta AI needs just one tap on the temple.

Most first-time buyers should get these and stop reading. The 12 MP camera and 3K video hide inside a Wayfarer or the new cat-eye Zena, among 27 color and lens combinations. That’s a lot of choosing for a gadget.

My issue comes down to Meta’s privacy habits. Over 70 advocacy groups have ganged up to stop their next face-recognition push, and state-side, whatever you say to Meta AI feeds their ad algorithms.

2. The camera-free Meta pair I’d buy: Ray-Ban Meta Audio

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Meta Audio Burbank Preorder it for $ 349.00

I think Ray-Ban Meta Audio was the best idea Meta had at Connect, and the least flashy product on its slate. No camera at all. It weighs 43 grams, Meta’s lightest frame so far, and runs up to 12 hours on a charge with another 48 waiting in the case.

Related: Meta’s audio-only glasses are the latest take on less-is-more tech—and I’m listening

Nobody across the café table has to wonder about you anymore. To me that’s worth more than any photo I’d have snapped with the Gen 3. Meta also claims calls come through clearer than on earbuds (skeptical, pending a bus stop). Clubmaster and Burbank frames both take prescriptions, and pre-orders ship October 13.

Meta is wiring Muse, its new AI agent, into its glasses as well. An agent I only talk to through my ears, with no screen to check its work, makes me a bit nervous. I’d still try it.

3. Even Realities G2 for people who talk for a living

Even Realities Even Realities G2 Get it for $ 599.00

The Even G2 is the one display pair I’d wear into an interview. There’s no camera. At 36 grams it’s the lightest pair on this list, and the green text floating on the lens goes up to 1,200 nits.

Conversate is why I’d buy it. You feed it names and talking points before a call, and when you hang up the app gives you a transcript with an AI summary on top. One owner said the G2 mostly works as a cheat sheet in the corner of their eye, and I would happily pay for a cheat sheet.

What bugs me is the flip side. Conversate transcribes whoever you’re talking to, and nothing on the frame tells them. Meta at least gives people an LED to glare at.

Two days of battery, too. There’s an optional R1 smart ring for controls, and translation covers 35 languages, more than I’ll ever need. Journalists, salespeople, anyone paid to talk should take the G2 over every other screen-equipped pair here.

4. 38.5 grams and any chatbot you like: Rokid Ai Glasses Style

Rokid’s Style makes sense when you’d prefer ChatGPT or Qwen in your ear to Meta AI. There’s no display. Prescriptions go all the way to ±15.00D, wider than anything else I looked at, and battery is rated at up to 12 hours of typical use.

You nod to pick up a call. You shake your head to hang up. Delightful, and a little silly. Rokid also says it records 10-minute clips where Meta stops around three minutes, but Rokid made that comparison itself, and I’m waiting on a neutral one.

The frame is a classic D shape with titanium hinges. Plain, in a good way. I could see someone wearing it for a year before a coworker figures out it’s smart.

5. Oakley Meta Vanguard, for the sweaty ones

Oakley Oakley Meta Vanguard Get it for $ 499.00

The Oakley Meta Vanguard might be the ideal gym glasses. Meta AI alerts you when your heart rate dips, which on the StairMaster is precisely when my brain starts making excuses to stop. They handle heavy sweat without dropping dead, too.

The camera is mounted dead center with a 122-degree view, the sensible spot for bouncy action footage, and the speakers run 6 decibels louder than other Meta glasses, handy when a treadmill is roaring next to you. A compatible Garmin can even trigger clips on its own, one per mile of a long run if you want. I wouldn’t wear them to brunch.

What I’d wait for, and what I’d skip

Some of you should hold off a few weeks. Google’s audio glasses, built with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, arrive this fall, and Gemini can open DoorDash on your phone and put together a coffee order while the phone stays in your pocket. Meta AI can’t do that yet. Samsung has Gemini eyewear on the way as well, and I’d want to see both before committing to anything.

Don’t bother with Meta’s screen-based glasses yet (the app store is a ghost town, and using them to navigate can be frustrating).

I was ready to fall for Rokid’s lightweight option instead, until I realized heavy use turns them into an expensive paperweight in under an hour.

My pick, when you force me to choose one

Ray-Ban Meta Audio. You give up the camera, and after reading how people talk about smart-glasses wearers in public, I doubt you’ll miss it much. Gen 3 is still what I’d hand a nervous first-timer, and I’m fine contradicting my own ranking on that point.

The 96% says people want glasses that look normal. I want a pair that behaves normally too, something I can wear to the dog playground where the only one getting stared at is Theia.