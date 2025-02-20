Best AI glasses of 2025 (so far)

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

AI glasses are about to take over—and I'm ready for it. Want instant translations, real-time navigation, and an AI assistant on your face? Then, check out the best AI glasses in 2025 (so far).

Will everyone be wearing AI glasses in 5 years?

If CES 2025 showed us anything, it’s that AI glasses are the wearable of the future. I bet you already use ChatGTP to polish up those emails and write a quick speech for work. But imagine having those capabilities and more in a pair of glasses you can wear all day. For me, a tech editor with 5 years’ experience reviewing smart eyewear, it sounds like a dream.

Yes, I will happily ask my glasses where I parked my car and to find me a good restaurant for dinner—all before I leave the office. I don’t think I’m the only one looking forward to that kind of future.

The future of AI glasses

That’s the promise of AI-infused glasses—and, by the looks of it, those days aren’t too far away. The AI glasses currently on the market are equipped with LLMs like Meta AI or ChatGTP. They’ll take notes for you, translate languages, and even answer your questions.

That’s a big leap forward from where we were 2 years ago. Because we can’t have our phones in our hands continuously—sometimes we’re driving or talking to a loved one—a pair of AI glasses would make tech a more seamless addition to our lives.

Have I won you over? Good! Then check out the best AI glasses available or coming soon in 2025!

1. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Ray-Ban Meta next-gen AI glasses in color options

Some of the most highly rated AI glasses right now are Meta’s second-gen Ray-Ban AI glasses. They bring Meta AI right to your field of view, letting you easily ask questions or have languages translated in real time. With a 3MP HD camera and a 5-mic array, you can snap high-quality photos on the go and record videos for up to 5 minutes.

As a parent, I love the camera system. It lets me capture precious moments that I’d never be able to get with just my smartphone. Even more impressive are the accessibility functions for those with reduced vision or hearing. They perform tasks you’d typically need a phone for, completely hands free.

My personal take:

✨ I love the Meta AI search and translation features.

✨They look like normal glasses–no one will know they are tech.

❗️The battery runs out after only 5 hours of use.

Amazon price: $299

2. Halliday AI smart glasses

Halliday AI smart glasses in a work setting

They’re a Kickstarter campaign for now, but the Halliday AI smart glasses may give the Ray-Ban Meta some competition (before the release of Project Orion, that is). Like the Ray-Ban Meta, they offer all-day comfort that doesn’t look weird in public—these glasses are thin and stylish.

Their standout feature is the DigiWindow micro-display. It basically beams data into your field of vision—it looks like a mini screen in the upper right corner of your view. Halliday says that the micro-display can be used for translation, navigation, notifications, and for cheat sheets. Don’t we all wish we had those?

My personal take:

✨I love that the protective AI can translate and even fact-check the person you’re speaking to. You can point out misinformation as it happens—a neat, possibly anti-social, party trick.

✨With 12 hours of battery life, you can wear these smart spectacles all day.

❗️It’s a crowdfunding project, so you can’t buy these glasses yet. Back it on Kickstarter for a chance to receive one of the first pairs.

Preorder price: $399 on Kickstarter

3. Even G1 glasses

Minimalist design: Even G1 glasses

Comfortable to wear and sleek, the Even G1 AI glasses are a secret superpower for professionals. Count on them for translation, turn-by-turn navigation, and notetaking. The glasses use a micro-LED engine projector to display green digital text and a 2-foot wide homepage that seems to hover in front of you.

These glasses sync with your phone to help when needed. You can record quick notes and add events to your diary. The translation feature recognizes 13 languages—it can translate what a person says to you and write what you say on the HUD projector. What’s more, a teleprompt feature brings script or text into view. It’ll even bold words in real time and let you know where you left off in your speech.

My personal take:

✨ As someone who writes for a living, I’m lost without my notes. The teleprompt feature would be a game changer!

✨It’s one of the most style-forward, lightweight AI glasses I’ve seen.

❗️Some reviewers have said that responses to questions are sluggish—this is one area where AI glasses need to be fast.

Official website price: $599

4. Lucyd smart glasses

Lucyd AI Glasses in a lifestyle image

If you want AI glasses fitted with your prescription lenses, the Lucyd smart glasses are a good way to go. The company fits your prescription into the lenses, sparing you a visit to optometrists’ office.

Lucyd glasses are basically smart glasses—they work as Bluetooth headphones with bone-conduction audio. The AI is a ChatGTP license in the Lucyd App. It can answer your on-the-go questions. With the Lucyd Pro subscription option, you get unlimited ChatGTP queries for $69.99/year—a steal compared to a full ChatGTP subscription.

My personal take:

✨Lucyd fits the glasses with your prescription lenses, so there’s no guesswork for at optometrist’s.

✨The glasses are great for calls, quick conversations and text.

❗️The only AI feature is the ChatGTP certification—and you have to pay a subscription for the Pro version.

Official website price: $159

5. Vuzix Z100 smart glasses

Vuzix Z100, side view

For developers, the Vuzix Z100 are no-brainer AI smart glasses. Now, compared to more commercial smart glasses, this pair is a little bare-bones. There’s no AI assistant or massive virtual screen for entertainment. But that’s what Vuzix is going for here. The Vuzix Z100 were created for developers who need quick access to information, people who want to create apps, and company employees.

The glasses boast a heads-up AR display that pairs with and enhances iOS or Android devices. This way, the glasses can build on the capabilities of equipment and a team. Meanwhile the developper kit allows developpers to create AR and AI-driven experiences.

My personal take:

✨They have an unbelievable 48-hour battery life.

✨The Waveguide optics help the display blend into your field of view naturally.

❗️The visuals are low quality compared to competitors, and there are no built-in cameras or speakers.

Official Website Price: $499.99

6. RayNeo X2 AI & AR glasses

RayNeo X2 work as standalone AR glasses

As far as AI glasses go, the RayNeo X2 AI & AR glasses look a pretty wonky. There’s no way these glasses are going blend in as regular glasses. However! They are standalone AR glasses—you don’t need a separate computer device or battery to use them. Plus, they’re full color.

Another cool feature is the AI Assistant with Multimodal LLM. It’s a personable virtual identity that works ChatGTP and Multmodal LLM–it appears in your field of view, looking like an avatar. Like most of the AI glasses on this list, the RayNeo X2 can translate, provide smart navigation, and offer comprehensive voice assistance.

My personal take:

✨I appreciate that it shares some features RayBan Meta glasses—it can take photos and videos and play podcasts or music.

✨The AI Assistant is a cool feature and something I totally want in my day-to-day life!

❗️The bulky design is a little beyond the realm of what I consider socially acceptable—but you do you.

Official Website Price: $799 (Coming Soon)

7. Solos AirGo V

Solos AirGo V on a desk

New for 2025, the Solos AirGo V are audio smart glasses outfitted with cameras and ChatGTP—so it’s essentially a competitor of Ray-Ban Meta and similar glasses. It has a translation feature, SolosChat (a ChatGTP-powered chatbot), and photo-taking capabilities.

My favorite feature is the Solos Whisper Message Mode—it reads out my messages, so I don’t have to reach for my phone. There are even sensors to track steps and a posture tracker. Yes, the Solos AirGo V might be able to replace your fitness tracker, though I’m not sure how many people will want to run with expensive AI glasses on.

My personal take:

✨The open-ear sound quality is great! I can stream music or podcasts while I walk and get clear calls.

✨The ChatGTP feature is pretty accurate. I can snap a photo in the app and ask ChatGTP to tell me what’s in it.

❗️The arms are bulky, and I don’t know if I can get beyond that. Good design is half the battle.

Official website price: $299

Last thoughts

AI glasses are getting smarter (and, in some cases, actually stylish). 2025 might just be the year they go mainstream. As far as the tech goes, however, I would these glasses are still in their early stages. But if you’re interested in trying out a pair now, these picks are the best AI glasses you can buy—or preorder!