Best AI glasses of 2025 (so far)

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 20, 2025, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

AI glasses are about to take over—and I'm ready for it. Want instant translations, real-time navigation, and an AI assistant on your face? Then, check out the best AI glasses in 2025 (so far).

Best AI glasses of 2025 (so far)
Will everyone be wearing AI glasses in 5 years?

If CES 2025 showed us anything, it’s that AI glasses are the wearable of the future. I bet you already use ChatGTP to polish up those emails and write a quick speech for work. But imagine having those capabilities and more in a pair of glasses you can wear all day. For me, a tech editor with 5 years’ experience reviewing smart eyewear, it sounds like a dream.

Yes, I will happily ask my glasses where I parked my car and to find me a good restaurant for dinner—all before I leave the office. I don’t think I’m the only one looking forward to that kind of future.

The future of AI glasses

That’s the promise of AI-infused glasses—and, by the looks of it, those days aren’t too far away. The AI glasses currently on the market are equipped with LLMs like Meta AI or ChatGTP. They’ll take notes for you, translate languages, and even answer your questions.

That’s a big leap forward from where we were 2 years ago. Because we can’t have our phones in our hands continuously—sometimes we’re driving or talking to a loved one—a pair of AI glasses would make tech a more seamless addition to our lives.

Have I won you over? Good! Then check out the best AI glasses available or coming soon in 2025!

1. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Ray Ban Meta
Ray-Ban Meta next-gen AI glasses in color options

Some of the most highly rated AI glasses right now are Meta’s second-gen Ray-Ban AI glasses. They bring Meta AI right to your field of view, letting you easily ask questions or have languages translated in real time. With a 3MP HD camera and a 5-mic array, you can snap high-quality photos on the go and record videos for up to 5 minutes.

As a parent, I love the camera system. It lets me capture precious moments that I’d never be able to get with just my smartphone. Even more impressive are the accessibility functions for those with reduced vision or hearing. They perform tasks you’d typically need a phone for, completely hands free.

My personal take:

✨ I love the Meta AI search and translation features.

✨They look like normal glasses–no one will know they are tech.

❗️The battery runs out after only 5 hours of use.

Amazon price: $299

2. Halliday AI smart glasses

Halliday
Halliday AI smart glasses in a work setting

They’re a Kickstarter campaign for now, but the Halliday AI smart glasses may give the Ray-Ban Meta some competition (before the release of Project Orion, that is). Like the Ray-Ban Meta, they offer all-day comfort that doesn’t look weird in public—these glasses are thin and stylish.

Their standout feature is the DigiWindow micro-display. It basically beams data into your field of vision—it looks like a mini screen in the upper right corner of your view. Halliday says that the micro-display can be used for translation, navigation, notifications, and for cheat sheets. Don’t we all wish we had those?

My personal take:

✨I love that the protective AI can translate and even fact-check the person you’re speaking to. You can point out misinformation as it happens—a neat, possibly anti-social, party trick.

✨With 12 hours of battery life, you can wear these smart spectacles all day.

❗️It’s a crowdfunding project, so you can’t buy these glasses yet. Back it on Kickstarter for a chance to receive one of the first pairs.

Preorder price: $399 on Kickstarter

3. Even G1 glasses

Even G1
Minimalist design: Even G1 glasses

Comfortable to wear and sleek, the Even G1 AI glasses are a secret superpower for professionals. Count on them for translation, turn-by-turn navigation, and notetaking. The glasses use a micro-LED engine projector to display green digital text and a 2-foot wide homepage that seems to hover in front of you.

These glasses sync with your phone to help when needed. You can record quick notes and add events to your diary. The translation feature recognizes 13 languages—it can translate what a person says to you and write what you say on the HUD projector. What’s more, a teleprompt feature brings script or text into view. It’ll even bold words in real time and let you know where you left off in your speech.

My personal take:

✨ As someone who writes for a living, I’m lost without my notes. The teleprompt feature would be a game changer!

✨It’s one of the most style-forward, lightweight AI glasses I’ve seen.

❗️Some reviewers have said that responses to questions are sluggish—this is one area where AI glasses need to be fast.

Official website price: $599

4. Lucyd smart glasses

Lucyd AI Glasses
Lucyd AI Glasses in a lifestyle image

If you want AI glasses fitted with your prescription lenses, the Lucyd smart glasses are a good way to go. The company fits your prescription into the lenses, sparing you a visit to optometrists’ office.

Lucyd glasses are basically smart glasses—they work as Bluetooth headphones with bone-conduction audio. The AI is a ChatGTP license in the Lucyd App. It can answer your on-the-go questions. With the Lucyd Pro subscription option, you get unlimited ChatGTP queries for $69.99/year—a steal compared to a full ChatGTP subscription.

My personal take:

✨Lucyd fits the glasses with your prescription lenses, so there’s no guesswork for at optometrist’s.

✨The glasses are great for calls, quick conversations and text.

❗️The only AI feature is the ChatGTP certification—and you have to pay a subscription for the Pro version.

Official website price: $159

5. Vuzix Z100 smart glasses

Vuzix Z100
Vuzix Z100, side view

For developers, the Vuzix Z100 are no-brainer AI smart glasses. Now, compared to more commercial smart glasses, this pair is a little bare-bones. There’s no AI assistant or massive virtual screen for entertainment. But that’s what Vuzix is going for here. The Vuzix Z100 were created for developers who need quick access to information, people who want to create apps, and company employees.

The glasses boast a heads-up AR display that pairs with and enhances iOS or Android devices. This way, the glasses can build on the capabilities of equipment and a team. Meanwhile the developper kit allows developpers to create AR and AI-driven experiences.

My personal take:

✨They have an unbelievable 48-hour battery life.

✨The Waveguide optics help the display blend into your field of view naturally.

❗️The visuals are low quality compared to competitors, and there are no built-in cameras or speakers.

Official Website Price: $499.99

6. RayNeo X2 AI & AR glasses

RayNeo X2
RayNeo X2 work as standalone AR glasses

As far as AI glasses go, the RayNeo X2 AI & AR glasses look a pretty wonky. There’s no way these glasses are going blend in as regular glasses. However! They are standalone AR glasses—you don’t need a separate computer device or battery to use them. Plus, they’re full color.

Another cool feature is the AI Assistant with Multimodal LLM. It’s a personable virtual identity that works ChatGTP and Multmodal LLM–it appears in your field of view, looking like an avatar. Like most of the AI glasses on this list, the RayNeo X2 can translate, provide smart navigation, and offer comprehensive voice assistance.

My personal take:

✨I appreciate that it shares some features RayBan Meta glasses—it can take photos and videos and play podcasts or music.

✨The AI Assistant is a cool feature and something I totally want in my day-to-day life!

❗️The bulky design is a little beyond the realm of what I consider socially acceptable—but you do you.

Official Website Price: $799 (Coming Soon)

7. Solos AirGo V

Solos AirGo V on a desk

New for 2025, the Solos AirGo V are audio smart glasses outfitted with cameras and ChatGTP—so it’s essentially a competitor of Ray-Ban Meta and similar glasses. It has a translation feature, SolosChat (a ChatGTP-powered chatbot), and photo-taking capabilities.

My favorite feature is the Solos Whisper Message Mode—it reads out my messages, so I don’t have to reach for my phone. There are even sensors to track steps and a posture tracker. Yes, the Solos AirGo V might be able to replace your fitness tracker, though I’m not sure how many people will want to run with expensive AI glasses on.

My personal take:

✨The open-ear sound quality is great! I can stream music or podcasts while I walk and get clear calls.

✨The ChatGTP feature is pretty accurate. I can snap a photo in the app and ask ChatGTP to tell me what’s in it.

❗️The arms are bulky, and I don’t know if I can get beyond that. Good design is half the battle.

Official website price: $299

Last thoughts

AI glasses are getting smarter (and, in some cases, actually stylish). 2025 might just be the year they go mainstream. As far as the tech goes, however, I would these glasses are still in their early stages. But if you’re interested in trying out a pair now, these picks are the best AI glasses you can buy—or preorder!

 

Daily DigestTech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
1
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Best SSD for gaming in 2025: Five speed demons I swear by
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best SSD for gaming in 2025: Five speed demons I swear by
When I was building my first PC, every guide I came across recommended the same SSDs. However, after browsing online forums and talking to friends, I realized those drives were often overkill for gaming. The opinions I found online were..
Fitbit Charge 6 review: the fitness tracker that gives my smartwatch a run for its money
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Charge 6 review: the fitness tracker that gives my smartwatch a run for its money
For me, the best tech is the kind I don’t have to think about. Unfortunately, my current smartwatch—while gorgeous and packed with health features—dies after just 6 hours. So, yeah, I have to think about it. Enter the Fitbit Charge..
Best gift for teacher from student: 10 useful gadgets they’ll actually love
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Best gift for teacher from student: 10 useful gadgets they’ll actually love
Teachers deserve more than another “World’s Best Teacher” mug. They spend their days making sure you understand equations, history dates, and why you can’t use Wikipedia as a source. If you’re looking for a way to say thanks, a useful..
iPhone SE 4 leaks: Apple’s new budget handset might be coming soon
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone SE 4 leaks: Apple’s new budget handset might be coming soon
“Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” Tim Cook tweeted on Thursday. Alongside the message, Apple’s CEO posted a brief animation of a shiny metallic Apple logo, keeping things pretty mysterious. This comes after last week’s iPhone..
7 Best closed-back headphones that cover all budgets and needs
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best closed-back headphones that cover all budgets and needs
I can’t imagine leaving the house without my headphones linked to my phone. Whether it’s a quick walk to the store or a long commute, the thought of being stuck with my thoughts and the city’s noise is enough to..

Popular Blog Posts

Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..

You Might Also Like

Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more
Presidents’ Day weekend is here, and I plan to celebrate in the most American way possible—shopping the discounts. Yes, Amazon is in the Presidents’ Day sale game too, letting everyone score cheap mid-February thrills. So you can bet I will..
Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Let’s be honest—traditional locks feel a little… outdated. Who enjoys fumbling for keys in the rain or realizing you left your house unlocked as you speed down the highway? I sure don’t. That’s why smart locks are one of the..
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Now that I have school-aged kids, I definitely get my steps in! Between school drop-offs, ballet lessons, and track practice, I’m that mom racing around town, trying to squeeze in every errand. And what keeps me sane through it all?..
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Movie night is sacred in our house. Every Friday, we go all out—homemade stovetop popcorn, a brand-new movie for the kids, and either a fresh-baked or delivery pizza. Dessert? Always. Cookies, brownies, or whatever sweet treat we’re craving. Lately, my..
SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
I don’t swap out my mouse and keyboard often. The last time I changed my keyboard was 5 years ago when I switched from a membrane to a mechanical one. This thing is a tank—still going strong without any issues...
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
A few months ago, I decided it was finally time to retire my old air fryer. Its scratched-up interior and limited “Air-Fry” only settings just weren’t cutting it anymore—especially for someone like me who spends their days writing about products...