Best of IFA 2025: The Gadgets That Stole the Show

By Madhurima Nag on Sep 8, 2025, 12:15 pm EDT under Daily Digest,
IFA 2025 is where tech stops pretending and starts delivering. Originally launched in 1924 as the Internationale Funkausstellung—a.k.a. the International Radio Exhibition—the event was all about radios and broadcasting back in the day. Fast forward 101 years, and it’s morphed into one of the world’s biggest stages for consumer electronics, home appliances, and jaw-dropping innovations.

These days, “Innovation for All” isn’t just a catchy slogan—it actually sums up the vibe. IFA has gone way beyond being a European thing; it’s a global playground where the latest tech trends are born, tested, and often actually useful. After last year’s centennial hype, I went in skeptical, half-expecting a parade of overhyped concepts and flashy nonsense. But no—IFA 2025 delivered real, thoughtful products designed for real people.

We wandered the enormous Messe Berlin halls, trying out everything from game-changing travel adapters to futuristic AI-driven robots, and picking out the stuff that actually makes sense in 2025. Here’s the best of the best.

TESSAN Voyager 205 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter

Tired of juggling chargers, adapters, and power bricks during your travels? The TESSAN Voyager 205, launched at IFA 2025, is a game-changer. Compact but mighty, it pumps out 205W of power and charges up to eight devices simultaneously. With six USB-C ports, global compatibility, smart power distribution, and GaN tech keeping things cool, this isn’t just a charger—it’s your portable power hub for every adventure.

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept

Multitaskers, rejoice. Lenovo’s ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept caught eyes with its innovative swivel screen design, letting you switch between landscape and portrait instantly. Perfect for coders, writers, and digital nomads who want that extra bit of flexibility in a slim, lightweight package. Oh, and yes, it comes with a handy phone stand feature—because who doesn’t love double duty?

Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept

Morphy Richards Fusion Kettle and Toaster Set

Mornings became sleek and efficient with Morphy Richards’ Fusion Set. Pairing a rapid-heating 3000W kettle and a customizable 7-level toaster with wide slots, it’s the ultimate combo for fast, fuss-free breakfasts. That retro-futuristic design is a nice touch, making your countertop feel less cluttered and way more stylish.

Morphy Richards Fusion Kettle and Toaster Set

Acemate Tennis Robot with 4K Vision & Human-Like Groundstrokes

Forget basic ball machines. The Acemate Tennis Robot brought real rivalry vibes with AI-powered 4K binocular vision, precision groundstrokes, and real-time coaching. At IFA, this bot impressed by mimicking human play and offering fully customizable training sessions, ideal for players aiming to level up without needing a partner.

Insta360 Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone

This was a showstopper. The Antigravity A1 offers full 360-degree flight capability, invisible drone design, and crystal-clear 8K footage. At just 249 grams, it’s the perfect tool for adventurers and creators wanting freedom of aerial exploration without bulky hardware. Motion control is intuitive, even for drone newbies.

Antigravity A1

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max Projector

Cinema buffs and gamers alike got excited about this one. The 4K projector packs triple-laser brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, and smart automation (auto-focus, keystone correction, wall color adaptation). It’s designed to make big-screen entertainment easy, no extra devices needed, and it handles gaming with a super low input lag.

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max Projector

Samsung Sound Tower (ST50F & ST40F)

If a portable party speaker could get cooler, Samsung nailed it. Up to 240W power output, custom bass modes, synced party lights, IPX4 water resistance, and replaceable batteries make this speaker a must for loud and proud gatherings. ST50F even rolls around on wheels for maximum portability.

Samsung Sound Tower ST50F/ST40F Portable Speaker

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Smartphone

Flagship features without the sticker shock. The S25 FE combines AI tools, a 6.7″ AMOLED display, 45W fast charging, robust battery life, and Knox encryption in a sleek, durable frame. It’s a solid choice for users wanting power and reliability without paying for gimmicks.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Affordable AI Smartphone

DJI Mic 3 Wireless Microphone

Content creators got a treat with DJI’s Mic 3: long-range dual-band anti-interference, adaptive gain control, up to 28-hour battery life, and intuitive multi-channel recording. Whether for vlogging, interviews, or podcasts, it proved perfect for hands-free pro-grade audio capture.

DJI Mic 3 Wireless Microphone

Philips Hue Bridge Pro Smart Hub

Home automation got smarter. The Philips Hue Bridge Pro manages 150+ lights and 50+ accessories, with 5x faster response time, MotionAware automation, and industry-grade security. Plus, it works with Apple, Google, Alexa, and Samsung ecosystems, turning any home into a smart haven.

Philips Hue Bridge Pro Smart Home Hub with AI Features

Lenovo Legion Glasses Gen 2

I loved the idea of carrying a virtual 126″ display in your pocket. These ultra-light glasses project a 1920×1080 virtual screen, work in 2D and 3D, and come with privacy shields and prescription-ready accessories. Gaming and binge-watching just got seriously portable.

Lenovo Legion Glasses Gen 2 with 126" Virtual Display

NexLawn Master X Series Robot Lawnmower

This one redefines yard work. More than just a mower, the Master X Series comes with a robotic arm and tool attachments for trimming, weeding, fruit-picking, and more. The 4WD chassis handles rough terrain while automating tasks you’d rather not touch.

NexLawn Master X Series Concept Robot Lawnmower

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Smartphone Gimbal

For creators craving smooth video without tech headaches, this gimbal impressed with its AI tracking, detachable touchscreen remote, fill light, and built-in extension pole. It’s super easy to carry, set up, and works across platforms, helping you capture those cinematic shots on the go.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Smartphone Gimbal

Eufy Marswalker Stair Climbing Vacuum Robot

IFA 2025 crowned this as the smartest floor-cleaning solution. The Marswalker doesn’t just vacuum—it climbs stairs, carries the Omni S2 vacuum, and even freshens air while mapping your home in 3D. Finally, hands-free multi-level cleaning that works like magic.

Eufy MarsWalker Robot

IFA 2025 wasn’t just a trade show—it was a crystal ball into the near future of tech. Whether it was the ultra-portable TESSAN Voyager 205 making travel easier, the Acemate Tennis Robot schooling players, or the Eufy Marswalker redefining home cleaning, each product proved that practical, forward-thinking design is alive and well.

This year’s IFA was a reminder that innovation isn’t just about flash—it’s about solving real problems in smarter, sleeker ways. If you weren’t at Messe Berlin yourself, consider this your cheat sheet of what’s coming next.

And honestly, if any of these don’t make their way into your life soon… well, you’ll have to explain why to your future self.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
