Best smart wearable gadgets to buy—that aren’t smartwatches

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 24, 2023, 9:00 am EST

Make your daily habits smarter with these wearables that go beyond the watch design. From smart rings to sensors, they have life-improving technology.

SOMI-1 motion sensor wearables in use

Smartwatches aren’t the only wearables in town. Smart glasses, smart rings, and wearable sensors are packed with intelligent technology and come in designs that are just as convenient to wear. The best smart wearable gadgets—that aren’t smartwatches—prove our point.

Want an in-depth look at your health? Make the Circular Ring part of your EDC. Working with a companion app, it helps you make good decisions throughout the day.

Then, working as a frontline professional is easier with the Vuzix Blade 2. It gives customer-facing employees hands-free access to data and remote guidance.

Ready to make your life easier? Check out these innovative wearables!

1. The Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses connect frontline workers to internal data for an easier workday. Buy them for $1,299.99 on the official website.

Vuzix Blade 2 product video

The Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses connect frontline workers to critical AR systems and remote expertise while working with customers and patients. Boasting a sleek, eye-friendly design, these glasses overlay digital instructions onto the physical world.

2. The Circular Ring complete personal health wearable teaches you how to make healthier choices. Get it for $284 on the company website.

Circular Ring
Circular Ring with a smartphone

If you want a discreet way to care for your health and fitness, the Circular Ring complete personal health wearable is a great smartwatch alternative. Working with a wellness hub app, it tracks a range of health metrics and even has a smart alarm that wakes you with silent vibrations.

3. The SOMI-1 motion sensor wearables make your movements audible, letting you become the music. They cost about $530 on the brand’s website.

SOMI-1 on people

Performers, dancers, and musicians will appreciate the SOMI-1. This gadget is a MIDI controller that lets you make music through your movements. So you can pirouette, hop, and chassé to create a musical masterpiece. It’s one of the best smart wearable gadgets.

4. The Clic-Light wearable smart LED bike signal keeps bicyclists, scooterists, etc., visible on the road. Purchase it for $89.99 on Amazon.

Clic-Light brand video

The Clic-Light wearable smart LED bike signal makes you visible to other drivers. Simply wear it as a harness or on a backpack while it shines 6,000 lumens. It even has a brake light, turn signals, and more.

5. The Evie smart ring is a beautifully crafted health wearable designed specifically for women. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Evie Smart Ring
Evie on a person drinking water

The Evie smart ring keeps female health at the forefront of its design. It offers menstrual cycle tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and activity tracking. Meanwhile, the ring’s open construction ensures it’s comfortable to wear all day.

6. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app helps you navigate using vibrations. Buy it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND on a wrist

Find your way using haptic vibrations when you have the WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band. This useful gadget gives you discreet directions while you run or go for a walk, helping you look like a local. It’s one of the best smart wearable gadgets to buy.

7. The FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable improves your sleep using deep science. Get it for $350 on the official website.

FRENZ Brainband
FRENZ Brainband on a person sleeping

Wearable tech can also enhance your sleep. Just check out the FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable. It actually stimulates your brain to help you reach deeper, more restful sleep.

8. The German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton protects workers on the job with an AI-based design. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

German Bionic Apogee
German Bionic Apogee on a person working

Workers can protect themselves from strain on the job site while wearing the German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton. It makes physical tasks like lifting less strenuous. In fact, it offers up to 66 pounds of support for the lower back.

9. The Chubby Buttons 2 wearable Bluetooth remote gives you easy control over devices. Purchase it for $74.99 on the company website.

Chubby Buttons 2 on a person’s arm

Control your phone, earbuds, and more while doing other things with the Chubby Buttons 2 wearable Bluetooth remote. It sticks easily to any smooth surface and lets you control devices while you ski, work out, and drive, which is why it’s one of the best smart wearable gadgets.

10. The Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor calculates how you should hydrate. It costs $129 on the brand’s website.

Nix Hydration Biosensor in neon green

Want to know when, how, and how much you should hydrate? The Nix Hydration Biosensor is a wearable that can help. It tracks your sweat in real time and sends personalized hydration data to your phone or smartwatch.

The best smart wearables aren’t always watches. These gadgets show that wearable tech has potential far beyond your wrist. Which of these products would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section below!

