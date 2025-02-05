Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 5, 2025, 10:00 am EST under Daily Digest

Watch Sunday's Super Bowl at home in style on a brand-new TV—thanks to these price cuts from Amazon!

Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks
Save big on a new TV for the Super Bowl!

Gearing up for the Super Bowl? It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philiadelphia Eagles, and at $4,627 per seat, tuning in at home is definitely the cheaper, comfier option. Yep, you can drink your beer in a nice, warm living room and practically have a front-row view of the players. And forget the overpriced stadium food—it has nothing on your recipe for BBQ ribs!  Amazon is totally supporting your daydream with its recent price slashes on the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV sticks. These are Super Bowl TV deals you need to see.

Yes, you read that right—Amazon is cutting prices on its Fire TVs—both 4-Series and Omni— ahead of the big game. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a new TV, now’s the time to grab one. Prices start as low as $359.99 for a 55” TV and go up to $2,099 for an 80” TV.

What’s more, the newest Amazon Fire TV Stick model is 40% off, for a total of just $29.99. If you don’t have a cable package with FOX, this handy gadget gives you access to apps that’ll stream the game.  

Let’s dive into these Super Bowl TV deals!

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV 4 Series
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series TV front view

The latest release of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is up to 22% off and better than ever. It’s flaunting an ultra-slim bezel, keeping the big game front and center. I love the support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG , and Dolby Digital Plus—they’ll make you feel like you’re right there on the field.

Best of all, these TVs come with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced. It’ll help you jump around between apps during halftime, and the Alexa button can help you launch and play content via voice command. After all, you don’t want to be fiddling around with your remote when it’s time for the game to start.

1. All-New Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series Smart TV

Price: $459.99 Deal Price: $359.99, 22% OFF

2. All-New Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series Smart TV

Price: $399.99 Deal Price: $319.99, 20% OFF

3. All-New Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series Smart TV

List Price: $329.99 Deal Price: $269.99, 18% OFF

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series QLED

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Fire TV Omni Series TV front view

Treat yourself to a beautiful picture on game day with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. These TVs boast Amazon’s best visual quality thanks to their mini-LED tech. On them, the field will come to life around you in vibrant detail. Compared to standard LED TVs, you can expect far better contrast, sharper details, and less blooming.

Plus, these TVs are packed with smarts. I love the Fire TV Intelligent Picture feature which automatically calibrates and sharpens details in landscapes, faces, and sports. You’ll be able to see every expression of joy and angst on your favorite players’ faces. With a 144 Hz gaming mode, it’s ready to let you play at lightening speeds.

1. Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Mini-LED Series QLED 4K UHD

List Price: $819.99 Deal Price: $699.99, 15% OFF

2. Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Mini-LED Series QLED 4K UHD

Price: $1,089.99 Deal Price: $959.99, 12% OFF

3. Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Mini-LED Series QLED 4K UHD

List Price: $1,499.99 Deal Price: $1,399.99, 7% OFF

4. Amazon Fire TV 85″ Omni Mini-LED Series QLED 4K UHD

List Price: $2099.99 Deal Price: $2,099, 10% OFF

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick and box

Have you cut the cord on cable? Or maybe you’re watching from other regions, like the UK or Canada. You can access the Super Bowl via the Tubi TV app, DirectTV Stream, fuboTV, and others using the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Most will require a subscription.

But luckily, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 40% off and costs just $29.99 right now. It’ll let you stream the game in 4K and give you access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes.

List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $29.99, 40% OFF

The last line

So, what are you waiting for? Call your friends, stock up on snacks, and plan that BBQ. With a TV like the ones on this list, everyone will want to be at your place for the game. Jump on these deals before they’re over!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
