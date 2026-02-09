Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
DREAMOSIS Generative Reality AI Puzzle with Vinyl Collectibles Xtra Atto 54g 4K Hands-Free Creator Camera miniphone ultra (mpu) Apple Watch Ultra Case NeoSander Mini Electric Reciprocating Detail Sander
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:Xtra Atto 54g 4K Creator Camera
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
Buyer's Guide

7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach

Feb 9, 2026, 3:48 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach
Image Credit: Furlan Marri

Switzerland sits at the heart of watchmaking, with dozens of top brands that shape timepieces with high quality and care. Rolex calls the country home, but tariffs put strain on exports across many months. A shift came when President Trump cut tariffs and gave the industry room to recover.

Prices and supply can change without warning, keeping you on alert. A report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry shows a 3.3% rise in Swiss watch exports for December versus 2024. Tariffs started at 31%, jumped to 39% last August, and dropped to 15% in November. The swing feels like a roller coaster, and calm doesn’t last long. President Trump often announces tariffs, then suspends them days later, only to introduce new ones. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, prices are looking favorable. I’m here to help you find the best Swiss watches for men.

Related: Watches for Him

1. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80
Image Credit: Tissot

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Get it for $775.00$636.52-17.9%

When Tissot launched the PRX Powermatic 80 in 2021, it caused a stir—and for good reason. At just $636.52 with an 18% discount, it’s affordable. But look closer, and you realize the watch delivers far more than the price suggests.

For me, this is the perfect entry-level luxury watch. It looks, feels, and wears like a timepiece that punches well above its weight. The dial alone stands out—simple yet impressive—and it’s one of the features that makes this watch special.

2. Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia

Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia
Image Credit: Furlan Marri

Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia

Get it for $731.25

Furlan Marri takes the best parts of vintage chronographs and turns them into dress watches with mechanical central seconds. Open the Nero Sabbia box, and you notice the care in every detail—from fit and finish to packaging that makes the watch feel special.

On closer look, the engraved Tasti Tondi-style pushers catch the eye, along with the decagonal screwed caseback, interior perlage, brushed and polished exterior, and the deep logo and reference number engraving. Every angle shows craftsmanship.

3. Furlan Marri Disco Volante

Furlan Marri Disco Volante
Image Credit: Furlan Marri

Furlan Marri Disco Volante

Get it for $3125.00

The Disco Volante, which means “flying saucer” in Italian, nods to 20th-century Art Deco watches. Think sleek lines, geometric shapes, and a touch of glam that defined the 1920s and 30s.

It comes in three colors: Havana (salmon/brown), Celeste (blue/white), and Verde (green/cream). The sector-style dial splits into four segments with applied markers at the quarters and a small seconds at 6 o’clock. Outer tracks shine with a metallic brushed finish, while the center stays matte.

4. LONGINES Conquest 41MM Automatic Watch

LONGINES Conquest 41MM Automatic Watch
Image Credit: LONGINES

LONGINES Conquest 41MM Automatic Watch

Get it for $900.00

LONGINES knows how to deliver quiet, comfortable elegance. The Conquest line has evolved since 1954, but the 41MM Automatic keeps the core traits alive. It balances audacity, modern design, and sporty sophistication. The watch looks good in almost any setting, blending contemporary style with classic cues.

5. Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Calendar Moonphase

Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Calendar Moonphase
Image Credit: Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Calendar Moonphase

Get it for $995.00

Since 2003, Frederique Constant has revisited the Classics Carrée in multiple versions. The latest adds a moon phase display to the mix.

True to its Art Deco roots, the Moonphase comes in two dial options: silver-toned or navy blue with herringbone-style guilloché and sunray finishing. Both feel versatile, pairing as well with formal outfits as with casual looks. Its slim case makes it wearable for men or women, so you could even borrow it from a loved one.

6. Oris Aquis Date Automatic Black Dial

Oris Aquis Date Automatic Black Dial
Image Credit: Oris

Oris Aquis Date Automatic Black Dial

Get it for $2200.00

Oris tweaks the Aquis Date Automatic without overhauling its best-selling dive watch. Small changes make a big difference. The watch feels more defined, ergonomic, contemporary, and high-quality across the board.

7. BVLGARI Aluminium Watch

BVLGARI Aluminium Watch
Image Credit: BVLGARI

BVLGARI Aluminium Watch

Get it for $3500.00

If you want Italian design fused with Swiss watchmaking, BVLGARI delivers. The Aluminium line started in 1998 and shook the luxury world with its aluminum and rubber combo. Unconventional, yet undeniably premium.

BVLGARI improved the original with reshaped lugs, an automatic movement, a stronger aluminum alloy for the 40 mm case, and upgraded rubber on the bezel and strap. The sporty, bold design keeps BVLGARI’s signature energy alive.

Before you go

Swiss watches combine tradition, craftsmanship, and style like few other products. From accessible entry-level models like the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 to bold statements like the BVLGARI Aluminium, each timepiece makes a strong impression. Vintage-inspired pieces like the Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia and Disco Volante bring history to your wrist, while LONGINES and Frederique Constant balance elegance with everyday wear.

Even with shifting tariffs and prices, these watches maintain value and character. Whatever your style or budget, now is a great time to explore the best Swiss watches for men.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By Guest Contributor
Home gym owners: Here’s one of the best gifts you can grab now
Home gym owners: Here’s one of the best gifts you can grab now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Christmas gifts for women: Unique ideas she’ll love
Best Christmas gifts for women: Unique ideas she’ll love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Best AirTag accessories you can preorder now to complement your everyday life
Best AirTag accessories you can preorder now to complement your everyday life
Buyer's Guide
By Ashley Timms
19 Valentine’s Day gifts that are definitely within your budget
19 Valentine’s Day gifts that are definitely within your budget

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Valve Steam Machine preview: I’m excited and nervous about Valve’s big comeback
Valve Steam Machine preview: I’m excited and nervous about Valve’s big comeback
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Dragon Touch digital calendar review: a practical family hub with built-in motivation
Dragon Touch digital calendar review: a practical family hub with built-in motivation
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m not sure I’d wear these but JLab’s oversized headphones are oddly entertaining
I’m not sure I’d wear these but JLab’s oversized headphones are oddly entertaining
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best Super Bowl soundbar deals: Make every play and Bad Bunny beat hit hard
5 Best Super Bowl soundbar deals: Make every play and Bad Bunny beat hit hard
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
3 gadgets that can replace your smartphone by 2030—from dumbphones to smart glasses
3 gadgets that can replace your smartphone by 2030—from dumbphones to smart glasses
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
7 Best Swiss watches for men: The perfect Valentine’s gifts, now within reach Valve Steam Machine preview: I’m excited and nervous about Valve’s big comeback Dragon Touch digital calendar review: a practical family hub with built-in motivation
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept