Switzerland sits at the heart of watchmaking, with dozens of top brands that shape timepieces with high quality and care. Rolex calls the country home, but tariffs put strain on exports across many months. A shift came when President Trump cut tariffs and gave the industry room to recover.

Prices and supply can change without warning, keeping you on alert. A report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry shows a 3.3% rise in Swiss watch exports for December versus 2024. Tariffs started at 31%, jumped to 39% last August, and dropped to 15% in November. The swing feels like a roller coaster, and calm doesn’t last long. President Trump often announces tariffs, then suspends them days later, only to introduce new ones. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, prices are looking favorable. I’m here to help you find the best Swiss watches for men.

1. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Image Credit: Tissot Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Get it for $ 775.00 $ 636.52 -17.9%

When Tissot launched the PRX Powermatic 80 in 2021, it caused a stir—and for good reason. At just $636.52 with an 18% discount, it’s affordable. But look closer, and you realize the watch delivers far more than the price suggests.

For me, this is the perfect entry-level luxury watch. It looks, feels, and wears like a timepiece that punches well above its weight. The dial alone stands out—simple yet impressive—and it’s one of the features that makes this watch special.

2. Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia

Image Credit: Furlan Marri Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia Get it for $ 731.25

Furlan Marri takes the best parts of vintage chronographs and turns them into dress watches with mechanical central seconds. Open the Nero Sabbia box, and you notice the care in every detail—from fit and finish to packaging that makes the watch feel special.

On closer look, the engraved Tasti Tondi-style pushers catch the eye, along with the decagonal screwed caseback, interior perlage, brushed and polished exterior, and the deep logo and reference number engraving. Every angle shows craftsmanship.

3. Furlan Marri Disco Volante

Image Credit: Furlan Marri Furlan Marri Disco Volante Get it for $ 3125.00

The Disco Volante, which means “flying saucer” in Italian, nods to 20th-century Art Deco watches. Think sleek lines, geometric shapes, and a touch of glam that defined the 1920s and 30s.

It comes in three colors: Havana (salmon/brown), Celeste (blue/white), and Verde (green/cream). The sector-style dial splits into four segments with applied markers at the quarters and a small seconds at 6 o’clock. Outer tracks shine with a metallic brushed finish, while the center stays matte.

4. LONGINES Conquest 41MM Automatic Watch

Image Credit: LONGINES LONGINES Conquest 41MM Automatic Watch Get it for $ 900.00

LONGINES knows how to deliver quiet, comfortable elegance. The Conquest line has evolved since 1954, but the 41MM Automatic keeps the core traits alive. It balances audacity, modern design, and sporty sophistication. The watch looks good in almost any setting, blending contemporary style with classic cues.

5. Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Calendar Moonphase

Image Credit: Frederique Constant Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Calendar Moonphase Get it for $ 995.00

Since 2003, Frederique Constant has revisited the Classics Carrée in multiple versions. The latest adds a moon phase display to the mix.

True to its Art Deco roots, the Moonphase comes in two dial options: silver-toned or navy blue with herringbone-style guilloché and sunray finishing. Both feel versatile, pairing as well with formal outfits as with casual looks. Its slim case makes it wearable for men or women, so you could even borrow it from a loved one.

Image Credit: Oris Oris Aquis Date Automatic Black Dial Get it for $ 2200.00

Oris tweaks the Aquis Date Automatic without overhauling its best-selling dive watch. Small changes make a big difference. The watch feels more defined, ergonomic, contemporary, and high-quality across the board.

7. BVLGARI Aluminium Watch

Image Credit: BVLGARI BVLGARI Aluminium Watch Get it for $ 3500.00

If you want Italian design fused with Swiss watchmaking, BVLGARI delivers. The Aluminium line started in 1998 and shook the luxury world with its aluminum and rubber combo. Unconventional, yet undeniably premium.

BVLGARI improved the original with reshaped lugs, an automatic movement, a stronger aluminum alloy for the 40 mm case, and upgraded rubber on the bezel and strap. The sporty, bold design keeps BVLGARI’s signature energy alive.

Swiss watches combine tradition, craftsmanship, and style like few other products. From accessible entry-level models like the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 to bold statements like the BVLGARI Aluminium, each timepiece makes a strong impression. Vintage-inspired pieces like the Furlan Marri Nero Sabbia and Disco Volante bring history to your wrist, while LONGINES and Frederique Constant balance elegance with everyday wear.

Even with shifting tariffs and prices, these watches maintain value and character. Whatever your style or budget, now is a great time to explore the best Swiss watches for men.