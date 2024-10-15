2024’s best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 15, 2024

Becoming a mom is magical—but it’s also a lot. These thoughtful gifts are here to make life a little easier, happier, and more manageable for the new mom in your life.

Mom-to-be gifts that aren’t all about the baby / Image Credits: RDNE Stock Project, Pexels

Whether she’s your sister, best friend, or colleague, the new mom (or soon-to-be) in your life is about to experience a whole new chapter—one filled with joy, exhaustion, and plenty of surprises! No parenting book or advice (though they help) can fully prepare her for everything. That’s why gifts that make life easier will be the ones she appreciates most. In this blog, I’m sharing my top picks for the best gifts for new moms in 2024.

Looking back on when I had my first daughter, I thought I had everything under control—I read the parenting books, stocked up on all the “right” baby gear, and filled my registry with essentials. But nothing could prepare me for sleepless nights with a colicky baby. Now, in hindsight, I realize the most meaningful gifts would have been the ones that supported me—things that made daily life with a baby easier.

While she’s bound to be over the moon with her new little one, the early days of motherhood are no cakewalk. So, treat her to something that helps her feel cared for and recharged.

See the best gifts for new moms below!

TheraFace Depuffing Wand in use

There’s no doubt about it; she’s about to experience nights with very little sleep (if not initially, they’ll happen during the 4-month regression). To help her get through the day with a glow, get her the TheraFace Depuffing Wand. This beauty device minimizes under-eye puffiness and brightens the skin.

Price on TheraBody: $149

FOREO FAQ 301 and a woman

Help her combat post-partum hair loss with the FOREO FAQ 301 LED hair regrowth device. This palm-shaped scalp massager uses red LED light and T-Sonic massage to strengthen hair down to the follicle and stimulate the scalp, promoting regrowth. Even if she has a rough night, she’ll start every day with amazing hair!

Price on FOREO: $299

Breville Precision Brewer in stainless steel

If the new mom in your life loves coffee, she’ll appreciate the Breville Precision Brewer. Yes, it’s pricy, but the stainless steel design is sturdy—expect it to last until the little one is ready for college. And the coffee it brews is delicious. The digital display offers 6 coffee-making presets, including Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, and Cold Brew. The My Brew option lets her adjust the bloom time and other parameters.

Amazon Price: $329.95

Waterdrop C1H Countertop CoreRO System

 

Waterdrop CoreRO purifier in a video

Hydration is important for new moms, especially if they’re breastfeeding. Ensure her water is pure and healthy by gifting the Waterdrop C1H Countertop CoreRO System. It’s a no-installation, reverse osmosis water system, filtering out over 99% of dissolved solids in water. Both mom and baby will love the water’s pure taste.

Waterdrop Price: $299 $239 SAVE $60

yescool weighted blanket in blue

Help her get back to sleep fast with the yescool weighted blanket. Cooling yet heavy, this blanket will feel like a soft hug over her shoulders, helping her relax. Best of all, it’s machine washable, so she can throw it in with the rest of the rest of the laundry.

Price on Amazon: $62.99

SURI sustainable electric toothbrush in white

As a new mom, I remember forgetting to brush my teeth in the morning. An electric toothbrush like the SURI would have motivated me to brush more and made my brushing sessions more effective. I like its minimalist design and sustainable materials. The head and bristles are made from cornstarch and castor oil—plus, the company recycles them for free.

Price on Amazon: $116

Owala FreeSip Twist in blue

Again, hydration will be important for any new mom. The Owala FreeSip water bottle lets her drink water on the go safely thanks to its BPA, lead, and phthalate-free design. It holds 24 ounces and offers 2 hydration options—via straw or tilt back.

Amazon Price: $27.98

Ninja Air Fryer Pro and food

I didn’t get an air fryer until after my kids started school—and, wow, do I wish I had bought one sooner. The Ninja Air Fryer Pro has a 5 qt. capacity, and quickly cooks and crisps foods like chicken, fish, and veggies—with a fraction of the fat you’d use to fry them. Your new mom will be happy to have a healthy go-to cooking option.

Amazon Price: $119.99 $89.99 SAVE 25%

Cosabella Women’s Bella Pajama in gray

She’ll be in her pajamas a lot, especially during the baby’s first months. A gift like the Cosabella Women’s Bella Pajamas will keep her comfy and cozy. Highly rated on Amazon, reviewers have liked the relaxed fit and many color options.

Amazon Price: $149.95 $139.45 SAVE 7%

Eberjey Gisele Tuxedo Woman’s Robe in black

Another thoughtful gift for a new mom is the Eberjey Gisele Tuxedo woman’s robe. It feels soft and luxurious against the skin, and the sheer fabric has an elegant look. The lightweight, airy style is comfortable both day and night, which is exactly what she’ll want to wear during those late-night wake-up calls!

Amazon Price: $128

Hatch Baby Sleep Bundle in beige

The Hatch Baby Sleep Bundle is one of those rare, 5-star items on Amazon—and I wish it had been available when I was a new mom! This bundle includes the Hatch 2nd Gen & the Hatch Rest Go. The Hatch 2nd Gen shines gentle light and plays soothing sounds to help prepare baby for sleep. Meanwhile, the Hatch Rest Go clips to a stroller and plays sleepy sounds to soothe the baby to sleep on the go—this makes it one of the best gifts for new moms in 2024!

Amazon Price: $104.98 $89.99 SAVE 14%

Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Maker Deluxe with fruit

While it may seem like this one’s for the baby, make no mistake, it’s for mom. The Baby Brezza One Step baby food maker streamlines the process of making homemade purees—she’ll have 3.5 cups of baby food ready in just 10 minutes. It’s also easy to clean. I love that it creates purees, mashes & more for every stage of a baby’s development.

Amazon Price: $129.99

2024 Amazon Echo Spot on a nightstand

The 2024 Amazon Echo Spot will help her get more done at once. As the latest edition in the series, it shows the time, weather, and song titles all at once. Plus, she can use it to control compatible smart home devices right from her nightstand.

Amazon Price: $79.99

From comfy pajamas to a premium coffee maker, these are some of the best gifts for new moms in 2024. They’ll help her feel great during those first months and beyond.

Want more great gift ideas for parents? Check out Gadget Flow’s Products for Parents category. We constantly add the latest gadgets and gizmos that make parenting easier in the modern age.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
