Best Thanksgiving gifts for friends: Thoughtful picks they’ll love

Looking for the perfect way to show your friends some Thanksgiving love? These Friendsgiving gift ideas have all the good vibes to make them feel extra special this season!

Good friends? They’re basically family. They get you, have your back, and know you better than anyone else. So, whether you’re gathering for a Friendsgiving feast or just want to say thanks, here’s our roundup of top Thanksgiving gifts for friends who mean the world.

If you’re shopping for a Friendsgiving host, go for entertaining essentials that make hosting a breeze—think sleek coffee makers or electric wine openers for an effortless vibe. And if your crew’s doing a gift swap, picks like a Vitamix or a stylish watch are perfect crowd-pleasers. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a Thanksgiving-themed board game to keep the laughs rolling all night!

1. A giftable wine bottle opener

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener and peanuts

Make opening a bottle of wine easier—and foolproof— with the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener. A #1 Best Seller on Amazon, it removes a wine cork in up to 30 seconds. There’s even a foil cutter for easy seal removal. Your friend can say goodbye to broken corks forever!

Amazon List Price: $24.99

2. A sleek kitchen scale

Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale weighing chocolate chips

Give your friend the Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale and they’ll wonder how they ever lived without it. The wide LCD screen provides accurate readouts of pounds, ounces, grams, ml, and fluid ounces—which will supercharge their baking and cooking game.

Meanwhile, the stainless steel platform adds a luxurious and well-built feel—it’ll look great in their kitchen.

Amazon List Price: $12.59 Deal Price: $10.14 SAVE 19%

3. Cozy aroma

Cozyberry Querencia on a nightstand

It looks like a cozy Scandinavian lamp, but the Cozyberry Querencia is a highly giftable candle warmer. It allows candles to last longer and scents a home without smoke and soot—plus, it looks gorgeous!

But it doesn’t just warm wax. The built-in ambient lighting adds a romantic atmosphere and brings beauty to every evening.

Amazon List Price: $34.99

4. Punchy portable audio

Marshall Emberton III on a sofa

There are Bluetooth speakers, and then there’s the Marshall Emberton III. A miniature version of the signature speakers, its audio flows and fills its environment. And with 32+ hours of battery life, it can last as long as the party does.

It’s also great for home office use. With a built-in microphone, your friend can take calls hands-free.

Amazon List Price: $156

5. A minimalist electric kettle

Fellow Corvo EKG video

Does your friend love the minimalistic aesthetic and a hot cuppa? The Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle makes a thoughtful gift. The pour over shape and matte black finish make it a striking piece. It also works like a pro with features for precise pouring and temperature controls, making it one of the best Thanksgiving gifts for friends.

Amazon List Price: $168

6. Fresher morning coffee

KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder top view

Does your coffee-loving friend still buy pre-ground coffee? Treat them to fresher, richer coffee every morning with the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder. The clear top cover allows your friend to see the grind consistency at a glance.

Measurements will always be precise thanks to the 4 oz steel bowl’s measurement markings. It holds enough beans for 12 cups of coffee!

Amazon List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $29.98 SAVE 50%

7. On-the-go nutrition

nutribullet Personal Blender in a kitchen

It’s likely your friend is always on the go. Ensure they get proper nutrition, even when there’s no time, with the nutribullet Personal Blender. As the brand’s original product, it’s tried and true gift. With it, your friend can blitz through fruits and vegetables to create a healthy and tasty meal in seconds. I also love that it cleans easily, in the dishwasher—of course!

Amazon List Price: $69.99 Deal Price: $64 SAVE 9%

8. A 1980s-inspired watch

Timex T80 Watch in black

Cure a friend’s smartwatch fatigue with the Timex T80 34mm watch. Brimming with 1980s style, the screen displays only the essentials: the time, lap/split times, the date, and an alarm. It’s a watch that will help a friend stay in style and clear of distractions.

Amazon List Price: $69 Deal Price: $64.99

9. Consistently hot coffee

Ember Travel Mug in a lifestyle scene

If your friend always has a hot beverage in hand, the Ember Travel Mug is an excellent Thanksgiving gift. Matte black and designed for car travel, it keeps drinks hot to the temperature your friend sets.

Your friend can sip warm coffee, tea, or cocoa all day long. Plus, they can control it on their smartphone via the Ember app.

Amazon List Price: $75

10. Friendsgiving—the party game

Friendsgiving The Board Game

Keep the atmosphere festive—and fun—and bring Friendsgiving: a Thanksgiving game for adults. Created by comedy writers, it’s sure to get everyone chuckling. The gameplay is simple, and takes seconds to learn, which is ideal post-turkey. You fill in a punchline on a card, and everyone has to guess who wrote it.

Amazon List Price: $24.99

From cozy candle warmers to game-changing kitchen gadgets, these Thanksgiving gifts for friends are all about showing gratitude. Whether it’s for a Friendsgiving host or a gift swap, any of these picks will have your friends feeling the love—and ready to celebrate together.

