Best Thanksgiving gifts for friends: Thoughtful picks they’ll love

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 31, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for the perfect way to show your friends some Thanksgiving love? These Friendsgiving gift ideas have all the good vibes to make them feel extra special this season!

Best Thanksgiving gifts for friends: Thoughtful picks they’ll love
Impress your friends this Thanksgiving!

Good friends? They’re basically family. They get you, have your back, and know you better than anyone else. So, whether you’re gathering for a Friendsgiving feast or just want to say thanks, here’s our roundup of top Thanksgiving gifts for friends who mean the world.

If you’re shopping for a Friendsgiving host, go for entertaining essentials that make hosting a breeze—think sleek coffee makers or electric wine openers for an effortless vibe. And if your crew’s doing a gift swap, picks like a Vitamix or a stylish watch are perfect crowd-pleasers. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a Thanksgiving-themed board game to keep the laughs rolling all night!

1. A giftable wine bottle opener

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener and peanuts

Make opening a bottle of wine easier—and foolproof— with the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener. A #1 Best Seller on Amazon, it removes a wine cork in up to 30 seconds. There’s even a foil cutter for easy seal removal. Your friend can say goodbye to broken corks forever!

Amazon List Price: $24.99

2. A sleek kitchen scale

Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale
Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale weighing chocolate chips

Give your friend the Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale and they’ll wonder how they ever lived without it. The wide LCD screen provides accurate readouts of pounds, ounces, grams, ml, and fluid ounces—which will supercharge their baking and cooking game.

Meanwhile, the stainless steel platform adds a luxurious and well-built feel—it’ll look great in their kitchen.

Amazon List Price: $12.59 Deal Price: $10.14 SAVE 19%

3. Cozy aroma

Cozyberry Querencia
Cozyberry Querencia on a nightstand

It looks like a cozy Scandinavian lamp, but the Cozyberry Querencia is a highly giftable candle warmer. It allows candles to last longer and scents a home without smoke and soot—plus, it looks gorgeous!

But it doesn’t just warm wax. The built-in ambient lighting adds a romantic atmosphere and brings beauty to every evening.

Amazon List Price: $34.99

4. Punchy portable audio

Marshall EMBERTON III
Marshall Emberton III on a sofa

There are Bluetooth speakers, and then there’s the Marshall Emberton III. A miniature version of the signature speakers, its audio flows and fills its environment. And with 32+ hours of battery life, it can last as long as the party does.

It’s also great for home office use. With a built-in microphone, your friend can take calls hands-free.

Amazon List Price: $156

5. A minimalist electric kettle

Fellow Corvo EKG video

Does your friend love the minimalistic aesthetic and a hot cuppa? The Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle makes a thoughtful gift. The pour over shape and matte black finish make it a striking piece. It also works like a pro with features for precise pouring and temperature controls, making it one of the best Thanksgiving gifts for friends.

Amazon List Price: $168

6. Fresher morning coffee

KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder top view

Does your coffee-loving friend still buy pre-ground coffee? Treat them to fresher, richer coffee every morning with the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder. The clear top cover allows your friend to see the grind consistency at a glance.

Measurements will always be precise thanks to the 4 oz steel bowl’s measurement markings. It holds enough beans for 12 cups of coffee!

Amazon List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $29.98 SAVE 50%

7. On-the-go nutrition

nutribullet Personal Blender in a kitchen

It’s likely your friend is always on the go. Ensure they get proper nutrition, even when there’s no time, with the nutribullet Personal Blender. As the brand’s original product, it’s tried and true gift. With it, your friend can blitz through fruits and vegetables to create a healthy and tasty meal in seconds. I also love that it cleans easily, in the dishwasher—of course!

Amazon List Price: $69.99 Deal Price: $64 SAVE 9%

8. A 1980s-inspired watch

Timex T80 Watch
Timex T80 Watch in black

Cure a friend’s smartwatch fatigue with the Timex T80 34mm watch. Brimming with 1980s style, the screen displays only the essentials: the time, lap/split times, the date, and an alarm. It’s a watch that will help a friend stay in style and clear of distractions.

Amazon List Price: $69 Deal Price: $64.99

9. Consistently hot coffee

Ember Travel Mug
Ember Travel Mug in a lifestyle scene

If your friend always has a hot beverage in hand, the Ember Travel Mug is an excellent Thanksgiving gift. Matte black and designed for car travel, it keeps drinks hot to the temperature your friend sets.

Your friend can sip warm coffee, tea, or cocoa all day long. Plus, they can control it on their smartphone via the Ember app.

Amazon List Price: $75

10. Friendsgiving—the party game

Friendsgiving The Board Game
Friendsgiving The Board Game

Keep the atmosphere festive—and fun—and bring Friendsgiving: a Thanksgiving game for adults. Created by comedy writers, it’s sure to get everyone chuckling. The gameplay is simple, and takes seconds to learn, which is ideal post-turkey. You fill in a punchline on a card, and everyone has to guess who wrote it.

Amazon List Price: $24.99

Friendsgiving gifts

From cozy candle warmers to game-changing kitchen gadgets, these Thanksgiving gifts for friends are all about showing gratitude. Whether it’s for a Friendsgiving host or a gift swap, any of these picks will have your friends feeling the love—and ready to celebrate together.

Need more similarly priced gift ideas? Check out our category of Gifts for $50—$100. We regularly update it with the latest gadgets and accessories.

 

Daily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?
Apple has officially launched Apple Intelligence features, calling this a “new era” for its devices. After months of beta testing, these features are available to everyone through the iOS 18.1 update. So, the big question is: How can you get..
Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Ever watched a James Bond movie and thought, “How awesome would it be to have those gadgets?” Well, guess what? You don’t have to be a secret agent to score some seriously cool spy gear! From pen cameras to USB..
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Updated on October 25, 2024 Apple is gearing up to launch some exciting updated computers very soon, and the spotlight is on the sleek 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro! Recently, a juicy leak showed off what appears to be the retail..
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
The rapid evolution of technology continues to reshape our world, bringing forth innovations that once seemed like science fiction. Among these advancements, blockchain technology stands out—not only for its prominence in financial applications but also for its burgeoning influence in..
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro this week—are you ready? Whether you’re planning on grabbing the latest model or sticking with your current one, now’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable laptop sleeve. We’re covering..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Once you start using the Redroad X18 cordless vacuum cleaner, you won’t be able to live without it. With 33,000 Pa of suction power, it easily removes pet hair, crumbs, and even deep carpet dirt, for results comparable to a..
Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Secret Santa, gift auction, or grab bag—whatever your office calls it, holiday gift-giving for a colleague can be tricky. You want to get something cool AND stay on budget. But sometimes you don’t even know who you’re buying for, or..
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Apple plans to announce updates to many of its computers soon, but the M4 MacBook Air might not be part of the mix. They’re upgrading their entire Mac lineup to the M4 chip, which promises faster performance and better handling..
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
The Google Pixel 9a might still be a few months away, but early leaks are already hinting at what’s to come. Its predecessor impressed by packing nearly all the high-end features into a more affordable package, including some of Google’s..
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
In a future where humans must prove their humanity in a world full of AI fakes, the OpenAI Orb—now known as the World Orb—offers a solution. This space age-y spherical device scans people’s eyeballs and creates an encrypted digital pass—called..
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So,..