Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets you absolutely need for your home this year

Thanksgiving dinner is the marathon of holiday meals. But you can sail through it—and still enjoy your guests—with any of these kitchen gadgets.

Cuisinart Complete Chef cooking food processor on a kitchen top

Just like a long-distance race, T-day success is all about preparation and pacing. And having a cupboard stocked with high-quality Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets can help.

How can you bake your famous pumpkin pie, rolls, etc., when your mixer isn’t up to the job? The KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer can handle it.

And, for that hour pre-dinner when you’re working on all your dishes at once, smart stoves like the Samsung Bespoke Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges can be the voice-controlled helper at your side.

Check out these gadgets and more for a memorable, enjoyable Thanksgiving dinner.

1. The Cuisinart Complete Chef cooking food processor is so much more than a food processor with its six handy cooking functions.

Cuisinart complete chef demo

Tackle all your side dishes with one appliance: the Cuisinart Complete Chef cooking food processor. It not only boasts eight processing functions, but it also sautés, slow cooks, simmers, steams, makes risotto, and proofs dough.

Get it for $699.95 on the official website.

2. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker takes your Thanksgiving drinks to the next level with its tasty and pleasantly chewable ice.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 with drinks

Good-quality ice is essential for holiday cocktails and beverages. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker produces it. It uses compacted ice flakes to create a crunchy, chewable texture. It even works with voice assistants.

Get it for $629 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Bespoke Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges work with Google, Alexa, and Bixby, letting you change the temperature with your voice.

Samsung Bespoke Slide-in Gas and Electric Stoves in navy

When you’re preparing ten dishes at once, the Samsung Bespoke Slide-in Gas and Electric Ranges can help. They connect to popular voice assistants for hands-free help. Then, the Smart Dial learns your cooking preferences.

Get them for $1,699 on the official website.

4. The KitchenAid KSB1570ER 5-Speed Blender has a 56-ounce capacity for whiping up family-size soups, purées, and more.

KitchenAid KSB1570ER 5-Speed Blender top view

If you’re cooking for a crowd, upgrade to the KitchenAid KSB1570ER 5-Speed Blender. Its BPA-free pitcher holds up to 56 ounces. Meanwhile, the Intelli-Speed Motor Control keeps the correct speed as it blends your ingredients.

Get it refurbished on eBay for $99.78.

SpoonTEK in a video

Make Thanksgiving dinner even tastier by adding the SpoonTEK taste-elevating spoon to your table. Its mild electric current is indetectable, but it’ll heighten the way your tongue—and therefore your brain—perceives flavor.

Get it for $29 on the official website.

6. The Breville Smart Kettle Luxe features 5 temperature settings, making correctly brewed after-dinner coffee or tea for your guests.

Breville Smart Kettle Luxe with tea and cakes

Serve your guests properly brewed post-dinner coffee or tea with another of our favorite Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets: the Breville Smart Kettle Luxe. It reaches just the right temperatures for brewing French press coffee and a range of teas.

Get it for $199.95 on Amazon.

7. The Aveine Smart Wine Aerator brings out subtle flavors in your wine by adding air. Plus, it connects with your smartphone.

Aveine Smart Wine Aerator side view

Ensure your wine tastes rich and full-bodied with the Aveine Smart Wine Aerator. It works with your smartphone to adjust the aeration depending on the wine you serve. Just scan the bottle label into the app and select the wine from the database.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer with cookie dough

The KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer made our list of Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets because of its wireless design. This also allows it to stand on its own since there are no rear cords.

Get it for $99 on Amazon.

9. The MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer has a 165-foot range, letting you take a break to talk and mingle with guests.

MEATER Plus with meat and a smartphone

No home cook wants to spend Thanksgiving stuck in the kitchen. Luckily, the MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer lets you take a break while the turkey cooks. That’s thanks to its long-range Bluetooth repeater that lets you keep tabs from your phone or tablet.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

10. The Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper has a 4-cup capacity and a stainless steel blade, easily prepping your ingredients.

Cuisinart EvolutioX Cordless Mini Chopper making hummus

Make chopping vegetables for your stuffing and side dishes easier with the Cuisinart EvolutionX Mini Chopper. Its small footprint stores and travels easily.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

11. The KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer makes easy work of your Thanksgiving pies, rolls, and cookies.

KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

Add the KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer to your Thanksgiving game plan to churn out pie and bread dough as well as homemade whipped cream. It comes in 15 beautiful colors that are sure to add to your kitchen’s look.

Get it for $529.99 on the official website.

Eliminate stress and enjoy your guests on T-day with any of these Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets. Do you already own any of the products above? Tell us about your experience with them!

