Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 15, 2022

From AR glasses that translate languages to a VR headset that treats children with amblyopia, these AR and VR gadgets are pretty impressive. They might even make you feel like you're living in the future.

The Magic Leap 2 feels super futuristic

The year 2050 is a good 28 years away, but the cool AR/VR gadgets on this list make it feel a whole lot closer. Not just gaming headsets, quite a few of these gadgets have enterprise-level applications for things like VR training, product design, and even healthcare. The world is about to get way more futuristic with these designs; keep reading to see what we mean.

In the future, businesses might not have to send engineers across the world to train other employees in manufacturing techniques. And a product like the SenseGlove is the reason. Producing 20 Newtons of resistance, it makes virtual objects feel real.

Then, who would’ve thought that therapeutic TV shows and movies delivered through a VR headset could actually improve kids’ vision? It’s possible, and Luminopia One recently received de novo premarket approval from the FDA.

Artificial reality and virtual reality gadgets have the potential to change our lives in the future. Check out some of our favorites right now.

1. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset is lightweight and smoothly transitions from AR to VR for immersive, futuristic business experiences.

Magic Leap 2 on a person

Supporting healthcare, manufacturing, defense, and more, the Magic Leap 2 AR headset delivers a 70° field of view. This allows them to offer an expansive digital workspace while the cutting-edge dimming makes digital content more lifelike.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

2. The SenseGlove Nova VR glove makes digital objects feel like they’re really in your hand, emitting 20 Newtons of resistance in 10 ms.

SenseGlove Nova VR in a video

VR experiences are about to get more realistic than ever with the SenseGlove Nova VR glove. It provides force feedback of 20 Newtons, allowing you to feel the weight of a power tool in your hand. This glove is ideal for VR training experiences.

Get it for about $4,687 on the official website.

3. The HTC VIVE Wrist Tracker gives you more freedom in a VR space with its small, lightweight form factor. Plus, it even tracks objects.

HTC VIVE Wrist Tracker
HTC VIVE Wrist Tracker on a wrist

Enhance your VIVE Focus 3 experience with the HTC VIVE wrist tracker. Small and lightweight, it’s easy to wear on your wrist or place on objects for tracking in a 3D space. And it doesn’t just track your hand; it can detect movement from the fingertips to the elbow, which is why it made this list of cool AR/VR gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon for $129. Visit the official website for more information.

4. The Google AR Glasses translate languages in real time right on the lenses, making international business and travel so much easier.

Google AR Glasses in a video

Break down the language barrier with the Google AR Glasses. A concept product, these specs use AR to translate and transcribe languages as they are spoken to you. How cool is that?

This eyewear’s pricing and availability haven’t been announced. Visit the official website for more information.

5. The ElecSuit e-haptic suit can give you an effective EMS workout in 20 minutes. Plus, it works with 3 VR games created by the company.

ElecSuit
ElecSuit on a person running

Want to see better workout results in less time? Check out the ElecSuit e-haptic suit. It sends electrical pulses to your muscles for smarter training. Even better, it works with 3 proprietary VR fitness games where exercises advance your character.

Preorder it for $220 on Indiegogo.

6. The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset gives you sharp, precise virtual reality experiences in 5K resolution. It’s like you’re right in the game.

HTC Vive Pro 2
HTC VIVE Pro 2 on a person gaming

Looking for a visual VR feast? The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset offers incredibly lifelike optics in stunning 5K. You can even use the VIVE Pro 2 Office for enterprise applications like marketing visualization, design, precision training, and more, which is why it made this list of cool AR/VR gadgets.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

7. The Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset delivers a powerful, photorealistic mixed reality experience, altering reality as you know it.

Varjo XR-3 in a healthcare simulation

With the Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset, you can enter and interact with realistic environments. LiDAR gives you perfect depth awareness while the Ultraleap hand tracking and 200 Hz eye tracking re-create real-life interactions. It’s ideal for business applications like VR training.

Get it for $5,995 on the official website.

8. The VITURE One wearable gaming glasses give you a portable VR screen and let you play AAA apps like The Witcher 3, NBA 2K, and more.

VITURE One create a gaming display

Carry a virtual screen anywhere with the VITURE One wearable gaming glasses. With their pixel-free lenses, spatial sound, and heat-free design, they make movies and games more realistic. Plus, you can control them with your voice.

Preorder them for $479 on the official website.

9. The Shiftall MeganeX VR headset weighs just 250 grams. The frame has built-in speakers and folds.

Shiftall MeganeX in black

If the Shiftall MeganeX is any indication, future VR experiences will be a lot more comfortable. The headset works with SteamVR and can project 5.2K 10-bit HDR images at up to 120 Hz, which is why it made this list of cool AR/VR gadgets.

This headset is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

10. The Luminopia One digital therapeutic device for amblyopia uses VR TV shows and movies to treat the eye condition in kids ages 4–7.

Luminopia One
Luminopia One on a child

Soon, doctors will be able to treat children affected by amblyopia, the leading cause of childhood vision loss, with the Luminopia One digital therapeutic device. It lets patients watch therapeutically modified TV shows and movies, improving their vision using a VR headset.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Check the official website for updates.

2050 doesn’t seem that far away with these cool AR/VR gadgets that are on the market, coming soon, or inspiration for future products. Which one impressed you the most? Let us know!

