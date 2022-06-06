The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 6, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Staying calm isn't always easy. But wearable tech like headbands, rings, and wristbands ensure you can relax anywhere. Check out some of the coolest.

COVE wearable device for sleep product design

Between work deadlines and everyday stressors, most of us experience some level of anxiety throughout the day. And when it gets to be too much, consider enhancing your self-care routine with some of the coolest mind-control wearables out there. These gadgets get stress levels under control through breath work, meditation, and more.

You’re less likely to overreact to stress when you’re well-rested. And to help with that, we recommend the Muse S (Gen 2). This meditation and sleep headband’s digital sleeping pills support your sleep.

Meditation can also aid your relaxation. Thankfully, gadgets like the dhyana smart meditation ring make the practice easier with real-time biofeedback and brainwave tracking.

Feel calmer and more productive than ever with these incredible wearables.

1. The dhyana smart meditation ring tracks your meditation sessions, informing you about your real-time breathwork and relaxation states.

dhyana smart meditation ring on a person

Try the dhyana smart meditation ring if you could use some extra help meditating. It gives immediate biofeedback on the quality of your meditation so that you adjust in the moment. It even tracks your mindful minutes and notifies you if you get distracted.

Get it for $135 on the official website.

2. The MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable helps train your focus and calm. Even cooler, it lets you move objects with your brain.

MyndPlay MyndHub Brain Training Mind Control Wearable
MyndPlay MyndHub on a woman

Combat burnout with the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. According to its creators, this gadget trains your mind for focus and even helps you move objects using just your mind. While it sounds like science fiction, it measures your brainwaves and rates your levels of focus and calm, making it one of the coolest mind-control wearables for relaxation.

Get it for $218.50 on the official website.

3. The COVE wearable device for sleep can send you to sleep faster and improve your focus and memory by 39% with daily use.

COVE in a YouTube video

Be well-rested and mentally sharp with the COVE wearable device for sleep. It applies calibrated vibrations to the skin, bringing you to a more relaxed state. Even better, you can wear it throughout the day, and the beautiful design is lightweight and comfortable, making it one of the coolest mind-control wearables out there.

Get it for $379 on Amazon.

4. The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband uses EEG tech to adapt to your heart, brain, and breath for in-depth biometric insights.

Muse S Gen 2
Muse S (Gen 2) on a man

If you struggle to fall and stay asleep, consider adding the Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband to your wellness routine. Its digital sleeping pills help you fall back asleep if you’ve woken. Then, with sleep, brainwave, and heart rate tracking, you can learn how to refocus during the day and restore yourself at night.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Hapbee Smart Wearable allows you to choose your mental state with its 19 blends, so you can focus, de-stress, relax, and more.

Hapbee Smart Wearable
Habee Smart Wearable on a man outdoors

Wish you could choose your mental state? It’s possible with the Hapbee Smart Wearable. This necklace-like gadget allows you to choose from 19 different blends that help you shift your feelings. And all it takes is a few taps from your smartphone.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

6. The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses support your relaxation through a VR yoga session or travel, encouraging your mindfulness and efficiency.

HTC VIVE Flow Immersive Virtual Reality Glasses
HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses on a woman meditating

When you need to get away from it all, use the HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses. After a long, stressful day, these immersive VR glasses can take you to a yoga session or on a relaxing virtual trip. Lightweight, comfortable, and equipped with a cooling system, they’re some of the coolest mind-control wearables.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

7. Then 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds come with 30 soothing sleep sounds that help you relax and decompress as you drift off.

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
1MORE ComfoBuds Z on a person sleeping

Support your sleep with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. They block noise and create a calming environment with their 30 tranquil sounds, and you can even set them to play for specified blocks of time.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

8. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband improves your meditation performance with EEG tech and scientific content.

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
Flowtime on a person meditating

Learn to improve your meditation from the experts with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. Using real-time biosensing tech, it monitors your brainwaves in real time and tracks your heart rate, showing you how your body changes during a session. It also provides scientifically-validated meditation lessons.

Get it for $198 on Amazon.

9. The Apollo feeling wearable adapts to your body, helping you manage stress and emotions with relaxing rhythmic waves.

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
Apollo on an ankle

Working with your body’s natural response to touch, the Apollo feeling wearable responds to your emotions with silent, calming vibrations. Created by physicians and neuroscientists, Apollo can improve your heart rate variability, a stress indicator. Available in 5 different colors, it’s one of the coolest mind-control wearables you can buy.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

10. The Sensate 2 anti-anxiety and stress relief device looks like a palm-sized stone and relaxes you in just one 10-minute session each day.

Sensate 2 in a video

Create a sense of calm with the Sensate 2 anti-anxiety and stress relief device. Simply place it on your chest where it emits a gentle vibration and inaudible low-frequency sounds to help you relax. Sync it with soundscapes or musical tones via the phone app.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

De-stress, sleep better, and improve your focus with these cool mind-control wearables. Have you used a wearable to relax? Tell us how it worked out for you.

