Cool gadgets for women that will make their lives easier every day

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 8, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

She works hard all year long, so for Woman's Day 2022, treat the lady in your life to a cool gadget or two that will make juggling all those tasks easier.

Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser in use

Whether you’ve got an amazing mom, friend, sister, or partner, you know her tasks never end. So this woman’s day, show her your appreciation and support by gifting her some of the cool gadgets for women below.

Related: Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far

Keeping it all together the way she does is no easy feat. So for a gift that helps her stay on top of her obligations and care for her own health, a smartwatch like the Bellabeat Time woman’s health tracker is one she’ll appreciate.

And while she’s already beautiful, the beauty gadgets below speed up haircare and skincare treatments, making them more effective and easy enough to do at home—when she’s got a spare minute.

Treat the women in your life to something special and useful this Woman’s Day with these cool gadgets.

1. The Bellabeat Time women’s health tracker makes an elegant addition to any woman’s wardobe and is packed with smart features.

Bellabeat Time Womens Health Tracker Smartwatch
Bellabeat Time on a woman’s wrist

Impress the woman in your life with a stunning smartwatch, the Bellabeat Time women’s health tracker. Its health trackers give her insights about her lifestyle, while the water-resistant design keeps up with her active life.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

3. The Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator provides hot flash relief from menopause symptoms, keeping her comfortable in every day situations.

Ember Wave 2 in black

Does your mom complain about hot flashes? The Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator can help. With both cooling and warming sensors, it balances her temperature and can even improve sleep quality.

Try with nok $349 on the official website.

4. The RÉDUIT Spa skincare treatment device enhances any woman’s skincare routine with sonic pulsations for even product absorbtion.

RÉDUIT Spa in use

Help your favorite lady get more out of her skincare products with the RÉDUIT Spa skincare treatment device. Using ultrasonic diffusion, this gadget spreads droplets 50 times smaller than other applications, improving effectiveness.

Get it for $129.35 on the official website.

5. The Airofit Active breathing trainer helps improve her well-being, sports peformance, and relaxation in just 5–10 minutes daily.

Airofit Active in a video

For the woman in your life who does it all—including sports—the Airofit Active breathing trainer makes a great gift. It offers breathing patterns that focus on goals like well-being, sports performance, and relaxation, which is why it made our list of cool gadgets for women.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

6. The Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser uses sonic vibration to cleanse the face while LED light therapy combats acne and aging.

LED Technologies Sonique Mini LED Sonic Cleanser
Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser with a woman

She already looks fabulous, but the Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser treats her skin to a deep yet non-irritating cleanse. Meanwhile, the LED lights even out the odd blemish and enhance firmness.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

7. The Smeg and Dolce & Gabanna luxury collection adds a burst of traditional Sicilian color and design to her kitchen gadget collection.

Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana luxury collection in a kitchen

Whether the woman in your life is a gourmet cook or sustains on takeout, we’re sure she’ll appreciate anything from the Smeg and Dolce & Gabanna luxury collection. It includes blenders, coffee machines, stand mixers, and more with eye-catching floral motifs and Sicilian designs.

This collection’s price is TBA. Find retailers on the official website.

2. The L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device makes pro-level hair color at home a breeze, saving her time, money, and stress.

L’Oréal Colorsonic in a video

Give a girl the gift of quick color touchups with the L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device. This hair color wand dispenses the correct amount of color for fast and straightforward hair color anytime, making it one of our favorite cool gadgets for women.

This gadget’s price is TBA and is coming soon.

8. The Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is ideal for the content-creating woman in your life with its dynamic tracking feature.

Pivo Pod with a phone

Make her content creation more effortless with the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory. Available in a range of models, each supports a specific content creation type, from beginner work to filming fitness videos.

Get it for $109 on Amazon.

9. The FOREO UFO 2 full facial device makes her masks more effective with 8 different LED lights for professional-grade skin treatment.

FOREO UFO 2 Facial Device
FOREO UFO in color options

Enhance her facial masks with the FOREO UFO 2 full facial device. Its 8 LED lights deliver specific skincare benefits during a mask treatment, and she can control the devices from her smartphone. Plus, the gadget looks like a colorful mini UFO.

Get it for $262 on Amazon.

10. The OwlzzZ Sleep Mask blocks out all the light so that she can get some well-deserved sleep anytime, anywhere she feels like it.

OwlzzZ Sleep Mask in gray

With everything she has going on, the woman in your life definitely needs more sleep. The OwlzzZ Sleep Mask promises to completely block out the light, letting her get in a nap at any time of day or block out environmental light at night.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

The ladies in your life deserve to be treated—on Woman’s Day, and every day. What are you planning on getting your mom, partner, sister, or female friend this year? Let us know your ideas in the comments.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
