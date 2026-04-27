I didn’t expect much from DJI’s Lito series — But I get the strategy now

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I didn’t expect much from this DJI Lito Series review. But my meh feeling turned into curiosity when I saw how oddly in-between this consumer drone lineup is. The Lito 1 and X1 are not ultra-budget—yet they’re not anywhere near DJI’s more advanced or enterprise-level systems either.

According to DJI’s official store listings, the Lito 1 comes in at around $397 in Europe, while the Lito X1 lands closer to $490. That alone immediately tells me this isn’t cheap drone toy territory — but it’s also not enthusiast-level pricing.

Instead, it lands in an awkward-but-interesting middle zone. And that’s where the story is.

What is the DJI Lito series?

The Lito series is DJI’s newest entry-level consumer drone lineup, built for beginners who still want solid aerial imaging without entering DJI’s more expensive Air ecosystem.

Both drones come in under 249 grams, which is important because it helps them avoid registration requirements in many regions — a detail DJI clearly isn’t ignoring when positioning this line.

What stands out to me most is that this isn’t a rebrand or continuation of an older series. The Lito name is brand new, suggesting DJI is carving out a fresh starter tier instead of just updating existing models.

A middle-tier drone strategy (and why it actually works)

So, DJI’s being pretty intentional here. The Lito 1 and Lito X1 don’t compete with DJI’s higher-end consumer drones. Instead, they sit in a very specific gap:

Above ultra-basic beginner drones

Below the Mini series

Far below pro or enterprise systems

That middle space is usually where users either get frustrated or give up entirely — and DJI seems to be trying to smooth that out.

Both Lito drones also ship with the RC-N3 controller, which uses a smartphone as the display instead of a built-in screen controller. That choice alone keeps costs down and simplifies the learning curve, even if it feels a bit less premium.

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Lito 1 vs Lito X1: where the real difference shows up

On the surface, the two models look similar. But DJI clearly split them by capability.

The Lito 1 is the simpler entry point — focused on stable flight, easy controls, and basic 4K capture for beginners who just want something that works well, without stress.

The Lito X1 is where things get more interesting. It reportedly upgrades sensing and imaging performance, including improved obstacle detection and a forward-facing LiDAR system for more precise environmental awareness. That’s a notable feature at this price tier, especially for beginner-focused drones.

It also expands controller compatibility in bundled versions, including higher-end DJI controllers like the RC 2 depending on configuration. I’m thinking it’s best for Gen-Z graduates or young professionals.

Not the flashiest DJI launch — but maybe the most strategic

I’ll be honest, the Lito series isn’t exciting in a traditional sense. There’s no dramatic leap in design language or headline-grabbing innovation.

But, of course, that’s not what DJI is going for. This feels more like DJI quietly building a structured entry pipeline into drones. Instead of throwing beginners straight into either very limited or relatively advanced systems, they now have a defined middle step.

It’s a middle step might actually matter more than it seems. Because most users don’t start with “pro intent.” They start with curiosity — and either level up or drop off depending on how that first experience goes.

Final thoughts

In this DJI Lito Series review, the positioning is what stands out more than anything. The Lito 1 and Lito X1 aren’t disruptive or flashy. They’re not super cheap. What they are trying to do is make DJI drones more accessible in a structured, strategic way.

And while that might not sound exciting on paper, it actually feels like one of the more interesting drone moves DJI has made recently — even if it’s subtle.