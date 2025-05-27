DJI Mavic 4 Pro review: Why I think this drone’s built for serious travel creators

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most powerful tools for travel content creators this year. But is it right for you? Check out my review below.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro flying in a mountainous lifestyle scene

I’m a self-proclaimed travel addict. Few things excite me more than packing my suitcases, heading to the airport, and discovering a new part of the world. I have a list of must-visit destinations, and I try to cross off at least one every year. Recently, I started thinking more seriously about capturing my travel memories from above—and that’s what brought me to this DJI Mavic 4 Pro review.

When the Mavic 4 Pro and the new RC Pro 2 remote fell into my lap at work, it felt like perfect timing! If you’re a travel blogger, vlogger, or TikToker looking to improve your content, this drone could be just what you’re looking for. However, US readers note: while the drone is available in Canada and Mexico, it hasn’t (officially) arrived stateside (yet).

Keep reading to see what makes this drone so special.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro in a video

Why Travel Content Needs a Drone in 2025

Travel content in 2025 is a whole different game than it was even a couple of years ago. The internet is packed with creators who have mastered their gear and storytelling. If you want to show potential audiences that they can expect the same (or even better) quality from you, you have to transport them. And that’s where drone footage shines.

Yes, aerial footage of the Scottish Highlands’ craggy cliffs or the precipice-defying monasteries at Meteorra are a lot more impressive from the sky. These images pull the viewer into the story, allowing them to experience the location in a way they couldn’t from a camera, smartphone, or even an in-person visit.

I always hoped to have a drone setup that fulfills all the requirements: clear visuals, easy controls, and something I can actually travel with. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro promises all of that—and more.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro and RC Pro 2

First Impressions: Sleek, Smart, and Surprisingly Intuitive

Out of the box, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro looks sleek and well-built. I love the dark gray design, which blends well with most travel photography gear. The entire device weighs 2.34 pounds, making it slightly heavier than some of its predecessors. However, once folded, it measures 10.14″ L x 4.91″ H x 4.07″ D—an ideal size for packing in a backpack or luggage. On the other hand, the weight exceeds the 249g threshold, so you’ll need to register it in many countries, including the U.S. and EU—which may make use during travel complicated.

Interestingly, unfolding the propeller arms powers the drone, so you don’t have to press the button on the battery pack to get started. Meanwhile, the new DJI RC 2 has a brand-new design. It turns on when you raise the screen and switches to sleep mode when you close it or if you switch it off. Also, a new dial ensures easy changing of camera settings.

DJI RC Pro 2 in use

Meet the Floating Eye: A Gimbal Built for Creativity

One of the first things I noticed—besides the sleek design—was how different the camera mount looks. Instead of dangling underneath like most drones, the Mavic 4 Pro’s new Infinity Gimbal is tucked into the drone’s body, kind of like a smooth, floating eye. It’s ball-shaped, and can rotate a full 360 degrees and even tilt upward 70 degrees. This opens up a whole new world of shot possibilities.

For travel videographers (or really anyone filming on the move), that kind of flexibility is huge. You’re no longer limited to the usual top-down or front-facing views—now you can film sweeping pans, dramatic fly-unders, and upward-looking reveals without needing tricky maneuvers. Whether you’re capturing a coastal cliffside or flying through ancient ruins, this gimbal makes everything look smoother, more cinematic, and less like typical drone footage.

In short, it helps you shoot the kind of content that turns casual scrollers into followers—and that’s a win.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro in front of a snowy mountain

Camera Power that Left Me Speechless

Make no mistake about it, the camera setup on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is built to impress. It comes with not one but 3 powerful lenses. The main wide-angle camera, built in collaboration with Hasselblad shoots crisp 6K video with rich HDR color and captures stills at an impressive 100 megapixels.

Then, there are the 2 zoom lenses. One has a medium reach while the other boasts a longer, more dramatic telephoto view. Both shoot 4K video, even when you zoom in on the tiniest details. And, if you love cinematic slow-mo, you’re in luck: all 3 lenses can handle gorgeous 4K slow-motion shots. It’s ideal for recording landscapes or those “wow” moments, mid-flight.

And, last but not least, all 3 cameras support D-Log, D-Log M, HLG, and standard profiles. This is a professional content creator’s dream because your settings will stick when you switch lenses. For example, if I’m filming aerial shots of a Mediterranean island, then zoom in on a secluded beach, I don’t want to spend time trying to match the color tones and lighting between the lenses. Thanks to the update, lens settings stay consistent, so my final video looks polished and cinematic.

There’s something magical about shooting just before sunset: the sky fades to a deep plum, and city buildings glow. Unfortunately, most drones struggle in low-light environments. And flying after dark risks choppy footage or even a crash. But not the Mavic 4 Pro.

This thing is built to fly steady, even after the sun goes down. It features 6 powerful low-light fisheye sensors, providing 360-degree awareness with a sensitivity of 0.1 lux. So what does that mean? It sees better in the dark than I do—and it’s smart enough to avoid obstacles at the same time. Even in near darkness, it leans on a front-facing LiDAR sensor to detect what’s ahead, so you don’t have to worry about flying blind.

The result is ultra-smooth, cinematic tracking shots—even at night, at 40 mph. I’m especially impressed with the upgraded ActiveTrack 360. It lets you orbit around a subject automatically. Whether you’re filming a friend walking through a lantern-lit street or capturing your own bike ride under starry skies, the drone films fluid, natural, professional-looking motion.

A More Vivid Way to Fly: The DJI RC Pro 2

The combo kit comes with the new DJI RC Pro 2, which is like a mini handheld control center. It flaunts a modern design and a vibrant 2000-nit 7-inch Mini-LED screen. I love that it provides a clear view of my footage, even on bright days.

Even better, if you’re shooting Reels or TikToks, the screen rotates 90 degrees for a full-screen portrait view. That way, you can frame things the way you see them.

There are a bunch of other upgrades, too. The new adjustment dial makes it easier to change camera settings without digging through menus, and the controller now includes an HDMI-out port, built-in mic, and a generous 128GB of onboard storage. Plus, with up to 4 hours of battery life, I’m not racing against the clock every time I fly.

Should You Get the DJI Mavic 4 Pro?

If you’re an established travel blogger or content creator looking to upgrade from the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, I’d say the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is definitely worth it. This drone is a visual storytelling machine. Its new sensors and significantly improved image quality make cinematic footage easier than ever to obtain. Meanwhile, the gimbal gives you more movement in all directions.

On the other hand, if you’re a travel videography beginner or hobbyist, I recommend the DJI Mini 4 Pro or Air 3S. The Mini Pro drones weigh under 250g, making them extremely packable and often exempt from stricter drone laws in certain countries. Then, the Air 3S strikes a balance between power and portability. It boasts premium sensors and good wind resistance, but is still more travel-friendly than the Mavic 4 Pro.

Then, there’s the price. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will cost US users at least $3,549 when, or if, it’s released. That’s by no means an entry-level price and signifies that the machine, while easy to use, is for serious users.

The Mavic 4 Pro doesn’t just capture landscapes—it captures the story behind your travels. If you’re an experienced travel videographer, this gadget is worth a spot in your kit!