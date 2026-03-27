rabbit project cyberdeck preview: Why I think design and display will make or break it

AI Scene

When rabbit rolled out the R1 AI assistant device, I still recall the wave of roasting. Marques Brownlee even called it “barely reviewable,” and that’s the kind of reaction the company will want to dodge with project cyberdeck. Vibe coding now gives anyone the tools to build apps, even if they can’t write a single line of Python, JavaScript, or C++. That’s where things get messy.

A lot of people assume a laptop just needs to run a code editor and a local dev server to get started. That falls short if you want a smooth experience. So in this rabbit project cyberdeck preview, I’ll walk you through what I know so far and what I hope to see as someone who wants to code but doesn’t have a computer science degree.

Design and display

The idea behind project cyberdeck, as CEO Jesse Lyu says in a conversation with Engadget, centers on a compact device for developers. It aims to match a netbook form while packing enough power for coding on the go.

project cyberdeck.



a dedicated vibe-coding machine.



signup to stay in the know 👇 pic.twitter.com/NQ3JbKpz7x — rabbit inc. (@rabbit_hmi) January 30, 2026

For inspiration, the team looked at the Sony VAIO P. Sony introduced it at CES 2009 during the peak of the netbook era. Its design stood out, and at just 1.4 pounds, it claimed the title of the lightest netbook at the time.

The VAIO P shipped with an 8-inch display and a tight keyboard. That size doesn’t work well for vibe coding. Tools like Eclipse, Visual Studio, and JDeveloper need space for panels and tabs. If you stick with Sublime Text or Notepad++, a small laptop might do the job—but not at the VAIO P’s size.

Another issue with the VAIO P comes from its display. The resolution looked sharp for its time, yet that sharpness caused trouble. At native settings, everything appears tiny. Scale it up, and you lose most of your workspace. That serves as a clear lesson for the rabbit team.

As of now, rabbit hasn’t revealed final specs for project cyberdeck. Still, Lyu shared renders that show four USB-C ports for peripherals and monitors. External display support will matter a lot for developers who need more room to work.

Performance

Rabbit still needs to pick a chipset. The team targets performance close to the Raspberry Pi 5, which runs on a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Arm Cortex A76 chip at 2.4 GHz. With 16 GB of RAM, the Pi 5 can handle two external displays, and rabbit wants to match that. For many coding tasks, the Pi 5 works fine, as do other Pi models. rabbit wants to strike a balance with the project cyberdeck. Enough power to avoid lag when it talks to Anthropic and OpenAI servers, while keeping the price within reach.

The VAIO P, on the other hand, feels slow even for 2009 netbook standards. You might wait a few seconds before text shows up. rabbit needs to make sure project cyberdeck meets modern expectations. Programming covers a wide range of tasks. Some people type long scripts in Python and need little power, while others run heavy simulations that rely on virtualization.

rabbit plans to build the VAIO P-style concept for vibe coders who use tools like Claude Code CLI and the upcoming rabbit CLI. Since this setup leans on a command line interface, developers will want a clean way to preview or test what they build—apps, sites, and more. That makes sense, since you might stare at hundreds of lines of code you didn’t write.

rabbit aims to price project cyberdeck at around $500, which puts it close to Apple MacBook Neo at $599. Based on the company’s activity on Discord, I expect it to land sometime in 2026 as the hype builds.

Before you go

With support for multiple external displays, a modern chipset, and tools aimed at non-CS coders, project cyberdeck could fill a niche that lightweight laptops and netbooks have long struggled to serve. Pricing around $500 keeps it within reach, and if the company delivers on performance and usability, project cyberdeck might make coding on the go both practical and enjoyable.

Related: MacBook Neo vs. M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what changes when Apple uses a phone chip