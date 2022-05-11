DJI Mini 3 Pro brings True Vertical Shooting, Tri-Directional Object Sensing, and more battery

By Mark Gulino on May 11, 2022

DJI fans rejoice! There's a new drone in town, and it's ready to capture some seriously gorgeous footage. The latest offering from the talented drone maker features high-resolution cameras, advanced flight systems, and extended battery, all in a drone that weighs less than 1 lb. Read on to learn more.

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro drone is packed with new enhancements

DJI is one heck of a company when it comes to producing fantastic drones. Whether it’s one of their commercial or personal drones, you almost can’t go wrong. Those who enjoy smaller versions like DJI’s Mini line of drones will certainly appreciate their latest addition: the DJI Mini 3 Pro. This little guy takes what makes its predecessors so great and builds on it with further additions and improvements. Let’s go ahead and see if we can get a birds-eye-view of what features you’ll find this time around.

The Mini 3 Pro features advanced camera technology

Offers the same lightweight size, but with more battery

The previous DJI Mini 2 comes with a smaller, lighter profile than DJI’s full-size offerings. Both the Mini 2 and the DJI Mini 3 Pro barely weigh more than half a pound. That’s incredibly lightweight and especially impressive because the Mini 3 Pro adds more battery this time around. You can choose between a 2453 mAh battery or an extended 3850 mAh battery–if, of course, you need the extra power. However, it’s important to note that the difference in battery life between the standard and extended versions isn’t all that dramatic. Around 13 minutes in total.

Official Promo for the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone

Improves flight performance and navigation capabilities

The DJI Mini 3 Pro doesn’t miss the opportunity to make a few improvements to its flight and navigation performance. For example, its new look isn’t just about aesthetics but instead helps bring beneficial optimizations like aerodynamic body tilt and bigger propellers. There’s also a slick new Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing system to help it better avoid collisions and other dangers, along with APAS 4.0–an advanced piloting system that helps navigate complex locations in real time.

Multiple controller options to use with the Mini 3 Pro

Features powerful camera enhancements for the perfect shot

It goes without saying that cameras are important when it comes to drones. Thankfully, the DJI Mini 3 Pro doesn’t hold back, but instead doubles down and even enhances the tech it carries over from the previous model. There’s 4K HDR video (60fps), 1080p video (120fps), 48MP photos, and D-Cinelike Color mode. The device also includes True Vertical Shooting, plus MasterShots, FocusTrack, HyperLapse, and Digital Zoom. Lastly, there are multiple Panorama modes you can shoot in. One word that stands out when looking over example footage is simply “Cinematic.”

The Mini 3 Pro can fit right inside a large pocket

Everything you expect from a DJI-made drone in a tiny body

Fans of DJI know what to expect when it comes to drone technology and so it likely doesn’t come as a shock that the Mini 3 Pro is such a beast. It offers a slew of enhancements, fantastic camera quality, and impressive flight performance and stability. Add to that DJI’s inclusion of a solid manual control system and other add-ons, you’ve got a badass drone suitable for enthusiasts and professionals alike. If you’re in the market for a drone, don’t overlook this one.

You can get the DJI Mini Pro 3 drone here for $759.

