CASIRIS A6 4K UST triple laser projector: a next-gen BT.2020 projector with true color

Upgrade your home theater experience with the groundbreaking triple-laser technology of the CASIRIS A6.

CASIRIS, a laser display technology company with a background in producing laser cinema projectors, unveiled its new 4K UST triple laser projector for home entertainment: CASIRIS A6.

Stunning 80”–120” 4K UHD image with HDR10

The bigger, the clearer, the better. The CASIRIS A6 projector has 4K UHD resolution (3860 x 2160) and 2,200 ANSI lumens, making the image crystal clear and bright.

In fact, if you want a gigantic projection size up to 120” with clarity and detail, it has it. In addition, the HDR10 technology strengthens the gradation from dark to light.

True color powered by triple laser projector tech

Color accuracy and vibrancy are the first impressions we get from an image. The triple laser light source offers true color with better color accuracy.

Powered by triple laser technology, CASIRIS claims no light filtering or color wheel is used in the A6. That’s compared with laser phosphor projectors, which may affect light output and color performance.

As a result, CASIRIS A6 delivers true color with a stunning level of color accuracy. It reaches 107% BT.2020 color gamut and Delta E≈0.9 color accuracy for ultra-high-definition TV systems. And it’s 147% of DCI-P3 (Digital Cinema Initiative), presenting a 1.07 billion color display.

Ultrashort throw to optimize your space

The ultrashort-throw distance is 4.3 to 11.7 inches away from a wall. So you can immerse yourself in a private theater, even in a small room.

With 8-point keystone correction and electric focus, it’s easy to adjust the image to perfect quality. And you can finish the focus adjustment easily with a remote control.

Impressive sound and system

Furthermore, the audio supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD to enhance the auditory experience. Operating on Android 10.0, it lets you seamlessly navigate your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

It also supports MEMC technology, which truly provides stunning detail for fast-moving images like sports and games. With latency rates as low as 35 ms and ultralow noise less than 28 dB, it operates so quietly that you can’t tell whether the projector is running or not, which fully engages you in an immersive cinematic world.

Ultralong lifespan

Another highlight of the CASIRIS A6 projector is its ultralong light source life. It offers 30,000 hours of light source life, so you could watch 6 hours per day for over 19 years. Most importantly, it means nearly no maintenance cost.

Upcoming Kickstarter launch

Get the CASIRIS A6 on Kickstarter at the Super Early Bird price, which is only $1,999. It’s an incredibly affordable price for this all-in-one triple laser projector. Visit the official Casiris Tech website to get more information.