Elitone review: the wearable that does your Kegels for you (so you don’t have to)

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 7, 2025, 3:54 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

Elitone is a discreet, FDA-cleared pelvic floor exerciser that uses gentle electrical stimulation to perform Kegels for you, helping reduce stress urinary incontinence without the need for invasive treatments or prescriptions. Designed for comfort and convenience, it strengthens pelvic muscles more effectively than manual exercises—so you can run, laugh, and live without worrying about leaks.

Let’s talk about something that most people don’t talk about—but should. No, not the secret Netflix password passed down from generation to generation. We’re talking about stress urinary incontinence.

If sneezing, laughing, running, or even walking too fast causes unexpected leaks, you’re not alone. Millions of women deal with pelvic floor weakness, but only a small fraction actually get help. Why? Because Kegels are confusing, time-consuming, and, let’s be honest, easy to forget when life is packed with work, family, and trying to find your phone while holding it.

Enter Elitone—a discreet, FDA-cleared device that does Kegels for you. And it doesn’t involve awkward doctor visits, internal gadgets, or sketchy pelvic floor influencers on TikTok.

What is Elitone?

Elitone is a non-invasive pelvic floor exerciser designed to treat stress urinary incontinence (aka the “laugh, sneeze, leak” kind). It’s worn externally, delivers targeted electrical stimulation to pelvic floor muscles, and does longer, stronger Kegels than most people can manage on their own.

Think of it as a personal trainer for your pelvic muscles—except it shows up on time, doesn’t yell, and fits neatly under your clothes.

Who is it for?

If you:

  • Leak a little when you run, sneeze, laugh, or lift heavy things
  • Gave birth to small humans and never quite recovered
  • Are tired of living with pads, liners, and the constant “where’s the nearest bathroom?” anxiety
  • Want to strengthen your pelvic floor but find Kegels about as fun as filing taxes

…then Elitone might be exactly what your bladder ordered.

How does Elitone work?

It’s not magic, it’s science. Elitone sends small electrical signals through a flexible GelPad that sticks to your lower abdomen—right above the pubic bone. These gentle pulses cause your pelvic floor muscles to contract and release, mimicking proper Kegel exercises with none of the guesswork.

The Setup (a.k.a. how to wear it without Googling 50 times):

  • Step 1: Snap the patient cable onto the pre-gelled pad.
  • Step 2: Stick the blue areas of the pad on your skin (bonus: it doesn’t pull hair!).
  • Step 3: Connect the cable to the slim controller, turn it on, and choose your intensity level.
  • Step 4: Put on your clothes, go about your day, and let Elitone quietly do its thing for 20 minutes.

And that’s it. No invasive probes. No awkward positioning. No yoga-like flexibility required.

Does it actually help?

The brand claims that Elitone reduces leaks and tones your pelvic floor with regular use, offering results in as little as six weeks. For many users, the results show up faster. Clinical studies cited by the company show a significant reduction in leakage episodes, and there’s no prescription needed.

Plus, it’s FDA-cleared—which means it’s not just another wearable with big promises and a sleek Instagram feed. It’s actually undergone testing and regulation for safety and efficacy.

What it feels like

The sensation is described as a gentle pulling or tingling—not painful, just different. At higher intensities, it mimics the feeling of your muscles tightening and releasing—because that’s literally what it’s doing. Most people get used to it quickly, and since it’s wearable under clothing, you can still move around, work, or doom-scroll your favorite apps during the 20-minute session.

Why Elitone makes sense

Let’s break down the quiet genius of this thing:

It does Kegels better than most humans

Proper Kegels require you to squeeze the right muscles, hold for the right time, release with control, and repeat consistently. Sounds simple until you try doing it three times a day for six weeks. Elitone removes the guesswork, timing, and effort. It delivers longer, more effective contractions than most people can manage alone.

It’s discreet and wearable

Unlike internal devices that need to be inserted (cue side-eye and scheduling stress), Elitone is worn externally. You can wear it while folding laundry, sitting at your desk, or chasing after a toddler with a glue stick. It’s whisper-quiet and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

It saves money over time

According to Elitone, the average woman spends $300+ annually on absorbent pads and liners. Elitone costs less than that—and it actually helps address the root problem rather than just managing the symptoms.

It’s low-risk and hassle-free

With no prescriptions, appointments, or invasive steps required, Elitone is as simple to use as your favorite skincare device (but for your pelvic floor). It’s also a great alternative to surgery or in-office treatments, especially if you’re in the early stages of incontinence.

What’s in the box

When you order Elitone, you get:

  • 1 Controller Unit
  • 10 GelPads (each is good for 3–5 uses)
  • Storage case
  • Charging cable
  • User manual (surprisingly helpful and easy to understand)

You’ll need replacement GelPads over time, which are sold separately, but the cost is still far lower than years of liners and the emotional toll of planning your life around bathroom stops.

Who shouldn’t use Elitone?

It’s not recommended for pregnant women, people with pacemakers, or anyone with certain pelvic conditions. Always check with a healthcare provider if you’re unsure.

That said, the external, non-invasive nature of Elitone makes it far more approachable and widely usable than internal electrical stimulation therapies.

Final Thoughts: Is Elitone worth it?

If you’re dealing with stress incontinence and tired of the “just live with it” narrative, Elitone offers a refreshing, practical, and science-backed alternative.

It’s wearable, effective, and removes the awkwardness from pelvic floor therapy. And while it’s not an overnight fix, consistent use has helped many users regain control—over their muscles, their movements, and their lives.

Elitone isn’t just about reducing leaks. It’s about reducing worry. About putting an end to gym outfit anxiety. About no longer needing to pack backup underwear for a dinner out.

Because giving up leaking shouldn’t mean giving up living. And with Elitone, it doesn’t have to.

Product Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
