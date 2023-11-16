TiT review: this wearable art has a built-in fidget toy

Style meets purpose with TiT wrist wear. It's more than just fashion—it's wearable art that starts conversations and relieves stress.

Show off your style with the TiT wrist accessory. Transcending conventional ideas of time and fashion, this wearable art embodies a sleek, minimalist aesthetic and wellness functionality.

Fashion accessories can elevate an outfit, adding that little extra something to your overall look. And, often, they serve as conversation starters, a way to break the ice on the go.

Well, I’ve found a great one for you today—the TiT wrist accessory. At first glance, it looks like a traditional wristwatch. But, on further observation, you see that the face is solid, with no numbers or dashes.

What is it? The product’s creators bill the captivating piece as a tool that relieves stress, aids focus, and helps individuals with ADHD and OCD.

Are you curious? Then check out my in-depth review below!

Wearable artwork that intrigues

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill wrist accessory. It’s true wearable artwork and is primed to kickstart conversations and get attention wherever you go. Since it looks like a new, innovative watch, it’s sure to garner interest. People will want to know what on earth it is, and they’ll ask.

So I believe it could be a great way to engage with others and meet new people. With this wearable, it’s not just about looking trendy, it’s about igniting curiosity.

Meanwhile, the aesthetics are incredibly modern. There are 2 large dials on either side of the case and a solid, metallic face. The look is minimalist and clean, bringing an artistic touch to any outfit or occasion.

A stress relief tool that goes beyond fidgeting

What I appreciate most about this wearable is its functional design. The TiT isn’t just wearable art, it’s art that serves a purpose.

And what is that? The creators say that their wrist accessory is also a holistic tool that helps wearers find calm in the midst of a stressful day.

Reduce your stress

You see, a metallic top ejects from the wearable, and you can spin it on the watch-like face. Spinning the top can be calming. The gentle, rhythmic spinning can redirect your thoughts from stressors and center them on something more relaxing.

Improve your focus

I don’t know about you, but I find our digital era’s constant onslaught of notifications, alerts, and emails distracting. They’re necessary, I suppose, but I’d like a way to improve my focus that doesn’t involve a screen.

And I believe this wearable art can help with that. Again, the smooth rotations create an interesting, yet non-distracting motion that can keep users on task. The top spins in the background, adding a sense of calm to the environment while you get stuff done.

The next time I’m working on a new project or am concentrating on a task, I’m shutting off my notifications for an hour or 2 and spinning this accessory.

Manage ADHD symptoms and anxiety

Studies have found that fidget toys may help relieve hyperactivity symptoms in people with ADHD. The TiT wearable allows wearers to fidget by spinning the integrated top.

This helps reduce stress and shows that the wearable art, likewise, may help in anxiety treatment. In any case, if you frequently feel the need to fidget, this modern accessory could be just the exceptional jewelry you need.

Elevate your meditation practice

I’ll be honest, I find it difficult to center my thoughts when I meditate. But this wearable artwork could be just the anchor I need. According to the creators, the spinning top becomes a point of focus that allows users to clear their minds and focus on the present.

It could help with self-reflection, mindfulness, and tranquility—all things we need regular doses of in a fast-paced world. All in all, this unique accessory is more than a wearable, it’s a wellness aid that’s at your side all day long.

A fashion accessory with a meticulous construction

Meanwhile, let’s talk about this wearable’s construction. In my opinion, it’s a masterclass in precision, where every curve and detail isn’t just there by chance—it’s carefully crafted to blend form and function.

The beauty of this accessory lies in its simplicity. It’s stripped down to its essence, yet every component feels purposeful. Every time I look at it, I’m reminded of how a minimalist approach can be so striking. Plus, every spin feels high-quality.

An elegant accoutrement with customization options

And, although this wrist art’s minimalist look is striking and one-of-a-kind, it does lend itself to some customization. For instance, you can choose from a range of color combinations for the strap and cases, including blue, tan, off-white, yellow, red, black, and others. There are also titanium and stainless steel options.

And you can even choose different spinning balls: Clear Sapphire, Red Ruby, White Ceramic, Black Ceramic, and Stainless Steel. Furthermore, you can select different finishes and laser engraving.

So there multiple ways to make this wearable wrist art uniquely yours!

Fashionable, holistic art you can wear

In wrapping up my take on the TiT, I can say it’s not just a fashion statement but also a versatile companion. This isn’t your average wrist accessory; it’s a gateway to conversations, a stylish accessory, and, surprisingly, a stress-relief tool.

What truly stands out is how effortlessly it merges style with purpose. The sleek, minimalist design isn’t just for show—it’s a canvas for wellness functionality. The whole stress-relief aspect, from spinning the top to redirecting focus, feels like a refreshing break from the digital buzz of our times.

All in all, this wearable art isn’t just jewelry; it’s a conversation starter, a stress reliever, a mindful tool, and a personalized statement. If you’re looking for a unique addition to your wardrobe, this might be it!

Preorder your wearable art on Kickstarter for $149.