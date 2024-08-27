retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable

Can't catch those Z's? The Retimer 3 light therapy sleep wearable might be your game-changer! Discover how it can help you sleep better.

Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently. He’s tried everything: from listening to music and podcasts to keeping his room icy cold. Then I came across the retimer 3 light therapy sleep wearable. It claims to naturally adjust your body’s melatonin production. Could this be the breakthrough millions have been hoping for?

With so many sleep aids out there, it’s hard to know what truly works. Below, I’ll break down how Re-Time Pty Ltd’s retimer 3 could stand out from the rest and whether it’s worth considering for your own sleep struggles.

A new level of comfort for your smart sleep wearable

Finding the right fit for your color therapy glasses is super important for both comfort and effectiveness. Ill-fitting glasses can be distracting and mess with the benefits. Luckily, the new retimer 3 light therapy glasses are a big step up from the old Re-Timer model, coming in at just 36 grams.

People who’ve already tried these glasses find them really comfortable with no ear pain at all. The light from below might take a bit of getting used to, and occasionally it can be a tad distracting. But with a little adjustment, it becomes second nature.

A mobile app to tailor your sleep and wake patterns


A few years ago, I struggled with my sleep schedule. I was working full-time and freelancing to cover college fees, which meant lots of screen time in the evenings. That messed up my melatonin levels. I’d stay up until 2 a.m. and then sleep in until 9 or 10 a.m., feeling like I wasted half the day. I tried to go to bed by 11 p.m. and wake up at 6 a.m.. But no matter what I did, I couldn’t fall asleep that early. Even melatonin supplements didn’t help until closer to midnight.

retimer 3 sleep wearable in use

Looking back, I think the retimer 3 could have made a big difference. It’s designed to help you align your sleep and wake cycles with your lifestyle. With its mobile app, integrated with Apple Health and Android Health Connect, you can easily monitor and manage your circadian rhythm. Whether you’re dealing with jet lag, irregular work hours, or just can’t seem to get on a consistent sleep schedule, the retimer 3 offers a practical solution to improve your overall sleep quality.

Here’s what makes the mobile app stand out:

  • Personalized Schedule: Set up your schedule just the way you need it
  • Track Your Progress: Keep an eye on how you’re doing with your goals
  • Visual Reports: Get a clear view of your consistency, efficiency, and results with easy-to-read charts

Blue-green light: A natural way to improve sleep

In our tech-driven world, blue-green light is crucial for our body’s rhythm. But with all the time we spend in front of screens, it’s easy to throw that rhythm off, messing with our sleep. That’s where the retimer 3 comes in. It uses blue-green wavelengths to help your body’s internal clock get back on track, naturally balancing your melatonin levels so you can sleep better.

When I tried melatonin supplements before, they left me feeling groggy and dealing with headaches that really messed with my workday. The retimer 3 is a different story—it helps your body produce melatonin naturally, without those annoying side effects, so you can get better sleep and still feel good during the day.

Data-driven

Let’ face it, navigating the light therapy market can be a bit of a mess. Many devices are overpriced, with companies adding extra LEDs or wavelengths just to hike up the price. It often feels more like a sales tactic than a real benefit.

What really catches my eye is that Re-Time Pty Ltd has put in serious work over the past decade to refine their Re-Timer product. The new retimer 3 isn’t just another gadget. It’s a big step forward, mixing smart technology with real comfort and style.

retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable with a mobile app

What’s even cooler is the team behind it. Professor Leon Lack is a sleep research guru with tons of experience and achievements. Nitin Goyal brings three decades of tech and wellness know-how. Their dedication to making a genuinely effective product that improves sleep and well-being is what really stands out and sets them apart from the crowd.

Verdict on the retimer 3 light therapy sleep wearable

So there you have it! The retimer 3 light therapy wearable could be just what you need if you’re struggling with sleep. It’s data-driven, comfy, and aims to balance your melatonin levels naturally—no more groggy mornings from supplements. With its handy app, you can track your progress and customize your sleep schedule, which is a practical solution for my erratic schedule.

If you’ve tried everything and still can’t get a good night’s sleep, I recommend giving the retimer 3 a shot. It’s a fresh approach to managing your sleep without the side effects of traditional aids. Give it a go and see if it helps you catch those elusive Z’s. Better sleep might be closer than you think! The retimer 3 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter at an early-backer price of $129 (regular price will be $200, so you save 35%).

