Enjoy ﻿﻿easy at-home foam roller exercises with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest

Care for your neck and back with this unique home massage device. You never need to pay for a professional massage again!

The Wheeled Headrest prevents neck injuries

If you have built up tension in your neck and back, you might ask your partner to help you get some relief. But that’s not always a success—and professional massages can cost a fortune. Enter the Wheeled Headrest.

Fortunately, the Wheeled Headrest is the solution to home neck and back massages without assistance from anyone else. With its built-in wheels, it helps you achieve better spinal stretch and decompression while avoiding any potential neck injuries. Discover its full potential in today’s blog.

The Wheeled Headrest demonstrated in a video

Ease back pain from home

Whatever the cause of your back pain—poor posture or sitting at a desk all day—it can have a serious impact on your everyday life. While a massage is the solution to muscle pain, this isn’t always possible for everyone.

The Wheeled Headrest massages trigger points to activate blood flow in affected areas, helping loosen stiff muscles. As a result, you’ll regain flexibility and reduce pain.

When used in combination with a foam roller, this home massage device restores muscle elasticity and prevents knots from forming. Thanks to the head support offered in the Wheeled Headrest, it provides a similar effect to a chiropractor setting your spine back into place.

Now you can ease back and neck pain at home

How the Wheeled Headrest works

The Wheeled Headrest doesn’t look like a typical massage device. But its uniqueness is part of its success. Simply place it on the floor along with a foam roller. Gently position yourself on the foam roller and the back of your head onto the Wheeled Headset.

Using slow back and forth motions with the foam roller and the built-in wheels to guide you, it prevents neck injuries while you enjoy an effective massage.

While foam rollers can be successful at easing back discomfort, they don’t protect you during the movements, so your neck becomes at risk. Fortunately, this home massaging device cushions your neck and head while you move to prevent any discomfort while encouraging a thorough massage.

The Wheeled Headset is available in several colors

Don’t let back pain rule your life. The Wheeled Headset is available to preorder on Kickstarter for just $49. What are some of your at-home remedies for neck and back tension? Share your tricks in the comments.