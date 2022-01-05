Enjoy ﻿﻿easy at-home foam roller exercises with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest

By Amy Poole on Jan 5, 2022, 8:22 am EST under Product Reviews,

Care for your neck and back with this unique home massage device. You never need to pay for a professional massage again!

Enjoy ﻿﻿easy at-home foam roller exercises with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest
The Wheeled Headrest prevents neck injuries

If you have built up tension in your neck and back, you might ask your partner to help you get some relief. But that’s not always a success—and professional massages can cost a fortune. Enter the Wheeled Headrest.

Fortunately, the Wheeled Headrest is the solution to home neck and back massages without assistance from anyone else. With its built-in wheels, it helps you achieve better spinal stretch and decompression while avoiding any potential neck injuries. Discover its full potential in today’s blog.

The Wheeled Headrest demonstrated in a video

Ease back pain from home

Whatever the cause of your back pain—poor posture or sitting at a desk all day—it can have a serious impact on your everyday life. While a massage is the solution to muscle pain, this isn’t always possible for everyone.

The Wheeled Headrest massages trigger points to activate blood flow in affected areas, helping loosen stiff muscles. As a result, you’ll regain flexibility and reduce pain.

When used in combination with a foam roller, this home massage device restores muscle elasticity and prevents knots from forming. Thanks to the head support offered in the Wheeled Headrest, it provides a similar effect to a chiropractor setting your spine back into place.

Enjoy ﻿﻿at-home foam roller exercises with ease with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest
Now you can ease back and neck pain at home

How the Wheeled Headrest works

The Wheeled Headrest doesn’t look like a typical massage device. But its uniqueness is part of its success. Simply place it on the floor along with a foam roller. Gently position yourself on the foam roller and the back of your head onto the Wheeled Headset.

Using slow back and forth motions with the foam roller and the built-in wheels to guide you, it prevents neck injuries while you enjoy an effective massage.

While foam rollers can be successful at easing back discomfort, they don’t protect you during the movements, so your neck becomes at risk. Fortunately, this home massaging device cushions your neck and head while you move to prevent any discomfort while encouraging a thorough massage.

Enjoy ﻿﻿at-home foam roller exercises with ease with ﻿the ﻿Wheeled Headrest
The Wheeled Headset is available in several colors

Don’t let back pain rule your life. The Wheeled Headset is available to preorder on Kickstarter for just $49. What are some of your at-home remedies for neck and back tension? Share your tricks in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Amy Poole

Amy Poole is an Editor and Writer at Gadget Flow. When she's not indulged in everything gadget-related, she enjoys spending time with her dog, Rosie, and keeping fit.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Alienware Concept Nyx at CES 2022—cast your PC games to any screen
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Alienware Concept Nyx at CES 2022—cast your PC games to any screen

What evolves faster than the way in which we play games? Video games have been mostly stationary and even mobile devices are still limited to those devices themselves. However, in recent years we can see that the technology needed to..
Connected coffee makers that help you save time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Connected coffee makers that help you save time

From locating your keys to taking the dog out, you’ve got a lot to do before you leave home in the morning. So cut minutes off making your coffee with any of these time-saving connected coffee makers. Related: Coffee machines you’ve..
Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup at CES 2022—NFT management, matte display, and so much more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup at CES 2022—NFT management, matte display, and so much more

Samsung is kicking off the new year with a brand new lineup of advanced TVs. These models will include Micro LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, all of which have an array of next-gen image quality and new ways to..
10 smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful

Smart parenting gadgets have so many capabilities that it’s challenging to zero in on the most helpful. From our experience, however, these are 10 smart parenting gadgets that are truly useful. Related: The ultimate sustainable gadgets guide—smart gardens, solar-powered generators,..
This wireless charger disinfects your phone and is also a table lamp and a mobile stand
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

This wireless charger disinfects your phone and is also a table lamp and a mobile stand

Your wireless charger and other accessories and gadgets on your nightstand amount to a lot of clutter. Fortunately, there’s an accessory that combines your daily gadgets into one useful device. Introducing the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad, which combines a..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

LG StanbyME adjustable, mobile TV supports wireless and battery operation
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

LG StanbyME adjustable, mobile TV supports wireless and battery operation

Although CES is just around the corner, LG announced an interesting new product ahead of time. It brings a whole new experience to LG TVs and provides some cool ways to view content. Introducing the LG StanbyME. It’s a battery-powered..
Listen to music, brighten an area, grow flora, and keep wine cool with this multilink gadget
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Listen to music, brighten an area, grow flora, and keep wine cool with this multilink gadget

Are you a fan of minimalism but don’t want to feel restricted by what you have? Meet the Nordic D’Luxx PRO; it’s a light, speaker, planter, and wine cooler in one. Using the finest Scandinavian design with durable materials, it..
Weekend Digest: 10 tech gadgets we are about to see at CES 2022
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: 10 tech gadgets we are about to see at CES 2022

CES is almost here, bringing an exciting time for tech enthusiasts. From the largest companies in technology industries to even the smallest outfits, there will be plenty of developers and businesses showing off products. While we won’t know for sure..
The ultimate sustainable gadgets guide—smart gardens, solar-powered generators, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate sustainable gadgets guide—smart gardens, solar-powered generators, and more

You want to make your habits more sustainable in 2022, but maybe you aren’t 100% sure how to go about it. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our ultimate sustainable gadgets guide. These devices reduce your impact on the..
The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind

Want to meditate more in the new year? Make doing so achievable by creating the right environment with some of the best meditation gadgets out there. Related: Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful You’ve got a lot..
Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go

Whether you’re a student, a professional, a parent, or all three, the best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go help enormously. They pretty much let you navigate the world hands-free while taking calls and skipping through music...