Experience optimal health with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 22, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Check out the Microbe Pulser from Energetic Dynamic Solutions. This game-changing product may eliminate microbes from the body using the principles of microphysics.

Energetic Dynamic Solutions eliminates harmful microbes

Protect yourself from harmful microbes with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser device (MP). This handy little gadget is science-based and could neutralize microbes from airborne viruses, germs that cause infections after a cut, and more.

If you keep up with the news, you know that antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise. Yes, illnesses like Shigella, Acinetobacter (the bacteria that causes pneumonia), and even Salmonella are developing resistance to the common antibiotics doctors use to treat them.

This means that a variety of common, easily treated infections could soon turn deadly. So is there anything we can do to combat these microorganisms? The experts at Energetic Dynamic Solutions believe they have found a way. Let’s check it out.

Energetic Dynamic Solutions video

What is the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser?

Energetic Dynamic Solutions (EDS) is a new wellness company introducing its product, the MP, to the market. According to the company, this product was designed and developed using the principles of biophysics.

This allows it to safely eliminate harmful microbes from the human body. Can you imagine simply shining a microbe pulser device over your body to reduce the chances of a harmful infection? It sounds like something out of science fiction, but EDS says it’s possible.

Energetic Dynamic Systems Microbe Pulser on a colorful background

How does this microbe neutralizer work?

EDC says its device is a safe, scientifically-verified way to alter a person’s microbiome. What is the human microbiome? Britannica says that it’s the array of microorganisms that live on and in humans.

And more specifically, it’s the microbial genomes that contribute to our overall genetic portrait and includes a diverse collection of bacteria, archaea, non-living viruses, fungi, and more.

So since the MP could potentially change how pathogens interact with the human microbiome, we may no longer have to worry about infections from a cut or common diseases.

Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser in white

What are the benefits of this biome-altering gadget?

In fact, the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser could potentially be a paradigm-shifting and life-changing product. Yes, there may be something to turn to when current medicine fails.

However, EDS carefully notes that it makes no curative medical claims about this microbe pulser device.

Is the EDS Microbe Pulser safe?

EDS says its ground-breaking device is incredibly safe to use, though it does ask users to exercise common sense about electronic devices while using it. So it’s best to take the same caution as you do with hairdryers, smartphones, etc.

You also shouldn’t create a pulse field on metal surfaces, on any electronic device, and within 36″ of metallic utensils to ensure your safety.

How should you use this homeopathic treatment?

EDS recommends that users follow the Beck Protocol while using this product as a homeopathic treatment. According to The Health Board, the Beck protocol blends 4 homeopathic treatments that may improve health and aid people suffering from illness.

The regimen uses centuries-old medical techniques to boost the body’s natural immune system. One of the regimen’s steps involves treating the body with daily doses of micro-current electricity, like the kind you get from this microbe pulser device.

Is this gadget affordable?

You bet it is. EDS aims to create wellness products everyone can access, and its debut gadget embodies the company’s goals.

For that reason, EDS is offering the MP for just $199, a $50 discount from its original price of $249. It’s affordable wellness you can use in the comfort of your own home, away from overcrowded waiting rooms and hospitals.

Improve health and ward off infections with the MP

Looking for a new way to strengthen your immune system against microorganisms and improve your overall health? The Energetic Dynamic Solutions may be worth looking into.

This microbe pulser device is based on science, is safe, and is verified. See how energetics can put better health right at your fingertips when you own this gadget.

Preorder the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser for $199 on Indiegogo today. Have you used a microbe pulser before? Let us know how it worked out for you in the comments!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
