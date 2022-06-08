Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft

By Mark Gulino on Jun 8, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Productivity Tips,

No one wants their laptop stolen while working on the go. But what can be done about it? Today, we look at a father and son who combat this alarming concern. They're here with a new invention that will change the laptop security game.

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
Father and son create LapLok to secure laptops

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard about laptop theft. You may have even experienced it. The act can happen to anyone, and it can occur in the blink of an eye, which is where TechLok Solutions comes in.

You’re sitting in a local coffee shop, and you step away to get your order from the pick-up counter. In seconds, your laptop has vanished from the table. Worse yet, your time and valuable or private data go with it. Fortunately, TechLok Solutions offers help.

Meet the father and son behind TechLok Solutions

TechLok Solutions is the company behind a brand new product set to deliver an answer to laptop theft. Behind the company is a dynamic father and son duo: Paul and Ryan Angott. Let’s read more about how they describe themselves.

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
Left to right: Ryan (father) and Paul (son) Angott

Paul Angott is an honorary PhD holder. In 2011, he was voted Entrepreneur of the Year by Automation Alley. Holding as many as 42 different patents, he’s sold more than 100 million dollars’ worth of his own products—this includes those that are used in the security industry.

Ryan Angott brings his vast marketing and sales experience, including a deep knowledge of the cyber security industry, to help assist in his dad’s latest designs. In the past 6 years, Ryan has sold more than 24 million dollars’ worth of complex security software.

Together, the father and son duo bring a myriad of core values that put customers first and use security solutions to improve the world for others. They’ve even secured a grant from the state of Michigan and are self-funding their brilliant new product: LapLok.

Official promo for LapLok

Learn why Paul and Ryan are targeting laptop theft

Paul and Ryan Angott like to solve problems, regardless of how complicated they are. After all, who doesn’t appreciate a simple solution to a complicated issue? With a combination of experience creating innovative products and developing security solutions, it only makes sense for them to turn their head in this direction.

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
LapLok securing a laptop to a table

Laptop theft has been a problem for a long time. According to TechLok Solutions, 50% of those surveyed admit to leaving their laptops unattended for as long as 5 minutes. This isn’t entirely surprising.

In fact, TechLok states that statistics show that a laptop is lost or stolen every 53 seconds and costs US businesses roughly 6 billion dollars in annual losses. It only makes sense that businesses want to invest in remote office security products.

Sometimes you intend to step away for seconds, but unexpected happenings can turn seconds into minutes. You reluctantly wind up putting your trust in the people around you. Unfortunately, when a laptop is stolen, you can lose anything from its value to your private data and progress on any projects you didn’t save prior to the theft. For businesses, lost property and data mean lost time and productivity as well.

Worse still, lost work computers can result in lost jobs. With so many of us working from home these days, it only makes sense that Paul and Ryan saw a need to address the issue.

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
A mechanism attaches to laptop and secures into LapLok

See why LapLok changes the laptop security game

So what’s LapLok all about? Paul says, “Modern problems require modern solutions. The four secure walls of the office are gone forever in most businesses. With cyber security and data privacy at an all-time high, we saw a need for our secure solution.”

LapLok keeps your laptop safe when you need to step away. The innovative gadget works by mounting a thin, nonobtrusive arm beneath the laptop. The main device can attach to any surface, like a café table, and the laptop locks in place.

Right away, the sight of it can deter thieves of opportunity. For those bold enough to try their luck, LapLok features a loud alarm, among other security techniques. Best of all, with a lightweight design that weighs less than 1 pound and is about the size of a smartphone, it’s easy to pack up and take with you on the fly.

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
People studying the LapLok system on a table

Anyone planning to work in public spaces like airports, coffee shops, restaurants, and other vulnerable places, can rest easier. Knowing your device is secure while grabbing that coffee, using the restroom, or getting caught up in an unexpected conversation is a game-changer.

Watch out for more from TechLok Solutions

It’s great to see Paul and Ryan Angott of TechLok Solutions helping battle crime through their upcoming product. Their LapLok security gadget will offer a perfectly effective solution for a common problem most, if not all of us, fear.

Overall, we look forward to seeing them continue to develop LapLok and other security products in the future. You can learn more about Paul and Ryan’s latest venture here on the official website.

This article was written based on information provided from TechLok. Gadget Flow has not independently verified any claims.

Productivity Tips

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gaming laptops to buy this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

Do your summer plans involve leveling characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to buy..
Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories

Summer is a great time to think about sustainability. We all love hitting the beach, cycling our favorite trails, and lounging by the pool. So wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to protect your favorite outdoor spaces..
Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more

From supporting underprivileged developers to initiating Tech Talks exclusively for developers, Apple has supported a growing developer community. At today’s Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the brand announced that iOS 16 has a brand new lock screen, updated Messages, CarPlay support,..
The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax

Between work deadlines and everyday stressors, most of us experience some level of anxiety throughout the day. When it gets to be too much, consider enhancing your self-care routine with some of the coolest mind-control wearables out there. These gadgets..
The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends

Summer is almost here, so you know what that means: it’s time to gear up for BBQ season. Whether you’re an aspiring pitmaster or you grill a mean burger on the weekends, the best BBQ gadgets and accessories can make..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now

Concept products never fail to amaze us. Pushing the boundaries of technology, their designs can be everything from bizarre interpretations of the future to new takes on everyday items. They excite and inspire us, which is why we wish we..
These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100

Are you in the market for a new pair of earbuds? Then you might have noticed their $100+ price tags, especially on ones from well-known brands. But you don’t have to spend that much, and, to prove it, we’re rounding..
Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices

Keeping items and everyday accessories organized is important for people of all professions. It can be frustrating to sift through your bag and rummage around for an item in question. While there are an abundance of organization tools on the..
10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Gadgets and accessories that belong in your carry-on

You’ve waited for the 2022 summer travel season for—what seems like—eons. But you might not be so thrilled about traveling the skies again. And who could blame you? The long security lines, tiny economy seats, and blasting AC are all..
Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm

Anyone who finds themselves working on the fly—in coffee shops or other public places—knows the fear of stepping away from your laptop only to have it stolen. There are even cases where people have had devices snatched right out from..
The best ultrawide monitors for productivity
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Work can be intense. But tackling multiple projects, large spreadsheets, and power-hungry programs is nearly effortless on an ultrawide monitor. Because when you display all those PDFs and documents on a wider screen, there’s no detail you won’t catch. So..