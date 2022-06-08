Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft

No one wants their laptop stolen while working on the go. But what can be done about it? Today, we look at a father and son who combat this alarming concern. They're here with a new invention that will change the laptop security game.

Father and son create LapLok to secure laptops

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard about laptop theft. You may have even experienced it. The act can happen to anyone, and it can occur in the blink of an eye, which is where TechLok Solutions comes in.

You’re sitting in a local coffee shop, and you step away to get your order from the pick-up counter. In seconds, your laptop has vanished from the table. Worse yet, your time and valuable or private data go with it. Fortunately, TechLok Solutions offers help.

Meet the father and son behind TechLok Solutions

TechLok Solutions is the company behind a brand new product set to deliver an answer to laptop theft. Behind the company is a dynamic father and son duo: Paul and Ryan Angott. Let’s read more about how they describe themselves.

Left to right: Ryan (father) and Paul (son) Angott

Paul Angott is an honorary PhD holder. In 2011, he was voted Entrepreneur of the Year by Automation Alley. Holding as many as 42 different patents, he’s sold more than 100 million dollars’ worth of his own products—this includes those that are used in the security industry.

Ryan Angott brings his vast marketing and sales experience, including a deep knowledge of the cyber security industry, to help assist in his dad’s latest designs. In the past 6 years, Ryan has sold more than 24 million dollars’ worth of complex security software.

Together, the father and son duo bring a myriad of core values that put customers first and use security solutions to improve the world for others. They’ve even secured a grant from the state of Michigan and are self-funding their brilliant new product: LapLok.

Official promo for LapLok

Learn why Paul and Ryan are targeting laptop theft

Paul and Ryan Angott like to solve problems, regardless of how complicated they are. After all, who doesn’t appreciate a simple solution to a complicated issue? With a combination of experience creating innovative products and developing security solutions, it only makes sense for them to turn their head in this direction.

LapLok securing a laptop to a table

Laptop theft has been a problem for a long time. According to TechLok Solutions, 50% of those surveyed admit to leaving their laptops unattended for as long as 5 minutes. This isn’t entirely surprising.

In fact, TechLok states that statistics show that a laptop is lost or stolen every 53 seconds and costs US businesses roughly 6 billion dollars in annual losses. It only makes sense that businesses want to invest in remote office security products.

Sometimes you intend to step away for seconds, but unexpected happenings can turn seconds into minutes. You reluctantly wind up putting your trust in the people around you. Unfortunately, when a laptop is stolen, you can lose anything from its value to your private data and progress on any projects you didn’t save prior to the theft. For businesses, lost property and data mean lost time and productivity as well.

Worse still, lost work computers can result in lost jobs. With so many of us working from home these days, it only makes sense that Paul and Ryan saw a need to address the issue.

A mechanism attaches to laptop and secures into LapLok

See why LapLok changes the laptop security game

So what’s LapLok all about? Paul says, “Modern problems require modern solutions. The four secure walls of the office are gone forever in most businesses. With cyber security and data privacy at an all-time high, we saw a need for our secure solution.”

LapLok keeps your laptop safe when you need to step away. The innovative gadget works by mounting a thin, nonobtrusive arm beneath the laptop. The main device can attach to any surface, like a café table, and the laptop locks in place.

Right away, the sight of it can deter thieves of opportunity. For those bold enough to try their luck, LapLok features a loud alarm, among other security techniques. Best of all, with a lightweight design that weighs less than 1 pound and is about the size of a smartphone, it’s easy to pack up and take with you on the fly.

People studying the LapLok system on a table

Anyone planning to work in public spaces like airports, coffee shops, restaurants, and other vulnerable places, can rest easier. Knowing your device is secure while grabbing that coffee, using the restroom, or getting caught up in an unexpected conversation is a game-changer.

Watch out for more from TechLok Solutions

It’s great to see Paul and Ryan Angott of TechLok Solutions helping battle crime through their upcoming product. Their LapLok security gadget will offer a perfectly effective solution for a common problem most, if not all of us, fear.

Overall, we look forward to seeing them continue to develop LapLok and other security products in the future. You can learn more about Paul and Ryan’s latest venture here on the official website.

This article was written based on information provided from TechLok. Gadget Flow has not independently verified any claims.