Most futuristic gadgets of 2022 that we love

The future feels a lot nearer when you see these innovative products. From a bendable monitor to a color-changing fridge, these were the most futuristic gadgets of 2022.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot in use

Love imagining what life will be like in 20, 30 or even 40 years from now? The most futuristic gadgets of 2022 have some exciting predictions, like language-translating AI glasses or a color-changing. So what tech will the next decades bring? These gadgets offer fun insights.

The Google AR glasses were some of our favorite futuristic gadgets of 2022. With the aim of integrating AR more readily into our lives, these frames translate languages right onto the lenses.

And if you’ve always hoped for office equipment that could read your needs, have a look at the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. This incredible display actually monitors your position and adjusts its height and angle to promote good posture.

Ready to be impressed? Check out the futuristic gadgets below!

1. The LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV has a completely adjustable screen curvature. It costs $2,499.99 on the official website.

LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV in use

You likely haven’t seen a screen quite like the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. This futuristic display actually bends to 20 different levels of curvature. It’s a screen that adapts to you for a more immersive viewing position.

2. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset combines digital and physical worlds with an open periphery. Get it for $1,499.99 on the company website.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset in use

Take your gaming to the future with the Meta Quest Pro VR headset. It’s the brand’s most advanced headset yet, letting users engage in the digital world while keeping them present in the physical one.

3. The Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture looks like a futuristic race car. Buy it for $43,600.50 on the brand’s website.

Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture design

Add a futuristic racing simulator to your living area with the Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture. Its sculpted carbon monocoque makes the player feel like they’re in a real race car, making it one of the most futuristic gadgets of 2022.

4 The Google AR Glasses translate foreign languages onto the lenses in front of you. It’s a a concept gadget, so the price is TBA.

Google AR Glasses product demo

We love the Google AR Glasses because they facilitate international communications. Yes, these spectacles use AR to translate spoken language in front of your eyes. While this gadget is just a concept, it’s an excellent example of one of AR’s real-world applications.

5. The HP SitePrint construction layout robot prints construction layouts onto the floor. It’s coming soon, and its price is TBA.

HP SitePrint construction layout robot design

The HP SitePrint Construction layout robot represents a breakthrough in construction technology. It prints digital layouts onto floors quickly and easily, saving time and labor. Moreover, this robot is highly portable and easily travels to different construction sites.

6. The LG MoodUp refrigerator has color-changing door panels and improves food freshness. Its price hasn’t been announced.

LG MoodUP refrigerator in use

Want your fridge to match your mood or the season? The LG MoodUp refrigerator makes it happen. You can choose between 22 colors for the top door panel and 19 for the bottom as well as different themes. It’s one of the most futuristic gadgets of 2022.

7. The GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine makes laundry fun with its Alexa connectivity. It costs $999 on GE’s website.

GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series in the kitchen

Thanks to the built-in Alexa, you can check the weather and listen to music while doing the laundry with the GE Profile Top Load 900. This innovative washing machine series can also identify stains following a personalized clean cycle.

8. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor on the workspace

Workspace gadgets got more futuristic in 2022, too. Just look at the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890. This cutting-edge monitor adjusts its height and angle to match your posture while working.

9. The gitaplus cargo-carrying robot hauls up to 40 pounds of gear and follows sidewalk etiquette. It’s coming soon and costs $3,475.

gitaplus cargo-carrying robot design

If the gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is any indicator, you won’t have to carry sports gear, shopping, etc., in the future. A friendly robot will take care of it for you. This one has a built-in speaker and streams music. It’s one of the most futuristic gadgets of 2022 because it can follow you, see its surroundings, and stop automatically.

10. Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations. It is available exclusively by invitation for $999.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot in use

Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home.

As you can see, 2022 was full of cool, futuristic gadgets. Which of these gadgets did you love the most? Let us know!

