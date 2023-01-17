Best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023 for your overall well-being

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

These health and wellness gadgets track your fitness, monitor health parameters, and much more. Check them out in the blog.

Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor in use

Want to supercharge your health this year? The best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023 have you covered. These products put your health front and center, helping you keep an eye on your biometrics, make exercise a daily habit, and much more.

Related: 10 Bedtime gadgets that enhance your sleep routine

You can get the benefits of a urine lab at home with the Withings U-Scan. This pebble-shaped device attaches to the toilet, taking daily readings of health indicators related to metabolism, menstrual health, and more.

What’s more, hitting your exercise goals is easier with the FITURE Mini. This compact fitness mirror fits in small spaces, helping even studio apartment dwellers get an effective workout at home.

Make 2023 your healthiest year yet with these wellness gadgets.

1. The Withings U-Scan home urine lab helps you monitor various health indicators. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Withings U-Scan in white

Stay apprised of your health with the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. Monitoring metabolism and other health parameters, it gives you an overview of your body’s balance. What’s more, the companion app sends you helpful tips and insights.

2. The FITURE Mini interactive fitness mirror has a space-saving design and brings fun fitness classes to your routine. It costs $900 on FITURE’s website.

FITURE Mini during a workout

The FITURE Mini interactive fitness mirror is great for smaller living spaces. It measures only 63 inches tall and 20 inches wide. Meanwhile, the immersive display lets you access a range of cool classes.

3. The CITIZEN CZ Smartwatch features a built-in self-care advisor that helps you understand your fatigue and alertness. It’s priced at $375 and is coming soon.

CITIZEN CZ on a person’s wrist

Gain a better understanding of your fatigue and energy with the CITIZEN CZ Smartwatch. Its software delivers personalized insights and actions to help you make the most of your day. What’s more, it offers real-time biofeedback.

4. The Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor tells you when, what, and how to rehydrate while exercising. Get it for $129 on the official website.

Nix Hydration Biosensor close up

Hydrate properly during training sessions with the Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor. Designed for workouts at least 45 minutes long, it helps you decide whether to drink water or electrolytes and analyzes your sweat. All data gets sent to the Nix app.

5. The Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun gives you a full-powered percussion massage anywhere. It costs $199 on the company website.

Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun in a person’s hand

Relive sore, tense muscles whether you’re at the gym or the office with the Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun. Despite its small shape, it packs serious power and battery life. In fact, it delivers over 50 percussions each second.

6. The FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable can help you fall asleep faster with sounds for sleep-dome effects. Preorder it for $350 on the brand’s website.

FRENZ Brainband on a person sleeping

Want to improve your sleep this year? Check out the FRENZ Brainband AI-powered headband by Earable. It has a 7-in-1 sensing technology to help you drift off sooner and better. Using nanofeedback signals, it can stimulate your brain, give you a sleep report, time your naps, and much more. It’s one of the best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023.

7. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you better understand your emotional well-being. It’s coming soon and is priced at $300 on the official website.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

Stay informed of your focus, stress, sleep, and calm with the Happy Ring wearable smart ring on your finger. It helps you tell toxic stress from healthy stress and choose activities that are better for your overall health. It even gives you a mood score and can track your loved one’s health.

8. The Withings Body Comp smart scale uses innovative technology to measure body composition, sweat gland activity, and more. It costs $209.96 on Withing’s website.

Withings Body Comp in a YouTube video

Get more information every time you step on the scale when it’s the Withings Body Comp smart scale. Measuring more than just weight, this wellness gadget gives you a full body composition analysis. Moreover, it indicates your vascular age, electrodermal activity, and nutrition needs.

9. The Breathings BULO breathing training assistant tracks your lung health and offers breathing exercises. Get it for $229.99 on the company website.

Breathings BULO in a video

Improve your lung health with the Breathings BULO breathing training assistant. It uses BULO AI to analyze your lung function and delivers customized breathing exercises. Use it for improved athletic performance and to ease symptoms of lung disease. It’s one of the best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023.

10. The VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board helps you make healthy food choices thanks to automatic nutrition calculations. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board in a kitchen

Eat more mindfully when you have the VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board. It brings you a culinary ecosystem that’s customized to your health goals. The recipe AI and nutrition breakdowns pair healthy eating with quick meal prep.

We love the in-depth health metrics, and wellness features these gadgets offer. Add them to your routine for better health all year long.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜