Father’s Day sale: 5 Aqara smart home gifts for every Dad

This Father's Day, why not gift your Dad the peace of mind and convenience that come with Aqara smart home products? Whether it's ensuring the safety of his family with the Smart Lock U100 or U50, enhancing home security with the Smart Video Doorbell G4 and Camera Hub G3, or providing care for loved ones with the Presence Sensor FP2, there's something for every Dad's needs.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, I remember my Dad’s practical approach to gift-giving discussions. His constant thought on this has been, “I’ve got what I need. If there’s something I want, I likely have it already.” I feel loving their families and showing proper attention and care towards them is what unites all fathers.

Therefore, if I had to choose something innovative to gift my caring dad this Father’s Day, I’d pick these 5 from Aqara. Turns out, they are also doing a Father’s Day sale; with opportunities through which dads can make an impact on their most cherished responsibilities.

Whether your Dad is a tech enthusiast or appreciates practical solutions, these Aqara smart home devices will surely make his day special.

Aqara Smart Lock U100

In every 4.4 seconds, a property crime occurs in the US, yet only about 3.2% of American households had smart locks with IoT functionality in 2023. For men, their houses are their castles, and an incursion into their personal space could make them feel unable to provide safety and security to their families. Luckily, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 combines a robust, sleek design with various lock management options, delivering a comprehensive smart lock solution.

Aqara Smart Lock U100 in use

Crafted of zinc alloy, the exterior and the bolt are durable and beautiful. Meanwhile, the inside section contains the 4 AA batteries that power the lock, and panel-secured controls for reconfiguration. Note that maintenance will be hassle-free for dads because the batteries have minimal impact on the interior setup. This ensures compactness, unlike many of Smart Lock U100’s alternatives.

If you’re seeking a gift for the tech-savvy Dad, consider that he can unlock the door with a tap of his Apple Watch or by using his iPhone. Other lock and unlock features include a keypad, a traditional keyway, fingerprint, and voice recognition.

With a 25.79% discount (Code: GFUSFATH), you can get the Smart Lock U100 for $140.99 USD instead of the original $189.99 USD.

Aqara Smart Lock U50

If you’re after affordable Father’s Day gifts, the Aqara U50 is among the most budget-friendly Apple Home Key locks you can get, though still boasting plenty of U100’s features. You can use it via voice commands, passwords, key cards, and the mere tap of an iPhone or smartwatch.

Aqara Smart Lock U50

One feature that dads will appreciate is that they can rekey the U50, enabling them to keep using their current keys to unlock any door in the house. Unlike the higher-end U100, however, it doesn’t come with a fingerprint reader. Instead, you get a smart button that triggers automation when you leave.

At $109.99 USD (26.67% OFF the original price–$149.99 USD), I view U50 among the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts because it offers good value for money. Use Code: GFUSFATH

Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4

Are you thinking of a gift for a father with kids or someone who tends to keep to themselves? The G4 Doorbell features AI-powered facial recognition to keep a record of up to 30 family members and frequent visitors in the Aqara Home app, enhancing security while giving more family time.

Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4

While testing, I found the speed of the G4 impressive. Motion and doorbell presses arrived on my device within a few seconds on the Aqara app. Overall, I think that for a first-time user of a smart doorbell, the convenience of its wireless and non-permanent setup, plus its lower price compared to its competitors, makes it a reasonable choice.

The Video Doorbell G4 is available only for $91.99 USD, which is a 23.33% OFF the original price ($119.99 USD). Use Code: GFUSGFTH

Aqara Camera Hub G3

For enhanced security on a budget, let’s consider the Camera Hub G3. Cameras usually capture footage, but imagine if yours could recognize your face and alert you if strangers entered your home. Plus, with just 5 gestures, such as the V sign, you can trigger preset actions, which sets apart the G3 from other indoor cameras.

Aqara Camera Hub G3

Besides, dads can use the G3 to stay updated on home activities, whether it’s checking on the kids and pets or keeping an eye out for unexpected visitors.

With a discount of 25% OFF the original price ($109.99 USD), here’s a Father’s Day gift idea for you—get the Camera Hub G3 for just $82.49 USD. Use Code: GFUSGFTH

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

The most significant advantage of a presence sensor over a motion sensor is that it delivers instant and precise responses. The FP2 presence sensor detects and alerts you to falls, making it the right fit for dads caring for kids and elderly family members.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

Rest assured, through the Aqara app, you can easily map out your room and specify where the device should detect presence, respecting everyone’s privacy. If a person remains in bed, the FP2 won’t activate the Wake-Up automation if another family member wakes up. If someone enters the bathroom while the bed zone still senses presence, the shades won’t open.

At $63.84 USD, Presence Sensor FP2 features one of the best Father’s Day sales (23.07% OFF the original price of $82.99 USD). Use Code: GFUSGFTH

Parting thoughts

With up to 25% discounts, these gifts demonstrate your thoughtfulness and offer practical solutions to everyday concerns. Head to Gadget Flow’s massive catalog to discover the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts.