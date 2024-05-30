The future of 5G chip integration: high-speed nanomaterial dispensing

Nanomaterial is the future of 5G chips and smaller, more efficient devices.

High-speed nanomaterial is the future of electronics

The relentless pursuit of miniaturization and ever-more efficient devices in technology is a symbol of our times. Engineers are breaking barriers every day, and the achievements in many industries are impressive. One to note is 5G technology, which has set new standards for data speeds. Today, let’s dive deeper into high-speed nanomaterial dispensing, which is highly necessary for 5G chip production.

New technologies require new solutions, so with their adaptation comes further challenges. The development of nanomaterials combined with additive technology forms a solid foundation for integrating 5G chips into devices.

A 5G chip / Image Credit: Johannes Plenio, Unsplash

But let’s start at the beginning—what exactly are nanomaterials and nanotechnology?

If one of the dimensions of a material (length, width, or thickness) is below 100 nanometers [nm], we are talking about the nanoscale. For example, average human hair is about 60,000 nm thick! Such small structures are essential for the production of nanomaterials.

So, the production of nanomaterials is the future of microelectronics. Interestingly, nanomaterial properties may be different from those of the same material but of a larger size, and nanotechnology takes advantage of these opportunities.

Nanomaterials in electronics

The electronics industry’s quest to downsize materials requires the use of ever-smaller particles in the fabrication of components. The synthesis of nanomaterials is a complex process that involves many steps and requires strict environmental conditions and accurate equipment. XTPL has developed high-performance nanoparticle-based materials—called inks or pastes (depending on their viscosity)—which are produced for a wide range of applications in microelectronics, where one of the most important properties is conductivity.

Dispensing them requires unparalleled precision, not only in terms of shape but also in terms of volume. It works quite simply and can be called 3D printing nanomaterials since the principle is almost identical to other additive technologies. Conductive nanomaterials are pushed through an ultra-narrow nozzle directly onto the substrate and form structures—connections.

Depending on the application, these can be silver-, gold- or copper-based nanomaterials, each with unique performance parameters. Then, after thermal treatment, we get the connections that conduct electricity and transmit signals necessary for the proper operation of the device.

Bottles of nanomaterial, front view

XTPL’s technology portfolio

XTPL has a comprehensive technology portfolio, from nanomaterials to Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) System—which provides fine conductive structures as small as one micrometer! This capability allows all the necessary inputs and outputs of the chip to connect for reliable performance.

5G chips are high-end components with several key parts, all working together to provide ultrafast speeds. Integrating them into a single system with continuous miniaturization presents many challenges, and reducing the size of the conductive interconnects is one of the most important. Using nanomaterials in electronics combined with high-speed dispensing opens a new era in technology as it overcomes previous limitations.

Conclusion

The future of 5G chips is exciting, and users can expect them to become more powerful and efficient. Miniaturization, power management, low latency, and artificial intelligence (AI) are some challenges they face. However, the network continues to evolve, enabling new applications. These chips, combined with nanomaterials research, can deliver performance like never before!