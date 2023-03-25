The future of fitness: 10 high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level

Want to elevate your workouts with the latest tech advancements? Then check out today's roundup. We're highlighting a smartwatch for marathons, a fitness gaming console, and much more!

Are you tired of the same old workout routine? Maybe you’re looking for a way to take your fitness to the next level. Well, look no further than the world of high-tech fitness gadgets. As technology continues to evolve, so do the options for enhancing your fitness experience. From wearable devices to virtual reality equipment, these high-tech gadgets take your workouts to the next level.

Train smarter, not harder for your next 10K or marathon when you have the Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch. Its Race Widget offers training tips, completion time predictions, and personalized daily workouts.

Another cool workout gadget for the future is the Quell fitness gaming console. Because, in the future, all exercise should be fun. And this gadget delivers with workouts that have you dodging enemies and casting spells!

So, let’s dive into the future of fitness and see what technology has in store for us!

1. The Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch helps you plan your day and train for marathons. Buy it for $449.99 on the official website.

Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch in use

Improve your workouts with the Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch. With a 1.3″ vivid AMOLED display, it’s effortless to read and the morning report gives you a health, training, and schedule overview. Plus, the Race Widget offers personalized daily workouts.

2. The WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands work with a free training app and provide 10–110 lbs of resistance. Get them for $209.99 on the company website.

WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands in use

Elevate your workout routine with the WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands. These bands offer adjustable resistance, letting you tailor your workout to your fitness level. What’s more, the app gives you access to a training course and shows you real-time statistics.

3. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine delivers ultra-efficient workouts with form-improving metrics. Purchase it for $3,195 on the brand’s website.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

Refine your technique and exercise smarter with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. This machine comes with the Peloton All-Access membership, making it ideal for highly efficient workouts. Meanwhile, form-specific metrics continually help you improve. It’s one of our favorite high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level.

4. The Quell fitness gaming console takes your workouts to the future with fantasy-filled, high-intensity exercise. Preorder it for $249 on Quell’s website.

Quell fitness gaming console in action

Transform your fitness routine with the Quell fitness gaming console. You get a full-body workout as you fight your way through immersive fantasy worlds from the comfort of your own home. Your body is the controller as you punch, doge, sprint, and cast a spell to defeat enemies.

5. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app uses haptics to help you navigate while running, biking, etc. Buy it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band in use

Elevate your navigation experience during workouts with the WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app. Utilizing haptic vibrations, this wearable enables discreet and personal navigation. You don’t even have to look at your phone or wear headphones to use it.

6. The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap gives you real-time heart rate tracking during exercise. Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap in use

Learn more about your running dynamics in the future with the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap. It monitors your heart rate in real-time, helping you improve your form. Plus, it tracks your pace, distance, cadence, stride length, and more. It’s one of the best high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level.

7. The HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones have an innovative design that keeps you aware of your surroundings. It costs $139.39 on the company website.

HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones design

The HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones revolutionize your workout sound experience. With its open-ear design, you can stay aware of your surroundings, making it perfect for outdoor workouts or runs. What’s more, the ergonomic shape is super comfy!

8. The Halytus HooKee smart portable gym delivers a new approach to home-based gym-level workouts. Preorder it for $260.59 on Kickstarter.

Halytus HooKee smart portable gym in black

Get a professional gym experience at home with the Halytus HooKee smart portable gym. Featuring 100 pounds of resistance, it offers unlimited full-body workouts that cater to fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Yes, in the future, we’ll all be able to train like the pros in our own homes!

9. The ZeroWheel smart fitness device proves that workouts in the future will more fun and effective than ever. Purchase it for $449 on the brand’s website.

ZeroWheel smart fitness device on a yoga mat

Experience the future of fitness with the ZeroWheel smart fitness device. It’s one of the best high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level because of its next-gen motorized technology. You’ll love the multiple modes and the ability to target all major muscle groups.

10. The Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor uses innovative tech to figure out your personal hydration data. Buy it for $129 on the official website.

Nix Hydration Biosensor in use

Step into the future of hydration tracking with the Nix Hydration Biosensor. Its cool new technology quantifies when, what, and how much to drink, helping you optimize your athletic performance, safety, and health.

These innovative fitness gadgets are some of the latest and most exciting advancements in the world of health and fitness technology. From wearable haptic navigation aids to smart portable gyms, they provide new insight, convenience, and flexibility to workouts. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

