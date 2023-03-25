The future of fitness: 10 high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 25, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to elevate your workouts with the latest tech advancements? Then check out today's roundup. We're highlighting a smartwatch for marathons, a fitness gaming console, and much more!

The future of fitness: 10 high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level
VSSL Flask SOS is a bottle & flashlight

Are you tired of the same old workout routine? Maybe you’re looking for a way to take your fitness to the next level. Well, look no further than the world of high-tech fitness gadgets. As technology continues to evolve, so do the options for enhancing your fitness experience. From wearable devices to virtual reality equipment, these high-tech gadgets take your workouts to the next level.

Related: These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable

Train smarter, not harder for your next 10K or marathon when you have the Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch. Its Race Widget offers training tips, completion time predictions, and personalized daily workouts.

Another cool workout gadget for the future is the Quell fitness gaming console. Because, in the future, all exercise should be fun. And this gadget delivers with workouts that have you dodging enemies and casting spells!

So, let’s dive into the future of fitness and see what technology has in store for us!

1. The Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch helps you plan your day and train for marathons. Buy it for $449.99 on the official website.

Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch in use

Improve your workouts with the Garmin Forerunner 265 running smartwatch. With a 1.3″ vivid AMOLED display, it’s effortless to read and the morning report gives you a health, training, and schedule overview. Plus, the Race Widget offers personalized daily workouts.

2. The WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands work with a free training app and provide 10–110 lbs of resistance. Get them for $209.99 on the company website.

WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands in use

Elevate your workout routine with the WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands. These bands offer adjustable resistance, letting you tailor your workout to your fitness level. What’s more, the app gives you access to a training course and shows you real-time statistics.

3. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine delivers ultra-efficient workouts with form-improving metrics. Purchase it for $3,195 on the brand’s website.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

Refine your technique and exercise smarter with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. This machine comes with the Peloton All-Access membership, making it ideal for highly efficient workouts. Meanwhile, form-specific metrics continually help you improve. It’s one of our favorite high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level.

4. The Quell fitness gaming console takes your workouts to the future with fantasy-filled, high-intensity exercise. Preorder it for $249 on Quell’s website.

Quell fitness gaming console in action

Transform your fitness routine with the Quell fitness gaming console. You get a full-body workout as you fight your way through immersive fantasy worlds from the comfort of your own home. Your body is the controller as you punch, doge, sprint, and cast a spell to defeat enemies.

5. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app uses haptics to help you navigate while running, biking, etc. Buy it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band in use

Elevate your navigation experience during workouts with the WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app. Utilizing haptic vibrations, this wearable enables discreet and personal navigation. You don’t even have to look at your phone or wear headphones to use it.

6. The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap gives you real-time heart rate tracking during exercise. Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap in use

Learn more about your running dynamics in the future with the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap. It monitors your heart rate in real-time, helping you improve your form. Plus, it tracks your pace, distance, cadence, stride length, and more. It’s one of the best high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level.

7. The HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones have an innovative design that keeps you aware of your surroundings. It costs $139.39 on the company website.

HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones design

The HAKII MIX open-ear headband-style headphones revolutionize your workout sound experience. With its open-ear design, you can stay aware of your surroundings, making it perfect for outdoor workouts or runs. What’s more, the ergonomic shape is super comfy!

8. The Halytus HooKee smart portable gym delivers a new approach to home-based gym-level workouts. Preorder it for $260.59 on Kickstarter.

Halytus HooKee smart portable gym in black

Get a professional gym experience at home with the Halytus HooKee smart portable gym. Featuring 100 pounds of resistance, it offers unlimited full-body workouts that cater to fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Yes, in the future, we’ll all be able to train like the pros in our own homes!

9. The ZeroWheel smart fitness device proves that workouts in the future will more fun and effective than ever. Purchase it for $449 on the brand’s website.

ZeroWheel smart fitness device on a yoga mat

Experience the future of fitness with the ZeroWheel smart fitness device. It’s one of the best high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level because of its next-gen motorized technology. You’ll love the multiple modes and the ability to target all major muscle groups.

10. The Nix Hydration Biosensor lightweight hydration monitor uses innovative tech to figure out your personal hydration data. Buy it for $129 on the official website.

Nix Hydration Biosensor in use

Step into the future of hydration tracking with the Nix Hydration Biosensor. Its cool new technology quantifies when, what, and how much to drink, helping you optimize your athletic performance, safety, and health.

These innovative fitness gadgets are some of the latest and most exciting advancements in the world of health and fitness technology. From wearable haptic navigation aids to smart portable gyms, they provide new insight, convenience, and flexibility to workouts. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Everyday carry gadgets that could save your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Everyday carry gadgets that could save your life

Are you always on the lookout for the latest and greatest gadgets to add to your EDC? Well, this blog post is for you! We compiled a list of 10 must-have EDC gadgets that could potentially save your life in..
10 Affordable gadgets that are surprisingly powerful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Affordable gadgets that are surprisingly powerful

In today’s technology-driven world, gadgets have become an integral part of our daily lives. From smartphones to smart home devices, we rely on these gadgets for a lot. However, the price of technology can often be a barrier for many..
Top 10 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 10 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace

In the past 3 years, remote work has become a new norm for millions of people worldwide. As people continue to work from home offices, creating a workspace that’s comfortable, functional, and conducive to productivity is essential. And, luckily, there..
Experience optimal health with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Experience optimal health with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser

Protect yourself from harmful microbes with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser device (MP). This handy little gadget is science-based and could neutralize microbes from airborne viruses, germs that cause infections after a cut, and more. If you keep up..
10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators

Of all the types of content creators, podcasters and audio creators have some of the most unique gadget needs. The world of audio is vast, and there are countless tools available to help you create and edit your content. And,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Experience the ultimate Tesla camping adventure with the Tentsla X1
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Experience the ultimate Tesla camping adventure with the Tentsla X1

Go glamping with your Tesla when you have the Tentsla X1 Tesla camping solution. This Tesla camping tent creates a cozy outdoor spot for you and your Tesla. It’s weather-resistant, portable, quick to set up, and more. Want a camping..
Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era

There’s something about the physical aspect of handwriting your notes. Many swear it helps them remember information better and come up with new, creative ideas. So, if you feel limited by laptop or smartphone notetaking, check out these smart notebooks,..
NanoFoamer PRO: the game-changing hands-free microfoam maker for coffee lovers everywhere
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

NanoFoamer PRO: the game-changing hands-free microfoam maker for coffee lovers everywhere

Enjoy a latte art masterpiece with every espresso when you have the NanoFoamer PRO automatic microfoam maker. It creates microfoam milk without a steam wand, letting you add frothed milk to your coffee without a large espresso machine. Love sipping..
Turn your crowdfunding success into a thriving e-commerce storefront: A step-by-step guide
Marketing Tips
By Paul Panteleimonitis

Turn your crowdfunding success into a thriving e-commerce storefront: A step-by-step guide

Congratulations on a successful crowdfunding campaign! Your hard work and dedication paid off. Now, transition to a thriving e-commerce storefront. This article will guide you through the steps to transform your campaign into a thriving e-commerce storefront, covering essential aspects..
These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These gaming gadgets will make your game nights power-packed and comfortable

Game night is already your favorite night. But it’s about to get even better with these gadgets for power-packed and comfortable gaming nights. Yes, you can play for hours when you have a comfortable chair and an ergonomic headset. Ditto..
The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more

You’ve booked your vacation and know how you want to spend your summer weekends. Our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023 has gear that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather, whether you’ll be at the beach, pool,..