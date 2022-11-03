Keep your browsing data private, affordably, with the Surfshark high-speed VPN

Sick of content restrictions while you're abroad? Maybe you want to protect your data on public Wi-Fi. Consider Surfshark, a high-quality, affordable VPN.

Surfshark on devices (Image Credit: Dan Nelson, Unsplash)

Keep your digital information private with Surfshark. This high-speed VPN hides your location, encrypts your activity, avoids travel restrictions, and more. Plus, it’s blazing fast, with up to 10 Gbit servers.

Are you fed up with location-based internet restrictions? Maybe you want to browse the web without being snooped on. Then Surfshark is an excellent solution for you.

Sure, there are a bunch of free VPNs out there. But this affordable VPN works on any device, has a no-logs policy, and offers advanced security features—plus everything you expect from a VPN service. Let’s check it out!

Surfshark
A shared workspace (Image Credit: Shridhar Gupta, Unsplash)

Use Surfshark on nearly all your devices

No matter what device you own, Surfshark will probably work on it. You can download it on Chrome, Firefox, iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Linux, FireTV, and Edge.

Just visit the official website and click the secure download link for your device. You’ll be taken to the dedicated download page.

What’s more, you can even use this high-speed VPN for your smart TV. That’s right: Surfshark works with Android TV, Apple TV, and Samsung TV, letting you watch pretty much anything, anywhere.

Even better, you can protect unlimited devices with this VPN. The company says 1 account is enough to run the app on all devices in your household simultaneously.

surfshark
A smart TV (Image Credit: Marques Kaspbrak, Unsplash)

Hide your location and browse privately with Surfshark

You know that your IP address reveals your general location. If this is information you don’t want to share, you can hide where you are with this high-speed VPN.

What’s more, Surfshark helps you browse the internet privately. Did you know your data is vulnerable, even on your home Wi-Fi?

Yep, your internet service provider can see your browsing habits and sell that information to advertisers. With Surfshark, however, your internet activity gets encrypted.

Surfshark
Someone in an airport (Image Credit: Guiherme Stecanella, Unsplash)

Surf the web freely during travel

If you travel overseas, you may experience the frustration of being unable to access the same content you enjoy at home. Movies, specific websites, and even your local news might be off-limits when you’re abroad.

But you don’t have to relinquish your digital freedom when traveling internationally. This high-speed VPN can assign you an IP address from the country whose site you want to visit, eliminating restrictions.

That way, you can enjoy your favorite content and get access to important sites at home, no matter where you are.

Surfshark
Someone at a coffee shop (Image Credit: Christin Hume, Unsplash)

Keep safe on public Wi-Fi with this affordable VPN

While Wi-Fi in public spaces is convenient, it’s not very secure. If you work remotely from a hotel lobby, coffee shop, or park, someone could be following you online.

Luckily, Surfshark protects your information while you’re on public networks, keeping your passwords, browsing history, banking information, and more concealed.

Enjoy a no-logs policy

What’s more, this high-speed VPN has a strict no-logs policy. Unlike many free VPNs that sell your data to keep running, Surfshark captures zero information about you, your browsing history, or your location. The company does not know what you do online, nor will anyone else.

Get better search results and uncensored internet

Sick of getting search results from only money-hungry advertisers? With Surfshark, you can get real, organic answers with the Search feature. That way, you don’t have to sift through results based on your browsing.

Meanwhile, if you live in a country where content is restricted for political reasons, this service can help you access blocked material. Surfshark believes everyone deserves to see the internet uncensored. Its services provide a helpful workaround.

Save money with this virtual private network

Many companies charge higher or lower fees for their services depending on what country you log in from. Airline tickets are a prime example. Tickets bought in the US instead of Europe can be cheaper by hundreds of dollars.

The same goes for products and services. Using your Surfshark VPN while shopping online can save you big, thanks to its location-tricking abilities.

Go for a secure VPN with modern protocols

While free VPNs don’t cost you anything, they aren’t optimized to counter the latest threats and work with the newest systems. This is a security risk.

Surfshark, however, follows the latest protocols, keeping you safe from hackers. The service is paid, so it has the resources to prioritize your security.

Browse the web quickly and easily

Speed is often an issue with VPNs. Since your internet traffic must go through the VPN server, it adds another step in the process.

However, because Surfshark is a paid VPN, it can invest in keeping its servers fast and reducing speed drops. According to the company website, it boasts servers as fast as 10 Gbit.

Read our verdict on Surfshark

As a paid VPN, Surfshark provides excellent service. Not only does it let you browse anything, anywhere, but it also keeps you safe from threats, offers fast speeds, and provides unlimited data.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, affordable way to browse the internet more freely, subscribe to Surfshark. a 24-month plan costs just $2.05 per month on the official website.

