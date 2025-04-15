These gadgets for mums are that good—I’d recommend them to my group chat

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest Byunder

Impress the mom in your life with gadget gifts she'll love. From a heated coffee mug to a health-tracking smartwatch, these products show how much you care.

Check out these thoughtful gadget gifts for Mum

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to surprise and delight the mom in your life, you’re reading the right blog. As a real mum who reviews tech for a living, I’ve rounded up some of the top gadget gifts for mums I’d actually recommend to my group chat. Forget the candles and flowers (cute, but predictable)—these gifts give Mom the extra help she needs—whether that’s help managing kid chaos, a better night’s sleep, or a day of relaxation.

Related: Amazon big Spring Sale 2025: my top 10 last-minute deals worth grabbing

If she has a new baby, she’ll appreciate a practical gift like the Grownsy EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro. A 4-in-1 bottle washer/sterilizer, it’ll save her so much time cleaning bottles, pump parts, and anything else that could come in contact with the baby’s mouth. Thanks to its large capacity, it washes a ton of pieces at once. Yay!

Mums wear many hats all day, every day. Maybe she’s an accountant by day but a homework guru after hours? Or, perhaps she’s the one holding down the home front, making sure everything runs like clockwork. In any case, I can’t think of a better gift than the Garmin Lily 2 Active. It’s packed with women’s health features, including hydration and menstrual tracking—so she can keep healthy while running the world.

But that’s not all. Check out the amazing gadgets for mums below for more ways to impress her this Mother’s Day (and not only)!

1. Grownsy EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro

Grownsy EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro, slightly angled

For new moms, washing and sterilizing bottles, pump parts, pacifiers, and teething toys is a time-consuming endeavor. Make it easier for her with the Grownsy EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro. As a 4-in-1 gadget, it washes, sterilizes, dries, and stores. This saves time and hassle since it handles all steps of the cleaning process—at just the touch of a button.

I love the 9 cleaning modes. Users can choose from Quick Wash, Standard Wash, Sterilize, and Dry & Storage. Even better, moms can expect 72 hours of sterile storage thanks to the built-in HEPA filter—because why leave something like that to chance? Meanwhile, the large, double-layer design ensures she gets more washed at once. Total win!

Amazon Price: $289.99 Official Website Price: $289.99 $279.99

2. Garmin Lily 2 Active

Garmin Lily 2 Active on a woman stretching

It’s common for moms to put their own health on the back burner. Don’t let that happen to yours! Ensure she understands what a superstar she is by giving her the Garmin Lily 2 Active. Petite and stylish, it helps her get a better understanding of her body by tracking sleep, Body Battery, respiration, hydration, menstrual cycle, and much more. She always has her eyes on everyone else, so why shouldn’t she have a snapshot of her own health on her wrist?

Sports-wise, the watch tracks outdoor activities thanks to its built-in GPS. Plus, it has sports apps for yoga, cardio, pilates, dance, golf, etc., so she can get the most out of her exercise. Smart notifications and calls keep her connected when the watch is paired with her phone. It’s one of my favorite gadgets for mums.

Amazon: $299.99

3. Therabody TheraGun Mini

Therabody TheraGun Mini with a woman in a waiting room

What’s on my wish list for Mother’s Day? The Therabody TheraGun Mini. Thirty percent smaller, quieter, and lighter than its predecessor, it easily fits in gym bags or luggage. And the mini size allows a mom to use it—and relax—anywhere. That includes the mall, breaks at work, and the car while waiting for dance practice to wrap up.

Best of all, it’s effective! Equipped with 3 premium-quality attachments, this gadget will ease pains, aches, and tense muscles all over the body. Your mom can say goodbye to back pain and painful knots for good! And the operation couldn’t be simpler—the one-button control is all it takes to get quick relief on the go.

Amazon Deal Price: $209.99 $194.99, 7% OFF

4. Hatch Restore 3

Hatch Restore 3 on a nightstand

Sleep is precious for moms. Help her make the most of it with the Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise alarm clock. I love this bedside gadget because it creates healthy sleep habits using light and nature-inspired audio pairings. They quiet the mind and prime the body for rest. And Hatch says they can improve sleep and block out disruptions.

Then, there’s my favorite feature; the sunrise alarm. Instead of a jarring buzz or ring, this clock offers a natural wakeup call by lighting gradually, like the sunrise. This is something I’d really appreciate—a way to start my day with calm…because I know my day will be anything but :)

Amazon Price: $169

5. Ember Mug 2

Ember Mug 2 in copper

Is there any mum who doesn’t run on coffee, or copious amounts of tea? Whatever her energy elixer is, ensure her hot beverage stays warm all day (because only iced coffees should be cold) with the Ember Mug 2. This streamlined yet elegant mug keeps Mom’s coffee to the exact temperature she sets for up to 1.5 hours or all day if left on the charging coaster.

I appreciate the auto-sleep function. It senses when to turn heating element on and off, for peace of mind—because dealing with devices is the last thing you’re thinking about when wrangling little ones. Also, this mug comes in a palette of beautiful colors and finishes so there’s sure to be one your mom will love.

Amazon Price: $164.90

6. Polaroid Now+ 3rd Generation

Polaroid Now+ 3rd Generation in a YouTube video

She’s concerned about her kids’ screen time, so help her snap analog—and instant—photos with the Polaroid Now+ 3rd generation. The kids will get a kick at having photos printed on the spot, while Mom will appreciate showing them how to disconnect, “like in olden times.”

But this camera isn’t stuck in the Dark Ages. It connects with Bluetooth to the Polaroid App where users can control aperture priority, double exposure, self timer, remote controls and more. Meanwhile, a better light meter position improves photos all around.

Amazon Price: $139.99

7. Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ on a windowsill

I’m a mom who works from home; so I rely on background music to keep me focused. My favorite portable speaker for home and office use right now is the Bose SoundLink Revolve+. I love its lantern-shaped design—it actually makes my home office more stylish, not less so.

Even better is the flexible fabric handle, which lets me easily take it from room-to-room. And with its IP55 water resistance rating, it can even stand up to my kids splashing in the pool. I’m sure other moms will love the built-in microphone for calls and Alexa access as much as I do. It’s not just a speaker, but a home gadget that helps you multitask!

Amazon Price: $299

8. Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank 10,000mAh

Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank 10,000 mAh charging devices

As a mom, I fear a depleted phone battery while I’m out and about. What if the school calls or I miss an important notification? For this reason, I don’t leave home without a power bank. Right now, my favorite is the Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank 10,000mAh. I like its slim footprint, impressive battery, and 2-device charging capability.

Incredibly compact, this power bank even comes with built-in lightening and USB-C cables—so Mom never has to search for the cords. Meanwhile, the respectable 10,000 mAh battery gives her an additional 31 hours of power for her iPhone. It’s also compatible with Galaxy phones and other USB devices.

Amazon: $49.99

9. ASAKUKI 500 Essential Oil Diffuser

ASAKUKI 500 in white

There’s nothing better than a luxurious bubble bath after the kids have gone to bed. Help her set the mood with the ASAKUKI 500 Essential Oil Diffuser. This 5-in-1 little orb emits mist and light, creating a pleasantly fragrant environment in any room.

Plus, it’s whisper-quiet at just 23dB, so it won’t disturb her meditation or breathing exercises. I, personally, love how versatile this diffuser is. I could see myself using it for work, coffee hour, yoga, and even during sleep.

Amazon: $24.99

10. Omnilux Mini Belmish Eraser

Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser in a woman’s hand

Help Mom feel great about her skin when you give her the Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser. It helps her deal with unexpected blemishes and spots. The size of a cotton round, this little gadget is dermatologist-endorsed and emits blue and red light therapy to clear up skin issues quickly.

How exactly does it work? The device relies on one-use hydrocolloid patches infused with salicyclic acid and green tea extract, plus the red and blue light. The blue light eliminates blemish-causing bacteria while the red light reduces redness and inflammation. Yep, Mom totally wants this!

Official Website Price: $95

Parting thoughts

The mum in your life—whether she’s a spouse, friend, sister, or your actual mom—works hard 24/7, 365. For that reason, I rounded up the gadgets for mums I think will help her most—from health gadgets to beauty tech. All of them are things I’d suggest to the people on my closest group chats—I’m that confident about them! Surprise Mom this Mother’s Day with gear she’ll use and appreciate all year long!