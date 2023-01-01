Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 1, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Thinking about the year ahead? Be more productive in 2023 with gadgets that help you optimize your time.

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-1 computer on the table

You set new productivity goals every January. Make 2023 the year you smash them without extra stress or overtime. All it takes are the best productivity gadgets in 2023.

Sure, you could spend hours worrying about your videoconferences. Or you could upgrade them with the Lenovo Go Desk Station. It makes online meetings easier with its 5-in-1 design.

Then, you can definitely achieve more with less effort when you have the FOCI 2. A productivity tracker, it shows you when and why you lose focus and offers solutions.

Yes, you can work smarter, not harder. These productivity gadgets prove it.

1. The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam is a 5-in-1 solution for easier hybrid work. It’s coming soon, and the pricing is TBA.

Lenovo Go Desk Station
Lenovo Go Desk Station on a desk

Simplify hybrid work with the Lenovo Go Desk Station with webcam. This workspace gadget is a CES 2023 entry and combines a wireless charger, a 4K webcam, an expansion hub, a light, and a rotatable arm—everything you need for awesome online calls. It’s coming in March 2023.

2. The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-1 computer offers a massive 28-inch touchscreen. Get it for $4,499.99 on the official website.

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ side view

Treat yourself to an immersive work experience with the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ all-in-1 computer. It makes creative work easier and more intuitive with its 28-inch PixelSense touchscreen.

3. The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra ePaper tablet delivers a speedy refresh rate, helping you get more done in 1 place. Buy it for $215.68 on Amazon.

Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra intro video

Enjoy a powerful system with less eyestrain when you go for the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra ePaper tablet, one of our favorite productivity gadgets in 2023. The fast refresh, clearer screen, and Android 11 operating system help you reach a new level of productivity.

4. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro gives you dual display connectivity for MacBook. Purchase it for $149.99 on Amazon.

iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12
iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C

Connect your MacBook to dual 4K 60 Hz displays using the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. It also offers full-speed charging and 12 ports.

5. The Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station keeps your Apple gadgets ready. Get it for $149.95 on the official site.

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging System with Apple devices

Keep your iPhone, AirPods, and iPad charged and organized on your desk with the Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station. The main station connects to power using a 64W adapter. Then, you can upgrade it with extension sets.

6. The PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button gives you mic and video control during online meetings. Buy it for $44.99 on the brand’s website.

PauseMe Zoom product video

Have control over videoconferences with the PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button. As a video and microphone controller, it lets you easily toggle between settings for both. It’s one of our favorite productivity gadgets in 2023.

7. The CODi Allocco HD 1080p IR facial recognition webcam automatically helps you look your best. It costs $119 on the company website.

CODi Allocco HD 1080p
CODi Allocco HD 1080p on a laptop

Boost your videoconferences with the CODi Allocco HD 1080p IR facial recognition webcam. Featuring infrared sensors, this gadget offers secure facial recognition as well as automatic low-light correction.

8. The FOCI 2 productivity tracker shows your physiological states and offers productivity suggestions. Purchase it for $99 on the official site.

FOCI 2
FOCI 2 in color options

Work more efficiently when you have the FOCI 2 productivity tracker. It boasts AI that tracks your physiological states and interprets your diaphragmatic breathing patterns. Using this data, it offers tactile feedback, helping you adjust.

9. The Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount makes better use of your desk space. Get it for $81 on the official website.

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount on a desk

Give yourself more workspace when you buy the Oakywood MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount, another of the best productivity gadgets for 2023. It affixes to your desk shelf and holds, charges, and angles your phone for easier conference calls.

10. The Tidbyt retro-style smart display keeps retro-style stock ticker and sports info on your desk. Buy it for $179 on the brand’s website.

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Tidbyt displaying information

Keep up with the latest stock and sports news at your desk with the Tidbyt retro-style smart display. It works with 150 different apps, letting you decide what to showcase.

Make 2023 your most productive year yet with these helpful productivity gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
