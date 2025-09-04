GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets

By Madhurima Nag on Sep 4, 2025, 5:15 pm EDT under Tech News,

Have you ever imagined receiving a call from your beloved pet while working late at night or on a business trip abroad—and being able to instantly respond with your voice or play music to convey your love? This is no longer a sci-fi fantasy. It’s now a reality.

GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets

GlocalMe, a leading global mobile connectivity brand of uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL), hosted the launch event for the : The Innovative Smartphone for Pets at The Mills, a renowned art, cultural, and pet-friendly landmark in Hong Kong. Representatives from csl, a mobile communications brand under HKT, were also in attendance. The event successfully demonstrated the integration of technological innovation and pet care, allowing attendees to personally experience the future of smart pet connectivity.

GlocalMe Launches PetPhone
Dog Trainer Demonstration

Representatives from uCloudlink Group and csl jointly inaugurated the product sales launch.

The event specially invited renowned Hong Kong actress and brand guest Priscilla Wong, industry guests, local pet community Pet-A-Hood, and popular local pet influencers.

GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets
Group Photo At The Product Sales Launch Ceremony

In a pet tech market dominated by “location + monitoring” devices, PetPhone stands out as the world’s innovative smart device enabling real-time two-way call & care in anywhere, between pets and owners. It breaks through the limitations of traditional wearables, leading the way into a new era of emotional communication between owners and their pets.

Unlike products focused solely on outdoor tracking or static health monitoring, PetPhone transcends scenario restrictions. It delivers stable positioning and instant two-way calling even in high-mobility situations like walks, travel, and outings. Leveraging its 6-layered accurate positioning and AI behavior recognition technology, it maintains high-precision tracking of moving pets and even allows them to actively “call their owners” through task-specific actions—achieving true real-time two-way voice calling.

Particularly noteworthy is that while “AI-powered human-pet interaction” in the industry remains largely conceptual or rudimentary, GlocalMe has already made it a reality. PetPhone not only hears pets’ sounds but also responds to them. With its built-in global mobile communication module, it enables genuine interactive calls between pets and owners. This breakthrough marks the world’s first entry into a true “era of vocal connection” between human and pets. Coupled with its stream soothing music function, PetPhone lays the foundation for transitioning pet tech from functional devices to emotional companions. Its launch signals a new era in pet technology—from mere “guardianship” to “mobile companionship and communication.”

Actress Priscilla Wong At The Event - GlocalMe Launches PetPhone
Actress Priscilla Wong At The Event

At the event, renowned actress and special guest Priscilla Wong shared her experience using PetPhone:

“Now, when I travel or am away from my dog, I use PetPhone’s two-way calling function to comfort him. It helps him relax, and I can use health data to check if his anxiety levels are too high. This warm, black-tech experience makes me understand that true companionship means providing a sense of security even when you’re not physically present.”

A live interaction session by a dog trainer allowed guests to witness a dog initiating a call firsthand, experiencing the power of connection through barks.

Pet Owners Queueing For Inquiries And Registration - GlocalMe Launches PetPhone
Pet Owners Queueing For Inquiries And Registration

The atmosphere was electric, with a long queue of pet owners actively inquiring about the product’s features and completing on-site registration, eager to embark on a new era of tech-enabled pet parenting.

A Revolutionary Technological Leap: Redefining Two-Way Human-Pet Relationships

Powered by GlocalMe’s globally leading mobile connectivity and digital technology, PetPhone introduces new scenarios for emotional connection. When owners are away for extended periods, pets can initiate calls through trained actions, reducing loneliness and anxiety for pets home alone. Owners can not only directly communicate affection through voice calls but also send calming sounds via the app—such as playing a familiar nickname or pre-recorded soft music—all helping to ease pets’ stress or anxiety. This mutually interactive design shatters the cold, one-sided monitoring model of traditional devices, allowing love and reassurance to be transmitted instantly.

AI Wellness Breaks Through Health Monitoring Barriers

PetPhone provides scientific, visible health guardianship through real-time activity tracking and behavioral trend analysis, solving the challenge of monitoring pets who “can’t speak.” Using high-precision motion sensors, it can monitor and analyze pet activity, while forming a habit pattern to help owners predict obesity or emotional/depression issues caused by separation or loneliness. This ensures that even health impacts caused by emotional stress receive timely attention and care.

PetPhone also helps owners understand their pets’ social lives, ensuring love is always present and opening new frontiers in social ecosystems. Through its family sharing community, owners can define playmates (like a neighbor’s Corgi, “Pudding”) in the app. The uninterrupted six-layer accurate positioning technology and AI wellness monitoring system record their movement trajectories and proximity during interactions in real time. This allows owners to gain data-driven insights into their pets’ lifestyles, making new pet-to-pet relationships perceivable.

The development of the global pet community meets pet owners’ need for “social companionship.” It connects through shared moments, and grow with unwavering support — in a community fueled by pet passion. This “pet-as-a-bridge” social ecosystem allows tech products to connect not only humans and pets but also like-minded pet communities. PetPhone also invites all Hong Kong pet lovers to join this community, creating their own local pet culture and sharing it with the world.

When Love Becomes a Necessity: Breaking the Boundaries of Pet Tech

In recent years, the global pet industry has continued to expand, with increasing pet ownership rates. Pets are now regarded as important family members, leading to significantly upgraded demands for emotional interaction, safety assurance, and health management.

However, the issue of lost pets remains unresolved globally, characterized by “high incidence, low recovery rates.” On average, one out of every 6-7 pets goes missing (14% of dogs and 15% of cats), and 60% of lost pets are never reunited with their owners.

To address the common risk of pets getting lost in urban settings, PetPhone incorporates uninterrupted six-layer accurate positioning technology to accurately locate pets, achieving evolved omnidirectional protection. It maintains high-precision tracking even when pets are on the move. When curiosity leads them off-trail, or they dash outdoors unseen — pinpoint tracking & Geofence alerts, bring them safely back where they belong. Combined with the device’s call, voice message, or built-in micro buzzer features, owners can remotely remind their pets to return to safety. This “predictive protection” mechanism offers owners peace of mind, ensuring their pets’ safety.

Style Meets Comfort: Wearable Love, Silent and Strong

PetPhone can be paired with trendy pet outfits and offers diverse wearing options for improved pet comfort. Its IP67 waterproof rating handles splashes, rain, and outdoor adventures. The magnetic charging interface eliminates plugging woes—simply detach and touch to charge—solving traditional issues like dust accumulation and water ingress in charging ports.

The pet hardware market opportunity and iterative AI technology are driving the development of more advanced pet tech products. However, because pets embody growing emotional attachment, success lies not in technical specifications alone but in heartfelt design. PetPhone is designed for pets to live healthy, happy lives. It is a black-tech product enabling two-way emotional communication, a durable and anxiety-alleviating guardian equipped with safety positioning technology that turns separation into a secure connection.

As Jeff Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of uCloudlink Group, stated, “The original intent behind developing PetPhone was to bridge the digital gap between humans and pets, making technology a true bridge for emotions. We want pets not only to be seen but also to be heard and understood.” 

Tech News

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
I’m a planner. But when I entered the exhibition grounds at Expo 2025 in Osaka last week, there were a couple of things I hadn’t counted on. First was the heat. I’m used to hot weather, but 100-degree temperatures plus..
My predictions for IFA 2025: the gadgets & tech I’m hoping will steal the show
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
My predictions for IFA 2025: the gadgets & tech I’m hoping will steal the show
September is fast approaching, and for me, that only means one thing—the IFA expo in Berlin. It’s my favorite tech event of the year because it sets the tone for the holiday shopping season and gives me an early look..
Best earbuds for phone calls: 5 picks to escape the tunnel of terrible audio
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best earbuds for phone calls: 5 picks to escape the tunnel of terrible audio
You’ve been stuck in traffic on a crowded bus with people chatting nonstop right behind you. Or maybe you’re in the office while a couple of coworkers talk so loud they almost ruin your important call. I’ve been in both..
3 Things I didn’t expect to see at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
3 Things I didn’t expect to see at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Gadget Flow readers, I’ve traded my toy-and-book-strewn home office for somewhere far more exotic (for me, anyway): Osaka, Japan! It’s hot, it’s sticky… and it’s almost unnervingly clean. So why am I here instead of glued to my desktop? To..
The Quiet Revolution In Web-Based Productivity Tools
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The Quiet Revolution In Web-Based Productivity Tools
The tools developers are creating for businesses to collaborate and communicate are going through substantial change in 2025. Companies need options that offer them more customization and speed than in the past, and that’s driving the industry forward.  Part of..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Like Glastonbury and Coachella for music fans, video game events have always been a beloved gathering spot for gamers. You see headlines full of stats about the industry’s size and revenue, but being at gamescom makes it feel different. It’s..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..

You Might Also Like

One Bike for Every Ride: The PawkyMo AR Series Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
One Bike for Every Ride: The PawkyMo AR Series Review
The PawkyMo AR Series doesn’t ask you to choose between roles. It integrates them: Two models, three tailored kits, and one adaptable system designed to carry your week, your weekend, and everything in between.  If you’ve ever felt like your..
Why I Don’t Sleep Without a Portable CO Detector Anymore (And Why You Shouldn’t Either)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I Don’t Sleep Without a Portable CO Detector Anymore (And Why You Shouldn’t Either)
If there’s one thing adulthood has taught me, it’s that most of the real dangers in life don’t come with flashing red warning lights or loud sirens. They’re sneaky. Take carbon monoxide, for example — the so-called “silent killer.” You..
Exploring the TEMU Influencer Program: A New Way for Creators to Earn
Working Remotely
By Madhurima Nag
Exploring the TEMU Influencer Program: A New Way for Creators to Earn
Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of merchandise partners, manufacturers, and brands with the mission of empowering them to live a better life. Temu is committed to bringing affordable products onto its platform to enable consumers..
A photo-walk through of my favorite pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka so far
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
A photo-walk through of my favorite pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka so far
Hello from Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where I’m covering cutting-edge concepts and innovations for Gadget Flow! Set on the manmade island of Yumeshima, the grounds are expansive—imagine Disney World with a global, techy twist. Around every corner, there’s something..
My Honest Thoughts on the WANDRD ROGUE Sling V4: The Bag That Wants to Be My Sidekick
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
My Honest Thoughts on the WANDRD ROGUE Sling V4: The Bag That Wants to Be My Sidekick
I’ll admit it: I have a soft spot for bags. Backpacks, messenger bags, totes—I’ve tried them all, and yet I still find myself scrolling through sling reviews at midnight like I’m on some quest for the Holy Grail of carry..
Digital Nomad Tech Essentials: 2025 Gear Guide
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Digital Nomad Tech Essentials: 2025 Gear Guide
Some people crave routine. They like to take their coffee from the same coffee shop around the corner from their house, work at the same desk, and drive the same commute every day. And then there are digital nomads: a..