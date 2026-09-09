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I want more laptops to steal this solar trick–meet the Oukitel RG14-P
Tech News

I want more laptops to steal this solar trick–meet the Oukitel RG14-P

Sep 9, 2026, 4:16 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
I want more laptops to steal this solar trick–meet the Oukitel RG14-P
OUKITEL

I’ve been a sucker for solar gadgets for years. There’s something about gadgets that only need the power of the sun to work—they feel practical, useful. In my years at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen solar phone chargers, solar backpacks, even a solar-powered car—so I was happy to see a solar-powered laptop at IFA 2026.

The Oukitel RG14-P is a rugged laptop with a 10W solar panel built into the lid. I researched it some, and found that a solar-powered laptop might be one of the few places where solar charging actually earns its keep.

This Solar Laptop Doesn’t Need to Replace Your Charger

The RG14-P’s solar setup is pretty straightforward. That 10W panel on the back of the lid can recharge the battery to about 50 percent in roughly six hours, under optimal sunlight conditions.

The truth is, 6 hours of direct sun for half a battery isn’t exactly a replacement for plugging into the wall. But it can claw back battery life on a day when there’s no outlet in sight. That could be the difference between a laptop that dies at 3pm and one that makes it to sundown.

And that’s how I’d like to see solar charging approached in laptops. A little extra power could be surprisingly valuable when you’re traveling or spending the day outdoors. If your laptop can collect some energy while you’re working,why wouldn’t you want that?

A Rugged Laptop Is Actually the Perfect Test Case

This is also exactly why a rugged laptop is the right machine to try this on. The RG14-P already has an IP68/IP69K-rated build. It also has a hot-swappable dual-battery system and an optional built-in camping light. So solar charging fits right into that list.

People who use rugged laptops—people camping or working outdoors, traveling through places without reliable power—they’re the prime use case scenario here. So solar charging feels like a natural addition.

I Want More Laptops to Try This

We may wait a long time for a laptop to run entirely on solar. Until someone figures out a way, solar charging just needs to buy you a few more hours. Picture opening your laptop at a campsite and getting extra runtime because the lid spent the afternoon facing the sun instead of zipped in a bag.

I’d love to see more manufacturers experiment here: more efficient panels, solar-integrated laptops that are sleek and stylish. This doesn’t have to stay a rugged-laptop niche.

I still love solar gadgets more than is probably reasonable, and the RG14-P likely won’t make solar-powered laptops mainstream on its own. But it’s proving the idea works.

I’d rather see laptop makers experiment with this. Harvesting free energy from the sun is a no-brainer, and a capability we haven’t we probably haven’t even scratched the surface of yet. I’d rather this happen than for laptop makers to keep developing features I never asked for.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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