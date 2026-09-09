iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Xiaomi 18 Fold: Which folding phone earns your next three years

Image Credit: Apple

My coworkers spent years giving me grief about my foldable, and? They weren’t wrong—early hinges felt like high-school science projects. But now Apple has released the iPhone Duo, complete with an absurdly complex 100-plus-part hinge, abandoning two decades of treating the rigid slab like sacred scripture. Counterpoint thinks Apple will ship six million of the iPhone Duo in 2026. That puts them in second place behind Samsung, almost a decade late to the party, but nobody buying one is going to care about the timeline.

Quick verdict

This iPhone duo animation pic.twitter.com/y7NftWpyXS — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 9, 2026

Current Apple users will feel right at home on the iPhone Duo—it’s essentially an iPhone that opens up into an iPad mini. If you hate heavy phones and want something that’ll last seven years, get the Galaxy Z Fold. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is the best camera phone of the group, assuming you can buy one where you live.

Head-to-head breakdown

The screen you use with the phone shut

The iPhone Duo feels more convincing when it’s closed, and that has less to do with the panel itself than with what Apple does around it. The outer display is 5.4 inches and covers 90% of the screen area on an iPhone 18 Pro. More importantly, both displays use the same aspect ratio. Open the phone and the layout expands instead of forcing everything into a new shape. Apple also rebuilt iOS 27 around the Duo rather than simply stretching the regular iPhone interface across a larger screen.

With Xiaomi, keeping both displays close to A4 proportions works well for documents, while 16:9 video fills the screen without looking awkward. Samsung pushed the Fold8’s cover screen to 5.5 inches, which is wider than previous Folds, but vertical video can still leave black bars on either side, and some feeds cut off text near the top. Needless to say, that’s frustrating on a phone you’re supposed to unfold when the smaller screen gets in the way.

Zoom reach and the lens nobody packed

I’m baffled that Apple and Samsung both cheaped out on telephoto glass here. The Duo relies on a 2x sensor crop, and the Z Fold’s digital zoom turns photos into a blurry mess the second you go past 4x. Xiaomi is playing a different sport—sticking a 50 MP periscope on the 18 Fold alongside that massive 200 MP main sensor. If you shoot long-range photos, there’s only one choice.

Apple is leaning on software to distract from the Duo’s missing zoom hardware. Features like Smart Take (which waits for movement to stop before shooting) and Kid Cue (which plays animations to catch a toddler’s eye) are clever additions for daily snapshots. But none of these smart features compensate for the complete lack of optical zoom when you need distance.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold takes the camera criterion by a distance, and no amount of computational cleverness closes the gap.

Stamina in hour three

I play Call of Duty on my phone from the sofa. Draw your own conclusions about my priorities. Apple wins the criterion, narrowly and specifically. A20 Pro bonds to a custom vapor chamber, and the claim is up to 35% better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro managed. Samsung packed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 behind 4,800 mAh in a 4.5 mm body, leaving cooling nowhere to go.

Xiaomi owns the battery department here. Its 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon cell simply outlasts the field, while 67 W charging gets you back up and running quickly. Apple loves to brag about “31 hours of video playback” on the Duo, but playing locally saved files barely makes a phone work. It tells you virtually nothing about how the battery survives a chaotic day of cellular data, location tracking, and camera use.

How much trust the hinge earns

When it comes to foldables, water gets all the marketing buzz, but pocket lint is what destroys hinges over time. That’s why Apple’s IP68 rating on the Duo is a huge deal—it keeps fine dust out completely, not just water.

Samsung’s IP48 rating leaves the interior open to small particles, while Xiaomi claims IP58 and IP59 protection on its Chinese spec sheets but mysteriously leaves any mention of ingress ratings off its global launch materials.

Where the iPhone Duo wins

Image Credit: Apple Apple iPhone Duo Preorder starting at 5:00 AM PT on 10.16 for $ 1999.00

The Duo’s biggest strength is that iOS finally does split-screen without feeling clunky. Having Netflix on one side and Slack on the other actually works out of the box because developers optimized their layouts before launch—a level of app support Android foldables still struggle to get. Moving Touch ID to the power button was also the right call, giving you a fast, consistent unlock no matter how you’re holding the device.

Bringing Apple Pencil support to the Duo gives Apple a massive advantage over Samsung, which puzzled students, artists, and digital artists after removing stylus compatibility from the Fold series.

Where the Galaxy Z Fold8 wins

Image Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Get it for $ 1899.99

Weight is where the Fold8 takes a lead. At 201g, it’s about 18 grams lighter than the Xiaomi—and that’s a difference you notice when holding it one-handed at the end of the day. Samsung also promises seven full years of Android and security updates. On a phone with a complex mechanical hinge that takes daily wear and tear, having guaranteed software support that far out into the future should give you peace of mind.

Where the Xiaomi 18 Fold wins, with an asterisk

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi leads the pack on sheer processing headroom. That extra horsepower is most obvious in HyperOS 4’s multiwindow mode, which squeezes four live app panes onto the 7.58-inch display at once. For your information, competitors like Samsung and Apple cap their split-screen modes at two or three apps to save memory.

Availability is the part that would stop me from buying the 18 Fold. There’s no official international release, so outside China you’re looking at gray-market sellers. That brings a few problems I wouldn’t want to deal with on a foldable. The Chinese version may not support all the LTE and 5G bands your carrier uses, and the software is built around Chinese services. Then there’s the warranty. If the inner display develops a problem, you may be left without local coverage and facing the hassle of sending the phone back.

Final verdict

The iPhone Duo is my safest recommendation for existing iOS users. Apple delivers a polished multiwindow experience out of the box, backed by dust and water protection that neither Samsung nor Xiaomi guarantees on paper.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 remains the better pick for buyers prioritizing weight reduction and long-term OS support, but the ultimate trade-off remains practical usage. If your workflow doesn’t require open-tablet multitasking, buying any premium foldable is an expensive overcorrection.