iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: The new camera changes everything

Apple

The iPhone Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro just got a lot less speculative. Apple made it official on September 9 at its “Surprise and Shine” event, and the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are priced and up for preorder this Saturday. If you already own an iPhone 17 Pro, you can answer the “should I upgrade” question now.

Ok, I’ll admit: I went into the rumor season assuming the Pro Max would get the best upgrades. I was wrong about at least one big thing, and I own that below.

For both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, Apple’s changes felt incremental. This year’s different, and it’s because of the variable aperture. That’s a power play for anyone who relies on their iPhone for photos and videos—for work.

Quick verdict—iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro—Should you upgrade?

If you already own an iPhone 17 Pro, there’s now a real reason to upgrade: the camera’s variable. If you rely on your iPhone’s camera for paid work, I’d upgrade. A variable aperture gives you more light flexibility—if you know how to use it.

The efficient A20 Pro chip and a $100 price increase instead of the $300 some analysts warned about are also factors in its favor. However, I wouldn’t call it an urgent upgrade. The screen sizes and refresh rate stay the same, and a chunk of what Apple is selling this generation—Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, iOS 27—is software that will likely reach your iPhone 17 Pro soon.

iPhone 18 Pro design vs iPhone 17 Pro: will you actually notice?

Apple

Set the two phones side by side—do we even see a difference? I’m gonna say, barely. The triple-camera island is still there, so the phone looks very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. The aluminum frame is back (bye-bye titanium), and it comes in four launch finishes: black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy. Notice what’s missing: the blue and gray colorways some leakers expected didn’t make the final cut.

My verdict: if you wanted a redesign, you won’t get one. It looks like Apple spent its creative juices on the new iPhone Duo this year.

iPhone 18 Pro display: Apple actually shrank the Dynamic Island

Remember when I said I’d welcome a smaller Dynamic Island but wasn’t holding my breath? Turns out, I should have. It’s confirmed: the cutout drops from 20.76mm to about 13.49mm, a roughly 35% cut.

It now handles three Live Activities at once instead of two. Apple’s calling it “even more useful,” and for once I agree; it’s a change you’ll see every time you look at the phone.

Meanwhile, the screen sizes carry over, at 6.3″ and 6.9″ for the Pro and Pro Max. Apple didn’t detail panel tech in the announcement, so the LTPO+ upgrade some sites reported is still unconfirmed on my end.

My verdict: this is a small change, but it will make a daily difference. Not a reason to upgrade on its own, but it’s a nice-to-have.

iPhone 18 Pro camera: Variable aperture landed on both models—I had this wrong

Apple

Here’s my correction. I wrote earlier that variable aperture would “probably belong to the iPhone 18 Pro Max,” based on reporting that pointed to it as a Max exclusive. Apple’s announcement says otherwise: both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max get the new 48MP Fusion Main camera. It has six laser-cut blades that adjust the aperture between f/1.48 and f/4, depending on your shot.

That’s a big upgrade for an iPhone. Apple’s not the first smartphone to offer a variable aperture. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei all offer it. But Apple’s implementation is interesting because it brings the feature in a much more mainstream way. Those six laser-cut blades let the camera automatically set the aperture based on your scene. But photographers can still take control with the four manual settings in the Camera App.

Another upgrade I love: Apple Reference Image. It’s an optional authenticity feature that signs sensor data. So you can tell later whether a photo was edited. Apple also says it’s working on image metadata and support for the sythID Standard, which will help identify an image’s authenticity. This will prove crucial for photographers, photojournalists, and everyday users.

My verdict: this is the upgrade I wanted, and I doubted we’d get it on the standard iPhone 18 Pro. I’m glad Apple proved me wrong. If photography is why you own an iPhone, this justifies a trade-up.

iPhone 18 Pro performance: What the A20 Pro actually delivers

Both iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have the A20 Pro. It uses TSMC’s 2nm process and packs a 6-core CPU and a 7-core GPU that’s up to 40% faster than the A19 Pro. It also has 50% more memory bandwidth and a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine with 32 total cores. Translation: it’s double the AI processing power of the iPhone 17 Pro series’ A19 Pro chip.

Apple also redesigned the vapor chamber with three times the surface area, giving you a 40% gain in sustained performance and less throttling under load.

My verdict: The performance upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro series are real. But they aren’t a reason to upgrade from a 17 Pro alone. Unless you’re gaming or running on-device AI models that regularly hit thermal limits, your iPhone 17 Pro’s processing power is plenty.

iPhone 18 Pro modem: Apple’s C2 chip, not Qualcomm, handles US mmWave

Apple Insider

Do you notice your iPhone’s modem chip? Probably not—until a dead zone makes you. The iPhone 18 Pro’s new C2 is Apple’s first in-house modem to support mmWave in the US—the one 5G band Apple’s own chip hadn’t covered yet. That’s why US models have used Qualcomm’s hardware until now.

C2 delivers faster uploads than last year’s C1X while using 15% less power. It also has a location-privacy option and 5G satellite support.

My verdict: This is a bigger deal for Apple’s supply chain than it is for your day-to-day. mmWave coverage in the US is still limited to dense areas—stadiums, airports, certain city blocks—so most 17 Pro owners won’t feel a dramatic difference in daily use. The gains are real in battery efficiency and upload speed.

iPhone 18 Pro battery life: The upgrade you’ll actually feel

I’m a sucker for devices with outsize battery life. But Apple didn’t publish battery capacity, so I’m dropping the mAh rumor numbers I had here before—they’re not confirmed. What Apple did confirm: eSIM-only models get up to 36 hours of video playback on the 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on the 18Pro Max—pretty impressive.

Charging is faster too. The iPhone 18 reaches 50% battery power in about 15 minutes of wired charging. Wireless charging will take 30 minutes to reach that percentage.

My verdict: Pro Max gets the bigger jump, but even the standard 18 Pro’s charging speed and eSIM-only

iPhone 18 Pro price: The $300 price hike didn’t happen

The $300 price increase some analysts predicted didn’t happen—meaning Apple is likely absorbing some of the higher production costs. To put the price into perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro started at $1,099 while the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, with the Pro Max starting at $1,299.

It’s still expensive for a phone, but we have to compare it to Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, whose base model currently goes for $1,099—the same price as the iPhone 17 Pro. Yes, the iPhone 18 Pro is more expensive, but I’d wager the S27 Ultra will see a price increase, too.

Good to note: Apple’s also offering a trade-in credit up to $885 and financing through Apple Card Monthly Installments.

My verdict: A $100 bump for a real camera upgrade is a much easier sell than a $300 one. Again, if you rely on iPhone photography, this could be a nominal fee for the features you’re getting.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Which one should you buy?

To upgrade or not upgrade? In a nutshell, these are my recommendations:

Buy the iPhone 18 Pro if:

Variable aperture and Pro camera tools are non-negotiable

Faster charging is important

A smaller Dynamic Island is a win

You’ll keep the phone for years

A $100 price bump doesn’t change your budget

Stick with the iPhone 17 Pro if:

You already own it, and you don’t rely on iPhone photography for work

Screen size and refresh rate are more important than a camera

You’re waiting for Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, which will likely reach your phone anyway

The current price is a stretch

Final verdict: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro

I came into this comparison ready to tell most 17 Pro owners to sit tight. I assumed the real camera upgrade would be locked onto the Pro Max and the price would climb a whopping $300. Those things didn’t happen.

Both models have variable aperture, and the price went up by only $100. That makes me feel a lot more confident recommending this upgrade. If photography is a real part of why you bought an iPhone 17 Pro, this is the year I’d actually upgrade. But only if you’re currently making money with iPhone-shot photos.

Otherwise, hold off. The same goes for anyone who mostly wants AI features. iOS 27 and Siri AI are software, and they’re likely coming to your 17 Pro regardless. So you can certainly get more years out of your phone.