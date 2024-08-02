New Google Pixel folding phone: Leaked specs show key changes

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 2, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Curious about the latest in foldable phones? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is stirring up buzz with intriguing leaks.

New Google Pixel folding phone: Leaked specs show key changes

I was chatting with someone who has the Pixel Fold, and they said they picked it because the front display feels like a regular phone. They only unfold it when they need to do more, and it’s been perfect for them. With the new Google Pixel folding phone coming soon, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks hint at even more cool features and innovations. It’s not just keeping up with the design trends but also pushing the limits of what a foldable phone can do. Let’s dive into what makes it special and why it could be the phone you’ve been waiting for.

New Google Pixel folding phone rumors

1. Heavy yet thin

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to impress with its unique design, being one of the thinnest and heaviest foldable phones. According to Android Headlines, the device measures 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm when closed and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when open. It’s 1.6mm slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when folded and 0.4mm slimmer when unfolded. Plus, it’s a bit shorter and wider.

Its size is pretty close to the OnePlus Open, which makes sense since they both have a similar design. People really liked the Google Pixel Fold’s short and wide design. It made using the exterior screen for emails, videos, photos, and games much easier.

Next, Google’s managed to trim about 10% off the weight of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (but it’s still on the heftier side at 257g). To give you an idea, the HONOR Magic V3 is lighter at 226g, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open weigh in at 239g.

2. Largest interior display of foldable phones

The front display now measures a generous 6.3 inches with a 20:9 aspect ratio. But the real highlight is the internal screen—at 8 inches, it’s the biggest foldable display out there. When the Pixel Fold came out, people saw its 7.6-inch interior display as pretty much a mini tablet. Now, with even more screen real estate, you can use Gemini to plan a trip while keeping Google Messages open on the main screen.

Largest interior display of foldable phones - google fold phone 2024
Largest interior display of foldable phones – Google foldable phone rumors 2024

It looks like the size changes might be a response to feedback about the Pixel Fold. People were complaining that there weren’t enough apps optimized for the bigger interior screen, which caused annoying black bars.

Additionally, the new Super Actua Flex Display means better brightness. It hits up to 1,600 nits for HDR and a peak of 2,700 nits. The front Actua Display isn’t too shabby either, reaching 1,800 nits for HDR and 2,700 nits peak. This should solve the dim and reflective issues from the last model. However, we’ll have to wait and see if it truly fixes the reflection problem.

3. The new Google Pixel folding phone opens fully flat

I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter about the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it looks like Google has nailed it this time. The foldable phone features an improved hinge that allows it to unfold completely flat—a significant upgrade from the previous Pixel Fold. The old model didn’t open up to a full 180 degrees, making it feel a bit clunky compared to other foldables. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the hinge is raised and looks much sleeker.

4. Battery capacity and storage

The Google Pixel folding phone might have the smallest battery in the Pixel series, with a 4,560mAh capacity. It will likely last around 24 hours on a single charge, but if you switch to Extreme Battery Saver, it can stretch up to 72 hours. In comparison, other models in the series can last up to 100 hours in the same mode. As for storage, the foldable phone is rumored to top out at 512GB, which matches the OnePlus Open.

5. Camera

The Pixel Fold’s got a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. It looks like big camera upgrades aren’t in the cards for the new version, but there’s a buzz about a possible ultrawide camera boost for the Pixel 9 series. We’ll see if that includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

On another note, Google has shifted the internal display’s selfie camera. It’s now in the top right corner of the screen, rather than the middle of the right side.

6. Shipment date and price

Google’s launching their new phones earlier than usual this year, and they’ve got double the models to show off. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a bit delayed, but you can start pre-ordering it almost a month before it hits stores on September 4. It’s priced at $1,799, the same as the original Pixel Fold, so Google’s keeping the cost steady despite rising prices from competitors.

Closing remarks on the Google Pixel folding phone

With its stylish design and huge screen, it’s obvious Google has put much thought into this one. I love how the exterior screen is handy for texting, while the unfolded interior display is awesome for watching movies and gaming. Are you looking for a bigger smartphone screen and ready to splurge? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be a reasonable choice. Keep an eye out for its release—it might be exactly what you need!

Until then, check out Gadget Flow’s massive compilation of the coolest new gadgets!

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
PouraVida drink flavor enhancers review: Smooth out your cocktails & other beverages
Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..
7 Digital habits that are putting you in danger
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
7 Digital habits that are putting you in danger
We all make mistakes—it’s just part of being human. Sometimes, in a split second, we do something spontaneous that might not be the safest choice. But there’s something even more concerning: a risky habit, in particular, risky digital habits. Unlike..
Thoughtful 60th birthday gift ideas: 7 ways to show you care
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Thoughtful 60th birthday gift ideas: 7 ways to show you care
When I was chatting with my soon-to-be 60-year-old relative, they mentioned how much they enjoy receiving thoughtful gifts. After years of finding the perfect presents for others, they really appreciate it when someone nails it and gets them something special...
Discover the best Galaxy Ring alternatives: Smart rings you’ll love
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Discover the best Galaxy Ring alternatives: Smart rings you’ll love
Samsung unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy Ring earlier this month. In a sector dominated by startups, Samsung was the first major tech company to launch a smart ring. Slim and stylish, its sleep-tracking features are top-notch. But, reviewers say, the ring’s..
Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear
It may be the dog days of summer, but schools and college will start in less than a month in the US. If you have a high school or college student in your life, you may want to get them..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

Apple iPhone 16 leaks: 8 key rumors you need to know

I’ve been rocking my iPhone for the past 4 years, and every year, I get excited in the months leading up to Apple’s September event. That’s when all the buzz starts about their newest releases. This year, iPhone 16 leaks..
Luxury office gadgets & accessories: Here’s what the future of work looks like
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

Luxury office gadgets & accessories: Here’s what the future of work looks like

Setting up your workspace—whether it’s at home or in the office—is a wonderful opportunity to make your surroundings conducive to productivity. Over the last few months, I’ve been on a mission to turn my workspace into a haven of comfort..
The best products for sleep in 2024—Samsung, Hatch & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best products for sleep in 2024—Samsung, Hatch & more

Do you toss and turn before falling asleep each night? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours, scrolling through your phone. No matter, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These are the best products for sleep in 2024. If..
The ADDVISOR Plus Review: this sun visor for cars will make you ditch your sunglasses
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ADDVISOR Plus Review: this sun visor for cars will make you ditch your sunglasses

I live in a city with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, and it has its perks. It also means that sunglasses are a must—especially while driving. However, if you’re anything like me, remembering to grab your..
Best deals on Amazon right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best deals on Amazon right now

Amazon is so massive that there’s always something on discount. But therein lies the problem; with seemingly endless products, finding the best deals is like sifting through the sand. But don’t worry; I’m here to make finding discounts easier with..
9 best running headphones of 2024 for indoor and outdoor use
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

9 best running headphones of 2024 for indoor and outdoor use

I always run with headphones on, whether I’m listening podcasts or music. Audio content helps me keep a steady pace, even if it doesn’t necessarily make me run faster. Last year, I tried running without headphones for a bit. My..