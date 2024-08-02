New Google Pixel folding phone: Leaked specs show key changes

Curious about the latest in foldable phones? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is stirring up buzz with intriguing leaks.

I was chatting with someone who has the Pixel Fold, and they said they picked it because the front display feels like a regular phone. They only unfold it when they need to do more, and it’s been perfect for them. With the new Google Pixel folding phone coming soon, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks hint at even more cool features and innovations. It’s not just keeping up with the design trends but also pushing the limits of what a foldable phone can do. Let’s dive into what makes it special and why it could be the phone you’ve been waiting for.

New Google Pixel folding phone rumors

1. Heavy yet thin

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to impress with its unique design, being one of the thinnest and heaviest foldable phones. According to Android Headlines, the device measures 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm when closed and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when open. It’s 1.6mm slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when folded and 0.4mm slimmer when unfolded. Plus, it’s a bit shorter and wider.

Its size is pretty close to the OnePlus Open, which makes sense since they both have a similar design. People really liked the Google Pixel Fold’s short and wide design. It made using the exterior screen for emails, videos, photos, and games much easier.

Next, Google’s managed to trim about 10% off the weight of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (but it’s still on the heftier side at 257g). To give you an idea, the HONOR Magic V3 is lighter at 226g, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open weigh in at 239g.

2. Largest interior display of foldable phones

The front display now measures a generous 6.3 inches with a 20:9 aspect ratio. But the real highlight is the internal screen—at 8 inches, it’s the biggest foldable display out there. When the Pixel Fold came out, people saw its 7.6-inch interior display as pretty much a mini tablet. Now, with even more screen real estate, you can use Gemini to plan a trip while keeping Google Messages open on the main screen.

It looks like the size changes might be a response to feedback about the Pixel Fold. People were complaining that there weren’t enough apps optimized for the bigger interior screen, which caused annoying black bars.

Additionally, the new Super Actua Flex Display means better brightness. It hits up to 1,600 nits for HDR and a peak of 2,700 nits. The front Actua Display isn’t too shabby either, reaching 1,800 nits for HDR and 2,700 nits peak. This should solve the dim and reflective issues from the last model. However, we’ll have to wait and see if it truly fixes the reflection problem.

3. The new Google Pixel folding phone opens fully flat

I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter about the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it looks like Google has nailed it this time. The foldable phone features an improved hinge that allows it to unfold completely flat—a significant upgrade from the previous Pixel Fold. The old model didn’t open up to a full 180 degrees, making it feel a bit clunky compared to other foldables. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the hinge is raised and looks much sleeker.

4. Battery capacity and storage

The Google Pixel folding phone might have the smallest battery in the Pixel series, with a 4,560mAh capacity. It will likely last around 24 hours on a single charge, but if you switch to Extreme Battery Saver, it can stretch up to 72 hours. In comparison, other models in the series can last up to 100 hours in the same mode. As for storage, the foldable phone is rumored to top out at 512GB, which matches the OnePlus Open.

5. Camera

The Pixel Fold’s got a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. It looks like big camera upgrades aren’t in the cards for the new version, but there’s a buzz about a possible ultrawide camera boost for the Pixel 9 series. We’ll see if that includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

On another note, Google has shifted the internal display’s selfie camera. It’s now in the top right corner of the screen, rather than the middle of the right side.

Google’s launching their new phones earlier than usual this year, and they’ve got double the models to show off. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a bit delayed, but you can start pre-ordering it almost a month before it hits stores on September 4. It’s priced at $1,799, the same as the original Pixel Fold, so Google’s keeping the cost steady despite rising prices from competitors.

Closing remarks on the Google Pixel folding phone

With its stylish design and huge screen, it’s obvious Google has put much thought into this one. I love how the exterior screen is handy for texting, while the unfolded interior display is awesome for watching movies and gaming. Are you looking for a bigger smartphone screen and ready to splurge? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be a reasonable choice. Keep an eye out for its release—it might be exactly what you need!

