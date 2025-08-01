Pixel Buds 2a leaks: Google brings new color to help you forget the specs

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 1, 2025

I appreciate the Pixel Buds A-Series for their no-fuss design, but 5 hours of playback just isn’t enough anymore. Luckily, Pixel Buds 2a leaks hint at better battery life.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series / Image Credit: Techrific, YouTube

Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds A-Series, are perfect for anyone who wants earphones they can just use without overthinking. They follow the same idea as Google’s A-Series phones—“cheaper but great”—by trimming a few features to keep the cost low. With Pixel Buds 2a leaks making the rounds, it looks like we might see a fresh design at last.

The 2021 Pixel Buds A-Series carried the same look as the 2020 Pixel Buds, complete with a low-profile fit and the subtle “G” logo. It’s time for some upgrades, especially with room to improve noise cancellation and battery life.

Pixel Buds 2a renders

Google Pixel Buds 2a render
Google Pixel Buds 2a render / Image Credit: Android Headlines

Android Headlines shared what looks like an official render of the Pixel Buds 2a in “Iris,” as well as other options like Strawberry and Fog Light. The image shows Google’s updated design while still holding onto the style of the first-gen Pixel Buds A-Series.

You can see the Pixel Buds 2a keep the same case shape Google uses for all its earbuds, but the inside now comes in one solid color that matches the buds.

There are also new cutouts on the buds, similar to the ones on Pixel Buds Pro 2. On that model, the cutout holds microphones for active noise cancellation, which helps block outside noise so you can focus on music or work. Since the original Pixel Buds A-Series didn’t have this, I’m thinking the sequel might pack more upgrades than just better sound.

Features

We don’t know much about the Buds 2a’s features yet, but I expect them to pack better battery life and sound than the originals.

For reference, with the first-gen A series Pixel Buds, Google said you can “keep listening for longer thanks to a charging case that lasts all day.” On Amazon, buyers say they like the fit and audio quality, though they only get 2.5 hours of talk or 5 hours of music. To me, even for budget earbuds, 5 hours feels unacceptable for a real, on-brand pair.

That’s why the EarFun Free 2S stand out. Now selling with a 10% discount, they offer features like an IPX7 waterproof rating, a Qi-compatible charging case, and 7 hours of battery life per charge.

Adaptive Sound

Adaptive Sound is Google’s take on noise cancellation. Most earbuds use a mix of sound isolation and active noise cancellation (ANC) to cut background noise before it reaches your ears. Google takes a different route. Adaptive Sound tackles outside noise by turning up the volume instead, which can feel like a mix of smart design and frustrating trade-offs.

For calls, Adaptive Sound can work well. Many people take calls in less-than-quiet spots, so an algorithm that boosts volume when a truck passes by makes sense. Pixel Buds A-Series buyers mention that beamforming microphones focus on the speaker’s voice and reduce surrounding noise. While ANC isn’t included, passive noise isolation still helps in calm settings.

When it comes to music, Adaptive Sound can disrupt the listening experience. It flattens musical dynamics, almost like someone is constantly adjusting the volume. If a song’s chorus kicks in right after leaving a loud street, the sudden volume drop can make it feel less impactful.

I’d choose the Pixel Buds A-Series for calls while walking near traffic. For music in loud places like subway stations, I’d want ANC instead—and that’s an area I hope Google improves with the Pixel Buds 2a.

Unlike most phone brands, Google doesn’t push out new earbuds each year. The Pixel Buds Pro stayed around for over 2 years before the Pixel Buds 2 Pro arrived last year. By the time the Pixel Buds 2a show up, the A-Series will have been around for 4 years. I hope Google gives budget-conscious Android users something worth getting excited about.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
