Slay your outdoor Halloween decor with these 2024 trends

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 1, 2024

Wanna crush your outdoor Halloween decorations in 2024? Below are my top picks for a spooky display you can show off on Instagram!

Deck out your home for Halloween!

October’s almost here, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been plotting your outdoor Halloween decorations for months. Every year, the options for a larger-than-life display expand—from smart lights that cast the ideal eerie glow to giant animatronic witches that’ll have the neighborhood kids doing double takes—and bring your TikTok account more views!

Whether you’re into cozy pumpkins, chilling lighting, or creating a full-blown haunted yard, I’ve rounded up the best outdoor decorations to help you slay this spooky season. Let’s get your place Halloween-ready!

1. Permanent Outdoor LED lights

eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22
eufy E22 on a home

With the eufy E22 Permanent Outdoor Lights, you can have colorful, personalized lighting for Halloween—and just about any other holiday/occasion. They are super convenient—a one-time installation gives you atmospheric lighting for years!

I love the AI-driven light themes. Along with presets and customizable options, the AI-powered options let you choose the occasion or mood and let the algorithm do the work!

2. A holographic Halloween projection

Reaper Brothers Halloween Hollusion
Raper Brothers Halloween Hollusion product pieces

Is that a transparent ghost in your doorway? The Reaper Brothers Halloween Hollusion will enthrall your trick-or-treaters. It’s actually a projector that creates a “hologram-illusion effect” formatted for windows and doors.

The projector comes with a USB stick that holds 8 different Halloween scenes. From dancing ghosts to a rock band of skeletons, your house will have the most realistic decorations on the street!

3. An animatronic talking witch

Haunted Hill Farm Talking Witch
Haunted Hill Farm Talking Witch in a Halloween Scene

Must be the season of the witch…or the Haunted Hill Farm Talking Witch! Life-sized and animatronic she’ll cackle phrases like, “Beeeeewarreee” and “I’d turn back if I were you” as visitors approach your doorstep.

She really sets the mood thanks to her impressive height—69″ tall. Touch-activated, the body sways when bumped, and her eyes flash white LEDs.

4. A spooky LED curtain

Govee RGBIC Curtain Lights
Govee RGBIC Curtain Lights in a Halloween display

Halloween lighting doesn’t get more high-tech than the Govee RGBIC Curtain Lights. Equipped with 520 LEDs, they let you customize your own spooky light show or choose dynamic lighting effects.

I love that these curtain lights also allow hands-free control. That way, you can easily make changes, even while you’re handing out candy to the kiddos. Plus, the IP65 and IP44 waterproof ratings ensure that both the lights and control box are safe outdoors.

5. Skeleton hand candle stakes

WATERGLIDE Halloween Candle Light Stakes
WATERGLIDE Halloween Candle Light Sticks in a yard

Add spooks to your walkways with the WATERGLIDE Halloween Candle Light Stakes. Shaped like skeleton hands holding a drippy candle, they’re the perfect Halloween decoration for All Hallows’ Eve and Halloween parties.

And they aren’t just for the front yard! The stakes detach, so you could use them as table decorations for a vintage-themed Halloween dinner. The LEDs shine warm light and withstand all weather conditions.

6. An inflatable Beetlejuice sandworm

Gemmy Inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm
Gemmy Inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm, side view

Beetlejuice fans are gonna love the Gemmy Inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm! Towering 9.5 feet high, it’ll own your backyard!

Reviewers of the product on Amazon have mentioned how easy it is to set up and how much they love the Beetlejuice theme—something we’ll definitely see a lot of this year!

7. Solar-powered Halloween eyeball lights

Solar Halloween Eyeball Lights
Solar-Powered Halloween Lights

Deck out your lawn with blooms of a most unusual species, Solar Halloween Eyeball Lights. I love their eerie green or purple glow and how they sway in the breeze at night.

Solar-powered, they’ll amp up your decor and save you on energy costs. You can expect them to work from dusk to dawn and to turn on automatically at night.

8. An eco-friendly Halloween neon sign

Halloween Neon Signs
Halloween Neon Signs in a house

If you like simple but tasteful Halloween decorations, check out the Halloween Neon Signs. They come in ghost, demon, and bloody dagger designs, adding a fun glow to your windows or interior.

The design uses LED neon, safer than traditional glass neon lights. So it doesn’t leak or make noise so it’s very eco-friendly. Interestingly, it’s also dimmable, letting you set the brightness.

9. An outdoor yard timer

DEWENWILS Outdoor Power Stake
DEWENWILS Outdoor Power Stake with inflatable pumpkins

It’s not a Halloween decoration per se, but the DEWENWILS Outdoor Power Stake will be instrumental to your display. It offers multiple timer choices for up to 6 plug-in decorations.

Select from Dusk to Dawn, On at Dusk and Off after 2/4/6/8 Hours, On Immediately and Off after 2/4/6/8 Hours, and Always On/Off. What’s more, it boasts a waterproof build and supports grounded prongs.

How can I choose Halloween decorations that match my preferred theme or style?

To match your preferred theme or style, choose a color scheme or theme, such as classic, spooky, or whimsical. Then, look for decorations that align with that theme, whether it’s through color, design, or the overall mood they create.

Are there any safety considerations when shopping for Halloween decorations?

Safety is paramount. Look for decorations made from non-flammable materials and ensure they have safety certifications. Avoid open flames and opt for LED candles or lights if you want a candlelit effect without the fire hazard.

What’s the best way to decorate both the interior and exterior of my home for Halloween?

For a comprehensive Halloween display, consider decorating both the interior and exterior. Use indoor decorations like pumpkins, lights, and wall decals. For the exterior, focus on items like spooky yard signs, outdoor lights, and themed inflatables to create a cohesive look.

How can I make my Halloween decorations unique?

To make your decorations unique, add a personal touch. Consider DIY projects or customized decorations. Incorporate elements not commonly used in your neighborhood, or look for exclusive limited-edition items to set your display apart.

Where can I find affordable Halloween decorations without sacrificing quality?

Affordable Halloween decorations can be found in various places. Look for deals at discount stores, thrift shops, or online marketplaces. You can also use post-Halloween sales to stock up on decorations for the following year without breaking the bank.

