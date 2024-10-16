No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults

Looking for Halloween gifts that are more treat than trick? From spooky gadgets to enchanted decor, these picks will thrill any Halloween-loving adult!

These Halloween gifts for adults are guaranteed to cast a spell!

Need a gift for a Halloween party host? Maybe Halloween is your other half’s favorite day of the year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Today, I’m rounding up the top Halloween gifts for adults in 2024.

Growing up, Halloween was a huge deal in my family. My mom loved costumes, and with both my dad’s and sister’s birthdays falling near the 31st, we made Halloween practically a family tradition. We threw a Halloween party nearly every year, and we’d decorate our basement like a full-on graveyard.

Now, Halloween might not scream “gift-giving holiday,” but if you’re heading to a Halloween party like the ones we used to throw, you’ll want to show up with something fun. A spooky wine opener or a pumpkin-shaped waffle maker are great host/hostess gifts. And if your partner loves handing out treats more than the neighborhood kids love eating them, some Harry Potter Floating Candles will light up their night (literally).

Ready to check out the coolest gifts for this wickedly fun holiday? Keep reading!

A Pumpkin Spice Breakfast

DASH Mini Maker with a pumpkin waffle

Looking for a quirky gift to wow your Halloween-loving host? The DASH Mini Maker isn’t just for waffles—it can whip up everything from hash browns to cookie dough in adorable pumpkin shapes. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or RVs. With its quick-heating, non-stick surface, it’s a breeze to use and clean. Whether your giftee loves seasonal treats or breakfast-for-dinner, this little gadget will definitely make their spooky season extra tasty.

Portable Halloween Fun

EverBrite Halloween Lanterns on a porch

The EverBrite Halloween Lanterns are more than just cute—they light up with a warm glow and display a smiling jack-o-lantern face that sets a party-like mood. Battery-powered and lightweight, they’re great for both indoor and outdoor use. Your giftee can use them for porch displays, Halloween parties, or trick-or-treating adventures. Plus, they’re reusable, so they’ll be lighting up Halloween for years to come. This set of three makes a thoughtful, festive gift.

A Nightmare Before Christmas Slow Cooker

Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Slow Cooker front view

This year’s list wouldn’t be complete without a Nightmare Before Christmas gadget. This slow cooker is both fun and functional. Its 7-quart capacity can handle everything from hearty stews to slow-cooked pulled pork. With adjustable heat settings and a glass lid to peek in without losing heat, it makes meal prep super easy. Whether it’s for a Halloween dinner party or just adding festive flair to the kitchen, this slow cooker will set a scary tone.

Halloween Charm

Halloween Snow Globe Lantern on a table

The AOMIL Halloween Snow Globe Lantern is pure Halloween magic, with pumpkin faces that sparkle under swirling glitter and a golden glow. The built-in timer keeps the enchantment going nightly without hassle. Battery or USB-powered, it’s versatile enough for any nook indoors or out. I think it’s an excellent gift for someone who loves adding whimsical touches to their seasonal decor—it’s a piece of Halloween charm that keeps the spooky spirit alive.

Neon-Inspired Ghouls

IKEA KUSTFYR LED Ghost & Pumpkin lamps

Illuminate a friend’s Halloween decor with some ghostly glow from the IKEA KUSTFYR battery-operated LED ghost lamp. It casts a warm, inviting light—perfect for setting the mood during Halloween movie nights or adding a playful touch to any indoor space. With a long LED lifespan and the option to use rechargeable batteries, it’s both eco-friendly and fun. This little ghost will haunt their heart in the best way. There’s also a pumpkin option!

Phantom Floating Candles

JMTONE Floating Candles with Wand in a haunted mansion

Know someone who loves adding a touch of whimsy to their space? With 20 candles and 160ft of clear fishing line, your loved one can create a stunning floating candle display anywhere with the JMTONE Floating Candles with Wand. Whether it’s for Halloween, a themed party, or just a cozy night in they impress. Plus, the 14-inch wand remote turns the candles on and off with a flick. It’s a gift that truly brings life to their creativity.

All-Hallows Ambience

Housewise Tabletop Fire Pit with people making s’mores

Who says Halloween can’t be cozy? The Housewise Tabletop Fire Pit doubles as a s’mores maker, bringing everyone together to roast marshmallows and create delicious treats with their trick-or-treat loot. It’s easy to use, safe, and smoke-free, so it’s a great choice for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Whether it’s a gift for a Halloween host or a loved one who enjoys cool-weather evenings on the patio, this little fire pit delivers warmth and fun in one neat package.

Spooky Spirits

OTOTO 2-in-1 Wine and Beer Opener with gift boxes

Add a little “bite” to your Halloween gift with OTOTO 2-in-1 Vino the Bat Wine & Beer Opener, a quirky wine and beer opener that’s fun and functional. With its bat-wing design and sharp fangs, it’s a playful tool that opens bottles with ease. Made from durable silicone and metal, it’s built to last through many spooky celebrations. Perfect as a hostess gift or a treat for any Halloween-obsessed wine lover, Vino will add just the right amount of mischief to their next party.

Splurge: Halloween Hollograms

AAXA HP4 Halloween Projector illuminating a garage door

It’s a splurge, but your recipient will be eternally grateful for the AAXA HP 4 Halloween Projector. Updated for 2024, it offers 8 ghostly holographic projections that will take their outdoor decorations over the top. The plug-and-play design allows for easy setup, and there are built-in speakers with the ability to connect to Bluetooth speakers. I love that the device can be used year-round for movies and gaming!

No matter who you’re shopping for, these fun and festive Halloween gifts for adults are sure to light up the night and keep the spooky spirit alive all season long!

